Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Accept & Close
  • My Account
  • My Cart
  • Log In

Colour Cosmetics - UK - May 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“The colour cosmetics category continues to show strong year-on-year growth, although this is being driven by trends rather than innovation. Indeed, NPD has shown an overall decline since 2014 whilst purchase is up, suggesting that make-up trends continue to encourage women to browse and buy in the sector. Whilst diversity has been a key theme in advertising, there is still a way to go before this is reflected in NPD, which could offer further growth to the sector.”
– Roshida Khanom, Associate Director – BPC

This Report discusses the following key topics:

  • Diversity is the colour of the season
  • A category that is trend led rather than innovation led

“The colour cosmetics category continues to show strong year-on-year growth, although this is being driven by trends rather than innovation. Indeed, NPD has shown an overall decline since 2014 whilst purchase is up, suggesting that make-up trends continue to encourage women to browse and buy in the sector. Whilst diversity has been a key theme in advertising, there is still a way to go before this is reflected in NPD, which could offer further growth to the sector.”
– Roshida Khanom, Associate Director – BPC

This Report discusses the following key topics:

  • Diversity is the colour of the season
  • A category that is trend led rather than innovation led

US $2,583.33 (Excl.Tax)

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
My Cart

You have no items in your shopping cart.

Go to my cart
Questions?

Can I purchase a specific section?
Can I receive a sample report?
Why buy syndicated research?

Visit FAQ Section

What you get

What's included

Why buy from us?

Succeed

Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.

Instant Access

Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.

Opportunities

Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.

Trusted

A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Products covered in this Report
        • Excluded

        • Executive Summary

            • The market
              • Strong growth in value expected to continue
                • Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK retail value sales of colour cosmetics, 2011-21
              • Companies and brands
                • Trends drive innovation
                  • Figure 2: New product development in the colour cosmetics category, by sub-category, January 2014-March 2017
                • Diversity is a theme in 2016
                  • Figure 3: Manufacturer shares in the UK colour cosmetics market, 2016
                • The consumer
                  • Purchase of face make-up is on the rise
                    • Figure 4: Buying base make-up, May 2016 and March 2017
                  • Lipstick purchase also gains momentum
                    • Figure 5: Buying face colour make-up, May 2016 and March 2017
                  • Gel/UV nail polish becomes more popular
                    • Figure 6: Buying nail colour make-up, May 2016 and March 2017
                  • Make-up motivations differ by age
                    • Figure 7: Reasons for using make-up, March 2017
                  • Make-up drives confidence
                    • Figure 8: Emotional impact of wearing make-up, March 2017
                  • Bold eyebrows are still on trend
                    • Figure 9: Usage and interest in make-up trends, March 2017
                  • Guidance could drive trial
                    • Figure 10: Attitudes towards make-up trends, March 2017
                  • In-store environments are important
                    • Figure 11: Sources of information, March 2017
                  • What we think

                  • Issues and Insights

                    • Diversity is the colour of the season
                      • The facts
                        • The implications
                          • A category that is trend led rather than innovation led
                            • The facts
                              • The implications

                              • The Market – What You Need to Know

                                • A category showing strong growth
                                  • Face and lip segments show greatest growth
                                    • In-store environments entice shoppers
                                      • Teenage market could be a focus in future
                                        • More women in employment presents opportunities

                                        • Market Size and Forecast

                                          • Colour cosmetics continues strong growth
                                            • Figure 12: UK retail value sales of colour cosmetics, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
                                          • Continued growth predicted
                                            • Figure 13: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK retail value sales of colour cosmetics, 2011-21

                                        • Market Segmentation

                                          • Face and lips were focus in 2016
                                            • Figure 14: UK retail value sales of colour cosmetics, by sector, 2015-16
                                          • Eyes see a smaller rise despite greater purchase

                                          • Channels to Market

                                            • Department stores up their game
                                              • Figure 15: UK retail value sales of colour cosmetics, by outlet type, 2015-16
                                            • Combining digital and in-store environments
                                              • Appealing to savvy shoppers

                                              • Market Drivers

                                                • Teenage market will see a boost
                                                  • Figure 16: Trends in age structure of the UK female population, 2011-21
                                                • Employment rates on the rise
                                                  • Figure 17: Employment and unemployment by gender, 2011-21
                                                • Fitness beauty sees more focus
                                                  • Busy routines
                                                    • Figure 18: Daily beauty and grooming priorities related to facial appearance amongst women, December 2016
                                                  • Significance of the in-store environment
                                                    • Figure 19: Selected attitudes towards purchasing beauty, October 2016
                                                  • Buying premium as a treat
                                                    • Figure 20: Reasons for choosing premium brands over mass, October 2016
                                                  • Tools and make-up go hand-in-hand
                                                    • Figure 21: Attitudes towards make-up brushes and applicators, August 2016

                                                • Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know

                                                  • Prestige sector shows strong growth
                                                    • Multi-use products see a rise in 2016
                                                      • Trends drive innovation
                                                        • Social media influencers are sought after in 2016
                                                          • Diversity central to advertising
                                                            • New brands have strong positioning in prestige sector

                                                            • Market Share

                                                              • Prestige outgrows mass-market
                                                                • Figure 22: Mass-market and prestige sales of colour cosmetics, 2015-16
                                                              • L’Oréal shows biggest value growth
                                                                • Figure 23: Manufacturer shares in the UK colour cosmetics market, 2015 and 2016

                                                            • Launch Activity and Innovation

                                                              • Increase in multi-use products
                                                                • Figure 24: New product development in the colour cosmetics category, by sub-category, January 2014-March 2017
                                                                • Figure 25: Examples of multi-use cosmetic launches, 2016
                                                              • 2017: the year of colour correction
                                                                • Figure 26: Examples of colour correcting launches, 2016
                                                              • Nails continue to decline in focus
                                                                • Targeting the halal market
                                                                  • Figure 27: Muslim Girl care package featuring Tuesday In Love, February 2017
                                                                • Category focuses on range extensions
                                                                  • Figure 28: New product development in the colour cosmetics category, by launch type, January 2014-March 2017
                                                                  • Figure 29: Examples of glitter/metallic launches in 2016
                                                                • Innovating for convenience
                                                                  • No make-up make-up drives claims
                                                                    • Figure 30: Fastest growing and fastest declining claims in the colour cosmetics category, 2015-16
                                                                  • Diversity is a theme in 2016
                                                                    • Figure 31: New product development in the colour cosmetics category, by top 8 ultimate companies and other, 2016

                                                                • Advertising and Marketing Activity

                                                                  • Advertising sees rise in expenditure
                                                                    • Figure 32: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on colour cosmetics, January 2014-March 2017
                                                                    • Figure 33: L’Oréal Paris Beauty Squad, September 2016
                                                                  • Eyes and lips are focus for advertising
                                                                    • Figure 34: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on colour cosmetics, by sub-category, January 2014-March 2017
                                                                  • Diversity is the colour of the season…
                                                                    • Figure 35: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on colour cosmetics, by leading advertisers and other, 2016
                                                                  • …but how true is it?
                                                                    • Nielsen Ad Intel coverage

                                                                    • Brand Research

                                                                        • Brand map
                                                                          • Figure 36: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, March 2017
                                                                        • Key brand metrics
                                                                          • Figure 37: Key metrics for selected brands, March 2017
                                                                        • Brand attitudes: established brands earn trust
                                                                          • Figure 38: Attitudes, by brand, March 2017
                                                                        • Brand personality: mass-market brands are considered accessible
                                                                          • Figure 39: Brand personality – Macro image, March 2017
                                                                        • Prestige brands have more to prove
                                                                          • Figure 40: Brand personality – Micro image, March 2017
                                                                        • Brand analysis
                                                                          • Too Faced headline
                                                                            • Figure 41: User profile of Too Faced, March 2017
                                                                          • Bobbi Brown scores well even without Bobbi Brown
                                                                            • Figure 42: User profile of Bobbi Brown, March 2017
                                                                          • Revlon risks being unappealing
                                                                            • Figure 43: User profile of Revlon, March 2017
                                                                          • H&M Beauty has low differentiation
                                                                            • Figure 44: User profile of H&M Beauty, March 2017
                                                                          • MUA is a fun brand
                                                                            • Figure 45: User profile of MUA, March 2017
                                                                          • Rimmel has broad appeal
                                                                            • Figure 46: User profile of Rimmel, March 2017
                                                                          • Huda Beauty brand image influenced by Huda Kattan
                                                                            • Figure 47: User profile of brand, March 2017
                                                                          • Kat Von D scores high for differentiation despite being new
                                                                            • Figure 48: User profile of Kat Von D, March 2017

                                                                        • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                                          • Purchase of make-up sees a rise
                                                                            • Make-up needs differ even amongst Millennials
                                                                              • Make-up drives confidence
                                                                                • Eyebrows remain on trend, and contouring overtakes nail art
                                                                                  • The in-store environment is important

                                                                                  • Purchase of Make-up

                                                                                    • Purchase of face make-up is on the rise
                                                                                      • Figure 49: Buying base make-up, May 2016 and March 2017
                                                                                    • Lipstick sees a boost in usage
                                                                                      • Figure 50: Buying face colour make-up, May 2016 and March 2017
                                                                                    • Gel/UV nail polish sees a rise in purchase
                                                                                      • Figure 51: Buying nail colour make-up, May 2016 and March 2017

                                                                                  • Reasons for Using Make-up

                                                                                    • Young women are driven to create specific looks
                                                                                      • Figure 52: Selected reasons for using make-up, by youngest and oldest demographics, March 2017
                                                                                    • Millennials are diverse
                                                                                      • Tired vs youthful
                                                                                        • Figure 53: Using make-up to look less tired and to look youthful, by age, March 2017
                                                                                      • It’s all about being natural
                                                                                        • Figure 54: Using make-up to subtly enhance natural features and to create a bold/dramatic look, by age, March 2017
                                                                                      • Usage drops significantly in over 55s
                                                                                        • Figure 55: Non-usage of make-up, by age, March 2017

                                                                                    • Emotional Impact of Colour Cosmetics

                                                                                      • Make-up makes women feel confident
                                                                                          • Figure 56: Emotional impact of wearing make-up, by 16-24s, March 2017
                                                                                        • Young women use make-up to feel empowered

                                                                                        • Make-up Trends

                                                                                          • Eyebrows remain on trend
                                                                                            • Figure 57: Usage and interest in make-up trends, March 2017
                                                                                          • Contouring overtakes nail art for young women
                                                                                            • Figure 58: Usage of make-up trends, by 16-24s, March 2017
                                                                                          • Older women show interest in trends
                                                                                            • Figure 59: Interest in make-up trends, by oldest demographics, March 2017
                                                                                          • Opportunities for trial products
                                                                                            • Figure 60: Attitudes towards make-up trends, March 2017
                                                                                          • Offering better guidance

                                                                                          • Sources of Information

                                                                                            • In-store and traditional advertising is important for older women
                                                                                              • Figure 61: Use of in-store environment, TV and print advertising as sources of information, by age, March 2017
                                                                                            • Younger women look online
                                                                                              • Figure 62: Use of the internet as sources of information, by age, March 2017
                                                                                            • Friends as influencers
                                                                                              • Figure 63: Friends/relatives as a source of information, by age, March 2017

                                                                                          • Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information

                                                                                              • Abbreviations
                                                                                                • Consumer research methodology
                                                                                                  • Forecast methodology

                                                                                                  Companies Covered

                                                                                                  To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

                                                                                                  Colour Cosmetics - UK - May 2017

                                                                                                  US $2,583.33 (Excl.Tax)

                                                                                                  Reports by region

                                                                                                  About us

                                                                                                  Registered office

                                                                                                  Mintel Group Ltd.
                                                                                                  11 Pilgrim Street, London, EC4V 6RN
                                                                                                  Registered in England:
                                                                                                  Number 1475918.

                                                                                                  Contact us

                                                                                                  MRS Evidence Matters Official Mintel Store
                                                                                                  • © 2017 Mintel Group Ltd