Commercial Borrowing - UK - December 2016
“Post-credit crunch, the industry has faced a wave of new challenges, including unprecedented regulatory changes and, more recently, the uncertainty created following the Brexit vote. Each factor has impacted the sector in a number of ways, requiring lenders to review and develop their positions, while maintaining a more responsible lending approach where the principles of treating customers fairly remains integral.”
Lewis Cone, B2B Analyst
This report answers the following questions:
- How has the UK's vote to leave the EU already impacted the market?
- How did challenger banks perform in 2015? Have mainstream banks reacted in any way?
- What does the future hold for commercial borrowing?
UK Economy
- Key points
- Overview
- Figure 5: UK GDP, 2006-16
- Figure 6: UK output, by industry, 2008-16
- Figure 7: Quarters after GDP peak, 1979, 1990 and 2008
- Inflation
- Interest rates
- House prices
- Figure 8: UK house price changes, 2006-16
- Consumer spending
- Manufacturing
- Figure 9: UK manufacturing, 2014-16
- Business investment
- Figure 10: UK GFCF 2005-15
- Imports
- Exports
- Key points
Market Factors
- Key points
- Uncertainties surrounding economic growth yet to be realised
- Figure 11: GDP growth rate, Q1 2012- Q3 2016
- Figure 12: GDP growth rate, Q1 2012 - Q3 2016
- Brexit creates opportunities for business banking providers to deepen customer relationships
- Recent market changes have provided extra barrier to providing finance to SMEs
- Figure 13: Company insolvencies in England and Wales, 2011-15
- Commercial property transactions continue to rise
- Figure 14: Number of non-residential property transactions, 2011-15
- Figure 15: Number of non-residential property transactions, 2011-15
- Profitability and business investment in the private sector rose in 2015 but may stagnate in 2016
- Figure 16: UK PNFCs net rate of return, Q2 2011 - Q2 2016
- Figure 17: UK total business investment, 2011-16*
- Figure 18: UK total business investment, 2011-16*
- Reports of falling business confidence at odds with rise in M&A activity
- Figure 19: Mergers and acquisitions of UK companies, 2011-2016*
- Government schemes
- British Business Bank
- Business Finance Support Finder
- Enterprise Finance Guarantee
- Figure 20: EFG lending, by number and value of loans offered and by number and value of loans drawn, 2009-15*
- The National Loan Guarantee Scheme
- Funding for Lending Scheme
- BoE Stress Test
- Key points
Market Size
- Key points
- Net lending on a pathway to recovery...
- Figure 21: UK MFIs’ net loans to non-financial businesses, Q4 2014 - Q3 2016, by size of business
- Figure 22: UK MFIs’ net loans to non-financial businesses, Q4 2014 - Q3 2016, by size of business
- ... although outstanding loan amounts are on an upwards course over 2016
- Figure 23: UK total loan amounts outstanding to MFIs from non-financial businesses, November 2014 - October 2016, by size of business
- Figure 24: M4 loan amounts outstanding from PNFCs, November 2014 - October 2016
- Figure 25: M4 loan amounts outstanding from PNFCs, November 2014 - October 2016
- Market segmentation
- Figure 26: UK MFIs’ cumulative net lending to UK non-financial businesses, 2014-15, by industrial sector
- Figure 27: UK MFIs’ cumulative net lending to UK non-financial businesses, 2014-15, by industrial sector
- Further segmentation
- Alternative finance
- Peer-to-peer lending and crowdfunding
- Funding Circle continues to lead P2P business lending
- Figure 28: P2P business lending volume and market share, by lender, 2016*
- Figure 29: P2P business lending volume, by lender, 2016*
- Manufacturing industries and professional services apply for most P2P business loans
- Figure 30: P2P business borrowers, by industrial sector, 2014
- Crowdcube leads crowdfunding market, albeit with only four major competitors
- Figure 31: Crowdfunding volume and market share, by lender, 2016*
- Figure 32: Crowdfunding lending volume, by lender, 2016*
- Bridging finance
- Figure 33: UK bridging loans market value, in aggregated loan balances, 2012-16
- Commercial property (real estate) finance
- Upward pressure on yields due to uncertainty
- Debt rises for first time since 2008
- Figure 34: Aggregated value of outstanding debt in loan books secured on UK commercial property, 2011-15
- Figure 35: Aggregated volume of outstanding debt in loan book secured on UK commercial property, 2011-15
- Loan originations continue to rise, but uncertainties could derail momentum
- Figure 36: Gross value of annual loan originations, 2011-15
- UK banks and building societies’ share of new loan originations declines
- Figure 37: Gross value of loan originations, by allocation, 2011-15
- Figure 38: Value of outstanding loan books secured on UK commercial property, 2015, by type of lender
- Offices and retail property still dominate the share of loans allocated, but the industrial and hotel sectors are strengthening their market share
- Figure 39: Allocation of outstanding loans to investment and owner-occupied property, by type of use, 2014
- Loans secured against ‘alternative’ real estate overtakes traditional real estate for the first time
- SME Finance
- SME funding gap
- Improvements made to alternative finance accessibility
- London and the south east account for a third of SME lending in Britain
- Figure 40: SME turnover and lending, by region, December 2015
- Figure 41: SME lending, by region, December 2015
- SMEs most in need of finance for cash flow and capital equipment
- Figure 42: SME lending, by reason, 2015
- Value of SME loan balances has declined since 2013
- Figure 43: Value of SME loan balances, by region, 2012-16*
- Figure 44: Value of SME loan balances, by Region, 2012-15
- Key points
Market Trends
- Key points
- Business confidence influences borrowing demand, but latest index figures draw concern
- Figure 45: Business confidence index, per half-year, 2006-16
- Figure 46: Business confidence index, per half-year, 2006-16
- Write offs on loans to non-financial companies continues to fall
- Figure 47: Write offs of loans to PNFCs from banks and building societies, 2011-16*
- Demand for credit falls in 2016 with availability stagnating
- Figure 48: Availability of corporate credit to PNFCs in the last three months, Q4 2010 - Q3 2016, by business size
- Figure 49: Availability of corporate credit to PNFCs in the last three months, Q4 2010 - Q3 2016, by business size
- Figure 50: Demand for corporate credit by PNFCs in the last three months, Q4 2010 - Q3 2016, by business size
- Figure 51: Demand for corporate credit to PNFCs in the last three months, Q4 2010 - Q3 2016, by business size
- Commercial lending rates experience further decline
- Figure 52: Average interest rate for UK MFI new advances to PNFCs, at October in 2012-16
- Funding for Lending scheme extended once again until 2018
- Figure 53: Net loans to UK SMEs from FLS participants, 2014-15
- Figure 54: Net loans to UK SMEs from FLS participants, 2014-15
- Key points
Industry Structure
- Key points
- Industry development
- Challenger banks on the rise, but market obstacles likely to protect existing players
- Banking license application process has been made easier, but the number of application withdrawals has risen...
- ... and therefore the number of banks and building societies has remained fairly constant since 2013
- Figure 55: Number of banks and building societies operating in the UK, 2013-16
- Figure 56: Number of banks and building societies operating in the UK, 2013-15
- Key points
Company Profiles
Aldermore Bank
- Figure 57: Financial analysis of Aldermore Bank plc, 2011-15
- Company strategy
Barclays Plc
- Figure 58: Financial analysis of Barclays plc, 2011-15
- Company strategy
Clydesdale Bank Plc
- Figure 59: Financial analysis of Clydesdale Bank Plc, 2012-16
- Company strategy
Funding Circle
- Figure 60: Financial analysis of Funding Circle, 2011-15
- Company strategy
GE Capital UK
- Figure 61: Financial analysis of GE Capital Bank Limited, 2011-15
- Company strategy
HSBC Bank plc
- Figure 62: Financial analysis of HSBC Bank, 2011-15
- Company strategy
Lloyds Banking Group
- Figure 63: Financial analysis of Lloyds Banking Group, 2011-15
- Company strategy
RBS Group
- Figure 64: Financial analysis of RBS Group, 2011-15
- Company strategy
Santander UK
- Figure 65: Financial analysis of Santander UK Plc, 2011-15
- Company strategy
Shawbrook Bank
- Figure 66: Financial analysis of Shawbrook, 2011-15
- Company strategy
- Figure 67: Profiled companies’ combined turnover, 2011-15
Forecast
- Key points
- Traditional (mainstream) lenders
- Gross lending expected to remain stable to 2021
- Figure 68: Forecast UK MFIs’ net loans to non-financial businesses, 2017-21
- Figure 69: Forecast UK MFIs’ net loans to non-financial businesses, 2017-21
- Loan write-offs anticipated to decline to 2019 before rising thereafter
- Figure 70: Write offs of loans to PNFCs from banks and building societies, 2017-21
- SME finance
- Alternative finance
- Alternative market expected to nearly double its lending by 2021
- Figure 71: Forecast UK alternative lending market, by funding type, 2017-21
- Figure 72: Forecast UK alternative lending market, by funding type, 2017-21
- Commercial property (real estate) finance
- Lower economic growth and the low interest rate environment will impact commercial mortgage lending
- Figure 73: Forecast gross value of annual loan originations, 2016-20
- Figure 74: Forecast gross value of annual loan originations, 2016-20
- Total value of outstanding debt set to rise alongside short-term market uncertainty
- Figure 75: Forecast value of outstanding debt in loan books secured on UK commercial property, 2016-20
- Figure 76: Forecast value of outstanding debt in loan books secured on UK commercial property, 2016-20
- Key points
