Condiments - US - December 2016

"The large and mature condiments and dressing categories have generated little growth overall over the past five years, a trend that is not expected to change in the next five. Still, these diverse categories hold ample opportunity for brands and retailers that can activate consumer interest in exploring new tastes and cuisines and in eating fresher and healthier."
- John Owen, Senior Analyst, Food & Drink

This Report discusses the following key topics:

  • Condiment sales turn slightly positive
  • Dressings generate only modest growth
  • High penetration limits growth potential for ketchup, mustard, mayo, dressing
  • Consumers tend to stick to familiar condiments and dressings

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Definition

      • Executive Summary

        • The issues
          • Condiment sales turn slightly positive
            • Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of condiments, at current prices, 2011-21
          • Dressings generate only modest growth
            • Figure 2: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of dressing, at current prices, 2011-21
          • High penetration limits growth potential for ketchup, mustard, mayo, dressing
            • Figure 3: Condiment and dressing usage frequency, September 2016
          • Consumers tend to stick to familiar condiments and dressings
            • Figure 4: Condiment and dressing behaviors, September 2016
          • The opportunities
            • Frequent users use condiments in more ways
              • Figure 5: Condiment and dressing behaviors, by repertoire of usage frequency - Eaten weekly, September 2016
            • Restaurant-branded and chilled/hand-crafted condiments generate strong interest
              • Figure 6: Interest in condiment new products, September 2016
            • Facilitate interest in exploring new tastes and cuisines
              • Figure 7: Attitudes toward condiments and dressing, September 2016
            • What it means

            • The Market – What You Need to Know

              • Condiment sales turn slightly positive
                • Pickles, olives, and relish and hot sauce pace category growth
                  • Dressings generate only modest growth

                  • Market Size and Forecast

                      • Condiment sales turn slightly positive
                        • Figure 8: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of condiments, at current prices, 2011-21
                        • Figure 9: Total US sales and forecast of condiments, at current prices, 2011-21
                      • Dressings generate only modest growth
                        • Figure 10: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of dressing, at current prices, 2011-21
                        • Figure 11: Total US sales and forecast of dressing, at current prices, 2011-21

                    • Market Breakdown

                      • Condiments outsell dressing by nearly three to one
                        • Figure 12: Total US retail sales of condiments and dressings, by segment share, 2016
                      • Pickles, olives, and relish pace category growth
                        • Hot sauce leads other condiments to growth
                          • Ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise post small gains in 2016
                            • Figure 13: Total US retail sales of condiments, by segment, 2011-16

                        • Market Perspective

                          • Cross-segment and category competition
                            • Figure 14: Total US retail sales and forecast of cooking sauces, pasta sauces, and marinades, by segment, at current prices, 2010-20

                        • Market Factors

                          • Cooking enthusiasm and frequency growing
                            • Figure 15: Share of cooking segments, 2015-16, August 2016
                          • Consumers look for clean labels
                            • Figure 16: Food statement agreement, any agree, I prefer to eat foods without artificial ingredients, Winter 2013-2016

                        • Key Players – What You Need to Know

                          • Kraft Heinz leads highly fragmented category
                            • Heinz pulls ahead in condiment war
                              • Hellmann’s mayonnaise looks to grow through premiumization
                                • Three big brands help keep hot sauce hot
                                  • Refrigerated dressing outpaces shelf-stable
                                    • Packaged for portability and snacking

                                    • Company Sales of Condiments and Dressing

                                      • Kraft Heinz leads highly fragmented category
                                        • Company sales of condiments and dressing
                                          • Figure 17: Company sales of condiments and dressing, 2015 and 2016

                                      • What’s Working?

                                        • Heinz pulls ahead in condiment war
                                          • Hellmann’s mayonnaise looks to grow through premiumization
                                            • The “snackification” of olives
                                              • Three big brands help keep hot sauce hot
                                                  • Figure 18: MULO sales of select hot sauce brands, 2011-16
                                                • Refrigerated dressing outpaces shelf-stable
                                                  • Figure 19: MULO sales of dressing, by segment, 2011-16

                                              • What’s Struggling?

                                                • Private label slips in most segments
                                                  • Figure 20: MULO share of private label condiments and dressing, 2011-16

                                              • What’s Next?

                                                • Packaged for portability and snacking
                                                  • Market for heat stays hot

                                                  • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                    • High penetration limits growth potential for ketchup, mustard, mayo
                                                      • International influence
                                                        • Consumers tend to stick to familiar condiments and dressings
                                                          • Restaurant-branded condiments generate strong interest
                                                            • Interest in exploring new flavors and cuisines

                                                            • Consumption of Condiments and Dressings

                                                              • High penetration limits growth potential for ketchup, mustard, mayo
                                                                • Wide range of other condiments used at least occasionally
                                                                  • Figure 21: Condiment and dressing usage frequency, September 2016
                                                                • Younger adults use wider array of condiments on a regular basis
                                                                  • Figure 22: Condiment and dressing usage frequency – Any weekly use, by age, September 2016
                                                                • Household size drives more varied condiment use
                                                                  • Figure 23: Condiment and dressing usage frequency – Any weekly use, by household size, September 2016
                                                                • Hispanics more likely to use spicy condiments regularly
                                                                  • Figure 24: Condiment and dressing usage frequency – Any weekly use, by race/Hispanic origin, September 2016

                                                              • Ideal Condiment

                                                                • International influence
                                                                  • Figure 25: Ideal condiment – International influence, September 2016
                                                                • No additives/preservatives tops list of claims
                                                                  • Figure 26: Ideal condiment – Claims, September 2016
                                                                • Glass overall preferred by consumers and manufacturers
                                                                  • Figure 27: Ideal condiment – Packaging, September 2016

                                                              • Behaviors Concerning Condiments and Dressing

                                                                • Consumers tend to stick to familiar condiments and dressings
                                                                  • Figure 28: condiment and dressing behaviors, September 2016
                                                                • Frequent users use condiments in more ways
                                                                  • Figure 29: Condiment and dressing behaviors, by repertoire of usage frequency - Eaten weekly, September 2016

                                                              • Interest in Condiment New Products

                                                                • Restaurant-branded condiments generate strong interest
                                                                  • Chilled and hand-crafted also represent opportunities
                                                                    • Figure 30: Interest in condiment new products, September 2016
                                                                  • Restaurant and fresh concepts draw interest across the board
                                                                    • Heaviest users interested in broadest array of new condiment concepts
                                                                      • Figure 31: Interest in condiment new products, by repertoire of usage frequency – Eaten weekly, September 2016

                                                                  • Attitudes toward Condiments and Dressing

                                                                    • Interest in exploring new flavors and cuisines
                                                                      • Facilitating flavor exploration and trial
                                                                        • Figure 32: Attitudes toward condiments and dressing, September 2016

                                                                    • Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations

                                                                      • Data sources
                                                                        • Sales data
                                                                          • Fan chart forecast
                                                                            • Consumer survey data
                                                                              • Abbreviations and terms
                                                                                • Abbreviations
                                                                                  • Terms

                                                                                  • Appendix – Market

                                                                                      • Figure 33: Total US sales and forecast of condiments, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
                                                                                      • Figure 34: Total US sales and forecast of dressing, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
                                                                                      • Figure 35: Total US sales and forecast of mayonnaise, at current prices, 2011-21
                                                                                      • Figure 36: Total US sales and forecast of mustard, at current prices, 2011-21
                                                                                      • Figure 37: Total US sales and forecast of ketchup, at current prices, 2011-21
                                                                                      • Figure 38: Total US sales and forecast of pickles, olives, relish at current prices, 2011-21
                                                                                      • Figure 39: Total US sales and forecast of other condiments, at current prices, 2011-21
                                                                                      • Figure 40: Total US retail sales of condiments, by channel, at current prices, 2014 and 2016

                                                                                  • Appendix – Key Players

                                                                                      • Figure 41: MULO sales of mayonnaise, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
                                                                                      • Figure 42: MULO sales of mustard, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
                                                                                      • Figure 43: MULO sales of ketchup, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
                                                                                      • Figure 44: MULO sales of pickles, olives and relish, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
                                                                                      • Figure 45: MULO sales of other sauces*, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
                                                                                      • Figure 46: MULO sales of salad dressings, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016

