Conferencing and Events - UK - September 2017
“The conferencing and events market has continued to grow over the past year, aided by technological progress, innovation and growth across leisure markets. However, activity has been constrained somewhat by the air of uncertainty, a pressure which, alongside mounting security concerns, will remain a core challenge over the coming years.”
– Marco Amasanti, B2B Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- How has political and economic uncertainty manifested in the conferencing and events industry?
- What has driven growth in the market over the past year, especially in light of Brexit?
- What areas of the market have performed strongest over the past five years?
- What does the future look like for the conferencing and events market?
Table of contents
Executive Summary
- The market
- Figure 1: UK conferencing and events market value, £ billion, 2012-16
- Market segmentation
- Figure 2: Conferencing and events market segmentation, £ billion, 2016
- Market factors
- The UK business landscape
- Annual UK business investment
- Figure 3: UK business investment, £ million, Q1 2014-Q2 2017
- Business confidence index
- Figure 4: UK business confidence index, per half year, 2007-17
- Growing security concerns
- Increasing use of technology across conference and exhibition venues
- Growth in British leisure industries
- Figure 5: UK leisure industry value, £ million, 2012-16
- Market forecasts
- The market
- Figure 6: Conferencing & events market forecast, £ billion, 2017-21
- Market segmentation
- Figure 7: Conferencing & events market segmentation forecast, £ billion, 2017-21
- Increasing implementation of technology
- What we think
Key Issues
- How has Brexit manifested in the conferencing and events market over the past year? What impact will it have over the next few years?
- Short term
- Longer-term
Introduction
- Issues in the market
- Definitions
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
- Market positioning
- Issues in the market
UK Economy
- Overview
- Figure 8: Forecast GDP development, % change, 2017-21
- Figure 9: UK GDP quarterly development, 2004-17
- Figure 10: UK GDP in economic downturns and recoveries since 1979
- Inflation
- Interest rates
- Consumer spending
- Manufacturing
- Figure 11: UK manufacturing, 2014-17
- Business investment
- Figure 12: UK GFCF, £ million, 2003-17
- Imports
- Exports
- Overview
Market Size
- Key points
- Figure 13: UK conferencing and events market value, £ billion, 2012-16
- Figure 14: Gross domestic product, £ million, Q4 2015-Q2017
- Key points
Market Segmentation
- Key points
- Conferences and meetings
- Figure 15: Conferencing and meetings, £ billion, 2012-16
- Exhibitions and trade fairs
- Figure 16: Exhibitions and trade fairs, £ billion, 2012-16
- Sporting events
- Figure 17: Sporting events, £ billion, 2012-16
- Music events
- Figure 18: Music events, £ billion, 2012-16
- Figure 19: UK music concerts and festivals market size, £ million, 2013-17
- Incentive travel and performance improvement
- Figure 20: Incentive travel and performance improvement, £ billion, 2012-16
- Corporate hospitality and corporate events
- Figure 21: Corporate hospitality and corporate events, £ billion, 2012-16
- Outdoor events
- Figure 22: Outdoor events, £ billion, 2012-16
- Festivals and cultural events
- Figure 23: Festivals and cultural events, £ billion, 2012-16
- Key points
Market Factors
- Key points
- The UK business landscape
- Annual UK business investment
- Figure 24: UK business investment, £ million, Q1 2014-Q2 2017
- Business confidence index
- Figure 25: UK business confidence index, per half year, Q2 – Q4 2007-17
- Growing security concerns
- Increasing use of technology across conference and exhibition venues
- Growth in British leisure industries
- Figure 26: UK leisure industry value, £ million, 2012-16
- Key points
Industry Structure
- Key points
- Industry development
- Changes in the structure of the industry
- Figure 27: Analysis of the changes in the structure of the conferencing & events industry, by number of outlets and businesses, 2011-16
- Structure by employment
- Figure 28: Analysis of the employment structure of the conferencing & events industry, by number of employees and outlets, 2011-16
- Structure by turnover
- Figure 29: Analysis of the financial structure of the conferencing & events industry, £000 and businesses, 2011-16
- Key points
Company Profiles
Ascential Events Limited
- Figure 30: Financial analysis of Ascential Events Limited, £ 000, 2012-15
- Recent company activity
- Company strategy
Banks Sadler
- Figure 31: Financial analysis of Banks Sadler, £ 000, 2012-16
- Recent company activity
- Company strategy
Chillisauce Limited
- Figure 32: Financial analysis of Chillisauce Limited, £ 000, 2012-16
- Recent company activity
- Company strategy
DMG Events (UK) Limited
- Figure 33: Financial analysis of DMG Events (UK) Limited, £ 000, 2012-16
- Recent company activity
- Company strategy
I.I.R Limited
- Figure 34: Financial analysis of I.I.R Limited, £ 000, 2011-15
- Company strategy
Ite Group Plc
- Figure 35: Financial analysis of Ite Group Plc, £ 000, 2012-16
- Recent company activity
- Company strategy
Reed Exhibitions Limited
- Figure 36: Financial analysis of Reed Exhibitions Limited, £ 000, 2011-15
- Recent company activity
- Company strategy
Market Forecast
- Key points
- The market
- Figure 37: Conferencing & events market forecast, £ billion, 2017-21
- Market segmentation
- Figure 38: Conferencing & events market segmentation forecast, £ billion, 2017-21
- Increasing implementation of technology
- Key points
Further Sources and Contacts
- Trade associations
- Association of British Professional Conference Organisers (ABPCO)
- Association of Events Organisers (AEO)
- The Association of Festival Organisers (AFO)
- Business Visits & Events Partnership (BVEP)
- National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA)
- Trade magazines
- Meetpie
- Trade associations
Companies Covered
