“The UK’s decision to leave the European Union in June 2016 has created an environment of uncertainty for small business owners, which is likely to continue for the foreseeable future while exit negotiations take place. ‘Brexit’, as well as low interest rates and potentially weaker economic growth going forward, is expected to weigh on UK-focused banks.”

– Lewis Cone, B2B Analyst

This report will explore the following key issues regarding commercial banking and finance in the UK: