Commercial Mortgages - UK - August 2017
“One year on, new commercial property lending activity looks to have remained largely unchanged despite Brexit, though it fell as expected from 2015. However, the structure of the market has changed, with a suppression of major financial commitments, a shift from new acquisitions to refinancing of existing deals, widening regional disparities, and heightened caution among lenders.”
– Marco Amasanti, B2B Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- What have been the key determinates of activity over the past year?
- One year on, how has the commercial mortgages market reacted to Brexit?
- How has the structure of the market changed in recent years?
- Looking forward, how will Brexit further manifest in the industry?
- What does the future hold for the industry?
