Colour Cosmetics - UK - May 2017
“The colour cosmetics category continues to show strong year-on-year growth, although this is being driven by trends rather than innovation. Indeed, NPD has shown an overall decline since 2014 whilst purchase is up, suggesting that make-up trends continue to encourage women to browse and buy in the sector. Whilst diversity has been a key theme in advertising, there is still a way to go before this is reflected in NPD, which could offer further growth to the sector.”
– Roshida Khanom, Associate Director – BPC
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Diversity is the colour of the season
- A category that is trend led rather than innovation led
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- Excluded
Executive Summary
- The market
- Strong growth in value expected to continue
- Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK retail value sales of colour cosmetics, 2011-21
- Companies and brands
- Trends drive innovation
- Figure 2: New product development in the colour cosmetics category, by sub-category, January 2014-March 2017
- Diversity is a theme in 2016
- Figure 3: Manufacturer shares in the UK colour cosmetics market, 2016
- The consumer
- Purchase of face make-up is on the rise
- Figure 4: Buying base make-up, May 2016 and March 2017
- Lipstick purchase also gains momentum
- Figure 5: Buying face colour make-up, May 2016 and March 2017
- Gel/UV nail polish becomes more popular
- Figure 6: Buying nail colour make-up, May 2016 and March 2017
- Make-up motivations differ by age
- Figure 7: Reasons for using make-up, March 2017
- Make-up drives confidence
- Figure 8: Emotional impact of wearing make-up, March 2017
- Bold eyebrows are still on trend
- Figure 9: Usage and interest in make-up trends, March 2017
- Guidance could drive trial
- Figure 10: Attitudes towards make-up trends, March 2017
- In-store environments are important
- Figure 11: Sources of information, March 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Diversity is the colour of the season
- The facts
- The implications
- A category that is trend led rather than innovation led
- The facts
- The implications
- Diversity is the colour of the season
The Market – What You Need to Know
- A category showing strong growth
- Face and lip segments show greatest growth
- In-store environments entice shoppers
- Teenage market could be a focus in future
- More women in employment presents opportunities
Market Size and Forecast
- Colour cosmetics continues strong growth
- Figure 12: UK retail value sales of colour cosmetics, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
- Continued growth predicted
- Figure 13: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK retail value sales of colour cosmetics, 2011-21
Market Segmentation
- Face and lips were focus in 2016
- Figure 14: UK retail value sales of colour cosmetics, by sector, 2015-16
- Eyes see a smaller rise despite greater purchase
Channels to Market
- Department stores up their game
- Figure 15: UK retail value sales of colour cosmetics, by outlet type, 2015-16
- Combining digital and in-store environments
- Appealing to savvy shoppers
Market Drivers
- Teenage market will see a boost
- Figure 16: Trends in age structure of the UK female population, 2011-21
- Employment rates on the rise
- Figure 17: Employment and unemployment by gender, 2011-21
- Fitness beauty sees more focus
- Busy routines
- Figure 18: Daily beauty and grooming priorities related to facial appearance amongst women, December 2016
- Significance of the in-store environment
- Figure 19: Selected attitudes towards purchasing beauty, October 2016
- Buying premium as a treat
- Figure 20: Reasons for choosing premium brands over mass, October 2016
- Tools and make-up go hand-in-hand
- Figure 21: Attitudes towards make-up brushes and applicators, August 2016
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Prestige sector shows strong growth
- Multi-use products see a rise in 2016
- Trends drive innovation
- Social media influencers are sought after in 2016
- Diversity central to advertising
- New brands have strong positioning in prestige sector
Market Share
- Prestige outgrows mass-market
- Figure 22: Mass-market and prestige sales of colour cosmetics, 2015-16
- L’Oréal shows biggest value growth
- Figure 23: Manufacturer shares in the UK colour cosmetics market, 2015 and 2016
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Increase in multi-use products
- Figure 24: New product development in the colour cosmetics category, by sub-category, January 2014-March 2017
- Figure 25: Examples of multi-use cosmetic launches, 2016
- 2017: the year of colour correction
- Figure 26: Examples of colour correcting launches, 2016
- Nails continue to decline in focus
- Targeting the halal market
- Figure 27: Muslim Girl care package featuring Tuesday In Love, February 2017
- Category focuses on range extensions
- Figure 28: New product development in the colour cosmetics category, by launch type, January 2014-March 2017
- Figure 29: Examples of glitter/metallic launches in 2016
- Innovating for convenience
- No make-up make-up drives claims
- Figure 30: Fastest growing and fastest declining claims in the colour cosmetics category, 2015-16
- Diversity is a theme in 2016
- Figure 31: New product development in the colour cosmetics category, by top 8 ultimate companies and other, 2016
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Advertising sees rise in expenditure
- Figure 32: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on colour cosmetics, January 2014-March 2017
- Figure 33: L’Oréal Paris Beauty Squad, September 2016
- Eyes and lips are focus for advertising
- Figure 34: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on colour cosmetics, by sub-category, January 2014-March 2017
- Diversity is the colour of the season…
- Figure 35: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on colour cosmetics, by leading advertisers and other, 2016
- …but how true is it?
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
Brand Research
- Brand map
- Figure 36: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, March 2017
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 37: Key metrics for selected brands, March 2017
- Brand attitudes: established brands earn trust
- Figure 38: Attitudes, by brand, March 2017
- Brand personality: mass-market brands are considered accessible
- Figure 39: Brand personality – Macro image, March 2017
- Prestige brands have more to prove
- Figure 40: Brand personality – Micro image, March 2017
- Brand analysis
- Too Faced headline
- Figure 41: User profile of Too Faced, March 2017
- Bobbi Brown scores well even without Bobbi Brown
- Figure 42: User profile of Bobbi Brown, March 2017
- Revlon risks being unappealing
- Figure 43: User profile of Revlon, March 2017
- H&M Beauty has low differentiation
- Figure 44: User profile of H&M Beauty, March 2017
- MUA is a fun brand
- Figure 45: User profile of MUA, March 2017
- Rimmel has broad appeal
- Figure 46: User profile of Rimmel, March 2017
- Huda Beauty brand image influenced by Huda Kattan
- Figure 47: User profile of brand, March 2017
- Kat Von D scores high for differentiation despite being new
- Figure 48: User profile of Kat Von D, March 2017
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Purchase of make-up sees a rise
- Make-up needs differ even amongst Millennials
- Make-up drives confidence
- Eyebrows remain on trend, and contouring overtakes nail art
- The in-store environment is important
Purchase of Make-up
- Purchase of face make-up is on the rise
- Figure 49: Buying base make-up, May 2016 and March 2017
- Lipstick sees a boost in usage
- Figure 50: Buying face colour make-up, May 2016 and March 2017
- Gel/UV nail polish sees a rise in purchase
- Figure 51: Buying nail colour make-up, May 2016 and March 2017
Reasons for Using Make-up
- Young women are driven to create specific looks
- Figure 52: Selected reasons for using make-up, by youngest and oldest demographics, March 2017
- Millennials are diverse
- Tired vs youthful
- Figure 53: Using make-up to look less tired and to look youthful, by age, March 2017
- It’s all about being natural
- Figure 54: Using make-up to subtly enhance natural features and to create a bold/dramatic look, by age, March 2017
- Usage drops significantly in over 55s
- Figure 55: Non-usage of make-up, by age, March 2017
Emotional Impact of Colour Cosmetics
- Make-up makes women feel confident
- Figure 56: Emotional impact of wearing make-up, by 16-24s, March 2017
- Young women use make-up to feel empowered
Make-up Trends
- Eyebrows remain on trend
- Figure 57: Usage and interest in make-up trends, March 2017
- Contouring overtakes nail art for young women
- Figure 58: Usage of make-up trends, by 16-24s, March 2017
- Older women show interest in trends
- Figure 59: Interest in make-up trends, by oldest demographics, March 2017
- Opportunities for trial products
- Figure 60: Attitudes towards make-up trends, March 2017
- Offering better guidance
Sources of Information
- In-store and traditional advertising is important for older women
- Figure 61: Use of in-store environment, TV and print advertising as sources of information, by age, March 2017
- Younger women look online
- Figure 62: Use of the internet as sources of information, by age, March 2017
- Friends as influencers
- Figure 63: Friends/relatives as a source of information, by age, March 2017
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
- Forecast methodology
