Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Accept & Close
  • My Account
  • My Cart
  • Log In

Coffee Houses - China - December 2016

Newer/Older Editions

“The out-of-home coffee market is expected to continue robust growth although coffee houses may face increasing competition from non-specialist coffee places. As brands target more locations and go premium, they must bear in mind that experience is what matters the most.”
–    Summer Chen, Research Analyst

This report will cover the following areas:

  • Experience matters
  • Three steps to going premium
  • Differentiate from non-specialist coffee places

£3,195.84 (Excl.Tax)

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
My Cart

You have no items in your shopping cart.

Go to my cart
Questions?

Can I purchase a specific section?
Can I receive a sample report?
Why buy syndicated research?

Visit FAQ Section

What you get

What's included

Why buy from us?

Succeed

Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.

Instant Access

Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.

Opportunities

Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.

Trusted

A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Covered in this Report
        • Included
          • Exclusions
            • Definitions
              • Figure 1: Definition of low/mid/high MHI groups, by city tier
              • Figure 2: Definition of heavy/light/non-user categories, by usage of coffee houses

          • Executive Summary

              • The market
                • Rising demand and supply of fresh coffee drives up market
                  • Figure 3: Best- and worst-case forecast for sales value of coffee house market, China, 2011-21
                • Chains continue to see robust growth
                  • Key players
                    • Brands seeking premiumisation and more visiting occasions
                      • Figure 4: Leading chains in coffee house market, by market volume (number of outlets), China, 2014 and 2015
                    • The consumer
                      • Coffee house becoming ubiquitous in most Chinese consumers’ lives
                        • Figure 5: Frequency of visiting coffee houses, August 2016
                      • In-store ambience as important as taste of coffee
                        • Figure 6: Key points of attraction, August 2016
                      • Desserts and snacks purchased most often
                        • Figure 7: Products bought in coffee houses, August 2016
                      • Western-style food also very much favoured
                        • Customisation is what consumers desire most
                          • Figure 8: Coffee features/services worth paying more for, August 2016
                        • More education needed for premium brewing methods
                          • What we think

                          • Issues and Insights

                            • Experience matters
                              • The facts
                                • The implications
                                  • Three steps to going premium
                                    • The facts
                                      • The implications
                                        • Differentiate from non-specialist coffee places
                                          • The facts
                                            • The implications

                                            • The Market – What You Need to Know

                                              • Value growth estimated at 12% in 2016
                                                • Rising demand and supply of fresh roasted coffee drives future growth
                                                  • Chains scaling up while independents are losing significance

                                                  • Market Size and Forecast

                                                    • History of the coffee waves
                                                      • Double-digit growth since 2011
                                                        • Growth momentum expected to continue
                                                          • Figure 9: Best- and worst-case forecast for sales value of coffee house market, China, 2011-21
                                                          • Figure 10: Best- and worst-case forecast for market volume of coffee house market, China, 2011-21

                                                      • Market Drivers and Challenges

                                                        • Shift to fresh roasted coffee from instant coffee
                                                          • Trend of experiential consumption
                                                            • Rising production of coffee beans domestically
                                                              • Competition from non-specialist coffee venues

                                                              • Market Segmentation

                                                                • Chains scaling up
                                                                  • Figure 11: Market volume of coffee house market, by market segment, China, 2011-16
                                                                • Independents losing significance

                                                                • Key Players – What You Need to Know

                                                                  • American/European-style coffee houses growing rapidly while Korean brands facing problems
                                                                    • Brands introducing special ways of brewing, more food and interactive activities to attract consumers

                                                                    • Market Share

                                                                      • Three competing forces
                                                                        • Figure 12: Leading chains in coffee house market, by market volume (number of outlets), China, 2014 and 2015
                                                                      • Starbucks leads rapid expansion among fast-growing American/European-style coffee houses
                                                                        • Starbucks Corporation
                                                                          • Whitbread PLC (Costa Coffee)
                                                                            • China Resources (Pacific Coffee)
                                                                              • Korean coffee house brands facing operating problems
                                                                                • New players entering out-of-home coffee market
                                                                                  • China National Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Corporation
                                                                                    • CoCo Tea
                                                                                      • Figure 13: CoCo Café, Shanghai

                                                                                  • Competitive Strategies

                                                                                    • Going premium with special ways of brewing
                                                                                      • Creating more visiting occasions by taking on more food
                                                                                        • Interactive activities build consumer loyalty

                                                                                        • Who’s Innovating?

                                                                                          • Starbucks
                                                                                            • Secret menu
                                                                                              • Figure 14: Secret drink for Halloween, Starbucks, China, 2016
                                                                                            • ‘Winter White’ time-limited store in Japan
                                                                                              • Plant protein drink alternative for milk in US
                                                                                                • Costa Coffee
                                                                                                  • Flat White Day
                                                                                                    • Customise your Frostino
                                                                                                      • Wheelys – Bicycle café

                                                                                                      • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                                                                        • The majority of Chinese consumers use coffee houses
                                                                                                          • Starbucks and UBC are coffee house brands visited most frequently
                                                                                                            • In-store ambience as important as taste of coffee
                                                                                                              • Customisation is what consumers desire most, special ways of brewing less worth paying more for

                                                                                                              • Frequency of Visiting Coffee Houses

                                                                                                                • The majority of Chinese consumers use coffee houses
                                                                                                                  • Figure 15: Frequency of visiting coffee houses, August 2016
                                                                                                                • Especially favoured by women aged 25-29, while men aged 20-24 can be potential consumers to target
                                                                                                                  • Figure 16: Frequency of visiting coffee houses (percentage difference as compared to total), heavy users and non-users, by age and gender, August 2016
                                                                                                                • Opportunity in lower tier cities
                                                                                                                  • Figure 17: Frequency of visiting coffee houses, by city tier, August 2016

                                                                                                              • Most Frequently Visited Coffee House

                                                                                                                • Starbucks retains an unassailable lead
                                                                                                                  • Figure 18: Most frequently visited coffee house, August 2016
                                                                                                                • UBC still in favour but mainly by older consumers
                                                                                                                  • Figure 19: Selected most frequently visited coffee house, by age, August 2016
                                                                                                                • Other brands need clearer brand images to stand out
                                                                                                                  • Figure 20: Word cloud of most frequently visited coffee house, August 2016

                                                                                                              • Key Points of Attraction

                                                                                                                • In-store ambience as important as taste of coffee
                                                                                                                  • Figure 21: Key points of attraction, August 2016
                                                                                                                • Delivery service yet to explore
                                                                                                                  • Sophisticated consumers looking for more
                                                                                                                    • Figure 22: Key points of attraction, by user category, August 2016

                                                                                                                • Products Bought in Coffee Houses

                                                                                                                  • Desserts and snacks more popular than coffee
                                                                                                                    • Figure 23: Products bought in coffee houses, August 2016
                                                                                                                    • Figure 24: Desserts of DNA Café – An independent coffee house in Shanghai, 2016
                                                                                                                  • Western-style food welcomed, Chinese-style food not
                                                                                                                    • Tea drinks also favoured
                                                                                                                      • Opportunity in coffee-making tools and packaged coffee beans
                                                                                                                        • Figure 25: Selected products bought in coffee houses in the last three months, by user category, August 2016

                                                                                                                    • Features/Services worth Paying More For

                                                                                                                      • Customisation is what consumers desire most
                                                                                                                        • Figure 26: Coffee features/services worth paying more for, August 2016
                                                                                                                      • Coffee beans more valued as age increases
                                                                                                                        • Figure 27: Selected coffee features/services worth paying more for, by age, August 2016
                                                                                                                      • Engagement in coffee-making process favoured by women aged 25-29
                                                                                                                        • Figure 28: Selected coffee features/services worth paying more for (percentage difference as compared to total), by age and gender, August 2016
                                                                                                                      • Coffee with intensified flavour favoured by men aged 30+
                                                                                                                        • Figure 29: Pret A Manger’s highlight of customisation in coffee drinks
                                                                                                                      • Special ways of brewing less worth paying more for

                                                                                                                      • Attitudes towards Coffee and Coffee Houses

                                                                                                                        • Coffee drinking becoming an indispensable part of life
                                                                                                                          • Figure 30: Attitudes towards coffee house visiting, August 2016
                                                                                                                        • Most consumers prefer flavoured coffee
                                                                                                                          • Figure 31: Attitudes towards coffee drinking, August 2016

                                                                                                                      • Meet the Mintropolitans

                                                                                                                        • More heavy users of coffee houses
                                                                                                                          • Figure 32: Frequency of visiting coffee houses, by consumer classification, August 2016
                                                                                                                        • Tea drinks as popular as packaged beverages
                                                                                                                          • Figure 33: Selected products bought in coffee houses, by consumer classification, August 2016
                                                                                                                        • Precious coffee beans is the top coffee feature worth paying more for
                                                                                                                          • Figure 34: Top coffee features/services worth paying more for, by consumer classification, August 2016

                                                                                                                      • Appendix – Market Size and Forecast

                                                                                                                          • Figure 35: Value sales of coffee house market, China, 2011-21
                                                                                                                          • Figure 36: Market volume of coffee house market, China, 2011-21

                                                                                                                      • Appendix – Market Segmentation

                                                                                                                          • Figure 37: Best- and worst-case forecast for market volume of coffee house market chains, China, 2011-21
                                                                                                                          • Figure 38: Best- and worst-case forecast for market volume of coffee house market independents, China, 2011-21
                                                                                                                          • Figure 39: Market volume of coffee house market, by market segments, China, 2011-21

                                                                                                                      • Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations

                                                                                                                        • Methodology
                                                                                                                          • Fan chart forecast
                                                                                                                            • Abbreviations

                                                                                                                            Companies Covered

                                                                                                                            To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

                                                                                                                            Coffee Houses - China - December 2016

                                                                                                                            £3,195.84 (Excl.Tax)

                                                                                                                            Reports by region

                                                                                                                            About us

                                                                                                                            Registered office

                                                                                                                            Mintel Group Ltd.
                                                                                                                            11 Pilgrim Street, London, EC4V 6RN
                                                                                                                            Registered in England:
                                                                                                                            Number 1475918.

                                                                                                                            Contact us

                                                                                                                            MRS Evidence Matters Official Mintel Store
                                                                                                                            • © 2016 Mintel Group Ltd