“Strong growth momentum of China’s coffee market is likely to continue with blossoming innovations and rising interest from younger consumers. Consumers, on one hand attach great importance to safety and authenticity and try to limit sugar intake for health reasons, while on the other hand, emotional triggers effectively drive greater consumption and strong flavour from additional ingredients are still favoured by those who seek to indulge. With rising competition from localisation of international brands and strong presence of local roasters and coffee start-ups, brands are on the verge of up or down amid ever-changing competition landscape.”

– Cici Wu, Research Analyst

This report looks at the following areas: