Coffee Shops - UK - December 2016

Newer/Older Editions

“Coffee shops have countered brand fatigue by experimenting with quick-service formats and better food options. Price-led concepts rival non-specialists that are eating into the market share. Meanwhile, efforts in cutting down packaging waste and reducing added-sugar content give coffee shops an edge over competitors.”

–    Trish Caddy, Foodservice Analyst

This report will cover the following areas:

  • Low-cost coffee can win customers’ favour
  • Efforts to reduce coffee cup waste can attract customers
  • Coffee shops offer better food options in a competitive eating out market

£1,995.00 (Excl.Tax)

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Covered in this Report

      • Executive Summary

          • The market
            • Figure 1: UK coffee shop market, value sales, 2011-21
          • Key players
            • Costa Coffee continues to dominate the market
              • Premium pricing of specialty coffee may have peaked
                • Starbucks changes business mix
                  • The consumer
                    • Non-specialists continue to threaten branded coffee shops
                      • Men and women equally likely to buy coffee out-of-home
                        • Figure 2: Outlets used to buy hot drinks out-of-home, October 2016
                      • Young men are likely to sit-in than takeaway
                        • Figure 3: Frequency of using coffee shops, 2014-16, October 2016
                      • Afternoon teas could appeal to women
                        • Users want healthier beverages as much as guilty pleasures
                          • Figure 4: Interest in coffee shop product concepts, October 2016
                        • Efforts to cut down on packaging waste could appeal to coffee drinkers
                          • More men prefer to drink hot drinks at home
                            • Figure 5: Coffee shop buying behaviours and preferences, October 2016
                          • Young women see coffee from branded coffee shops as too expensive
                            • Young men value the convenience of takeaway drinks
                              • Women and parents demand better food options
                                • Figure 6: Attitudes towards coffee shops/hot drinks outlets, October 2016
                              • What we think

                              • Issues and Insights

                                • Low-cost coffee can win customers’ favour
                                  • The facts
                                    • The implications
                                      • Efforts to reduce coffee cup waste can attract customers
                                        • The facts
                                          • The implications
                                            • Coffee shops offer better food options in a competitive eating out market
                                              • The facts
                                                • The implications

                                                • The Market – What You Need to Know

                                                  • The coffee shop market is in growth...
                                                    • ...and looks set to continue growing
                                                      • Coffee production comes under pressure
                                                        • Sugar tax is key challenge for drinks with added sugar
                                                          • Central London rising rents and rates could temper growth

                                                          • Market Size and Forecast

                                                            • The coffee shop market is worth £3.4bn in 2016…
                                                              • Figure 7: UK coffee shop market, value sales, 2011-21
                                                            • …and forecasted to reach £4.4 bn by 2021
                                                              • Figure 8: UK coffee shops market, value sales and forecast, 2011-21
                                                            • Forecast methodology

                                                            • Market Drivers

                                                              • Savings to rival eating out as main discretional spending area
                                                                • Figure 9: Selected consumer spending priorities (after bills), October 2015-September 2016
                                                              • Britain’s ageing population
                                                                • Figure 10: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2011-16 and 2016-21
                                                              • Coffee production comes under pressure
                                                                • Sugar tax is key challenge for drinks with added sugar
                                                                  • Central London rents and rates continue to rise above inflation

                                                                  • Key Players – What You Need to Know

                                                                    • Costa Coffee to focus on its food options
                                                                      • Independents at risk of overpricing coffee
                                                                        • Starbucks changes business mix
                                                                          • Caffè Nero acquires Harris + Hoole

                                                                          • Market Share

                                                                            • Costa Coffee retains lead by store and usage numbers
                                                                              • Figure 11: Outlet numbers of selected UK coffee shops, 2013-16
                                                                            • Independents boost the coffee shop market
                                                                              • Figure 12: Coffee shop usage habit, 2013-16, October 2016
                                                                            • Starbucks shows preference for more licensed stores
                                                                              • Caffè Nero acquires Harris + Hoole

                                                                              • Launch Activity and Innovation

                                                                                • Reducing sugar intake
                                                                                  • Cutting coffee cup waste
                                                                                    • Boosting out-of-home tea consumption
                                                                                      • New concepts
                                                                                        • 24-hour trading can bolster sales and offer flexibility to staff
                                                                                          • Starbucks and Costa expand into Express formats
                                                                                            • A greater choice of food and drinks to increase all-day usage
                                                                                              • Serving up alcohol to increase evening visits
                                                                                                • Caffè Nero rolls out mobile wallet scheme

                                                                                                • Advertising and Marketing Activity

                                                                                                  • Overall ad spend fell in 2015
                                                                                                    • Figure 13: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on selected coffee shops, 2012-16
                                                                                                  • Starbucks uses digital, outdoor and press to support Teavana
                                                                                                    • Esquires Coffee uses print ads to support franchise business
                                                                                                      • Figure 14: Advertising expenditure by selected coffee shops, by media type, 2012-16
                                                                                                    • Nielsen Ad Intel coverage

                                                                                                    • Brand Research

                                                                                                        • Brand map
                                                                                                          • Figure 15: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, October 2016
                                                                                                        • Key brand metrics
                                                                                                          • Figure 16: Key metrics for selected brands, October 2016
                                                                                                        • Brand attitudes: Costa and Caffé Nero lead on reputation, quality and customer service
                                                                                                          • Figure 17: Attitudes, by brand, October 2016
                                                                                                        • Brand personality – Macro: Greggs and McCafé stand on par with Costa as vibrant, accessible and fun
                                                                                                          • Figure 18: Brand personality – Macro image, October 2016
                                                                                                        • Brand personality – Micro: Starbucks takes the lead as cool, Costa is most welcoming
                                                                                                          • Figure 19: Brand personality – Micro image, October 2016
                                                                                                        • Brand analysis
                                                                                                          • Greggs rivals coffee shops as the most trusted brand of all
                                                                                                            • Figure 20: User profile of Greggs, October 2016
                                                                                                          • Costa Coffee appeals to women
                                                                                                            • Figure 21: User profile of Costa Coffee, October 2016
                                                                                                          • Only 5% of users see McCafé as a favourite brand
                                                                                                            • Figure 22: User profile of McCafé, October 2016
                                                                                                          • Caffè Nero viewed as a boring brand
                                                                                                            • Figure 23: User profile of Caffè Nero, October 2016
                                                                                                          • Starbucks is exciting but unethical
                                                                                                            • Figure 24: User profile of Starbucks, October 2016

                                                                                                        • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                                                                          • Three in five Brits have bought from coffee shops
                                                                                                            • 44% of Brits have bought hot drinks from non-specialists
                                                                                                              • 70% of 45-65s find coffee from big coffee shop chains too expensive
                                                                                                                • 36% of women are interested in afternoon tea in coffee shops
                                                                                                                  • Users want healthier beverages as much as guilty pleasures
                                                                                                                    • 16% of coffee drinkers interested in different levels of caffeine
                                                                                                                      • 51% of coffee drinkers prefer to drink hot drinks at home
                                                                                                                        • 32% of coffee drinkers value the convenience of takeaway drinks
                                                                                                                          • 54% of coffee drinkers would like more food options

                                                                                                                          • Coffee Shop Usage Habits

                                                                                                                            • More than three in five Brits have bought from coffee shops
                                                                                                                              • Non-specialists continue to grab the market
                                                                                                                                • Figure 25: Coffee shop usage habit, by outlet type, October 2016
                                                                                                                              • Costa Coffee continues to dominate the market
                                                                                                                                • Figure 26: Outlets used to buy hot drinks out-of-home, October 2016
                                                                                                                              • Almost three in 10 buy hot drinks from fast food chains
                                                                                                                                • Older women are core users of independent coffee shops
                                                                                                                                  • Figure 27: Outlets used to buy hot drinks out-of-home, 2013-16, October 2016
                                                                                                                                • Scope to engage with older age groups
                                                                                                                                  • Figure 28: Usage of any coffee shop specialist to buy hot drinks out-of-home, by age groups, October 2016

                                                                                                                              • Frequency of Using Coffee Shops

                                                                                                                                  • Figure 29: Frequency of using coffee shops, October 2016
                                                                                                                                • More people sit-in than takeaway
                                                                                                                                  • Figure 30: Frequency of using coffee shops, 2014-16, October 2016

                                                                                                                              • Interest in Coffee Shop Product Concepts

                                                                                                                                • Afternoon teas could help create a new revenue stream
                                                                                                                                  • Users want healthier beverages as much as guilty pleasures
                                                                                                                                    • Offering different levels of caffeine could add interest to coffee shops
                                                                                                                                      • Figure 31: Interest in coffee shop product concepts, October 2016

                                                                                                                                  • Coffee Shop Buying Behaviours and Preferences

                                                                                                                                    • Coffee drinkers prefer to drink hot drinks at home
                                                                                                                                      • Figure 32: Examples of coffee retail brands in the UK, 2016
                                                                                                                                    • Efforts to cut down on packaging waste could help appeal to coffee drinkers
                                                                                                                                      • Figure 33: Coffee shop buying behaviours and preferences, October 2016

                                                                                                                                  • Attitudes towards Coffee Shops/Hot Drinks Outlets

                                                                                                                                    • Coffee from branded coffee shops is seen as too expensive
                                                                                                                                      • One in three users values the convenience of takeaway drinks
                                                                                                                                        • Food options are in demand by women and parents
                                                                                                                                          • Scope for targeted discounts
                                                                                                                                            • Almost two in five coffee drinkers are enthusiasts
                                                                                                                                              • Figure 34: Attitudes towards coffee shops/hot drinks outlets, October 2016

                                                                                                                                          • CHAID Analysis

                                                                                                                                            • Methodology
                                                                                                                                              • Meal deals can help branded coffee shops grab lunch market
                                                                                                                                                • Figure 35: Coffee shops – CHAID – Tree output, October 2016
                                                                                                                                                • Figure 36: Target groups based on people’s attitudes towards coffee shops – CHAID – Table output, October 2016

                                                                                                                                            • Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information

                                                                                                                                                • Abbreviations
                                                                                                                                                  • Consumer research methodology

                                                                                                                                                  • Appendix – Market Size and Forecast

                                                                                                                                                    • Forecast Methodology
                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 37: Best- and worst-case forecasts for UK coffee shops market, 2015-20

