Consulting Engineers - UK - July 2017
“Despite ongoing economic and political uncertainty, consulting engineers’ fees income is expected to demonstrate continued growth over the next five years. Global challenges, such as population growth, climate change and urbanisation, together with the potential offered by rapidly evolving technology, will offer growth opportunities. In the UK, transport and energy infrastructure projects are set to drive demand for consulting engineers over the next five years. However, in light of ongoing Brexit negotiations, which could delay some infrastructure projects, the current outlook carries a considerable degree of uncertainty.”
– Claudia Preedy – B2B Analyst
This Report addresses the following key questions concerning the market for UK consulting engineers:
- How has the market for UK consulting engineers performed over the last five years?
- What is the impact of the legislative/regulative environment on individual sectors?
- Which sectors will provide the strongest growth potential for consulting engineers over the next five years?
- How have individual key companies in the industry faired during the last five years?
Table of contents
Executive Summary
- The market
- UK consulting engineers’ fees income up by an estimated 4% in 2016
- Figure 1: Total fees rendered by UK consulting engineers. by sector, 2012-16
- Road and rail remain most important areas for consulting engineers’ fees income
- Demand in power and energy sector driven by renewables projects
- Market for UK consulting engineers anticipated to grow by 20% in real terms between 2016 and 2021
- Figure 2: Forecast market for UK consulting engineers, 2017-21
- Demand structure
- Ambitious government plans for UK transport infrastructure investment to offer strong opportunities for UK consulting engineers
- Transition to low carbon economy drives demand in power/energy sector
- Figure 3: Forecast market for UK consulting engineers in the power and energy sector, 2017-21
- Shift in focus from capital investment towards asset maintenance in water and sewerage
- Commercial and industrial construction impacted by Brexit-induced uncertainty
- Figure 4: Forecast UK market for consulting engineers in the transport sector, 2017-21
- Companies
- What we think
Key Insights
- What are the likely implications of the referendum to withdraw from the EU for UK consulting engineers?
- What are recent government efforts to help deliver a long-term infrastructure strategy?
- What are the top priority infrastructure projects the government needs to press on with?
Introduction
- Definitions
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
- Market positioning
- Market factors
UK Economy
- Overview
- Figure 5: Forecast GDP development 2017-21
- Figure 6: UK GDP quarterly development, 2004-17
- Figure 7: UK GDP in economic downturns and recoveries since 1979
- Inflation
- Interest rates
- House prices
- Figure 8: UK House price changes, 2006-17
- Consumer spending
- Manufacturing
- Figure 9: UK manufacturing, 2014-17
- Business investment
- Figure 10: UK GFCF 2003-17
- Imports
- Exports
- Overview
Market Overview
- Key points
- Market size
- The National Infrastructure Plan
- Fees rendered by UK consulting engineers
- Figure 11: Total fees rendered by UK consulting engineers, 2012-16
- Figure 12: Total fees rendered by UK consulting engineers, 2012-16
- Market segmentation
- Key sectors
- Figure 13: Analysis of fees rendered by UK consulting engineers, by industrial sector, 2012-16
- Figure 14: Proportional importance of key sectors of consulting engineers’ income, 2016
- Market forecast
- Infrastructure investment at the heart of the government’s plans to close the UK’s productivity gap
- Figure 15: National infrastructure and construction pipeline, by sector, 2017-21
- Figure 16: National infrastructure and construction pipeline, by sector, as of Autumn 2016
- Northern Power House and Midlands Engine initiatives to boost regional infrastructure investment
- Independent Infrastructure Commission was established in 2015 to help ensure the timely delivery of major infrastructure projects
- Following the snap election in June 2017, the NIC urges government to press on with key infrastructure projects
- Outlook for UK consulting engineers fees income
- Figure 17: Forecast market for UK consulting engineers, 2017-21
- Figure 18: Analysis of forecast fees rendered by UK consulting engineers, by industrial sector, 2017-21
- Figure 19: Forecast of fees rendered by UK consulting engineers, by industrial sector, 2016-20
- Key points
Building & Construction Sector
- Key points
- The market
- Figure 20: Fees Rendered by UK Consulting Engineers in the Building Sector, 2012-16
- Market segmentation
- Figure 21: Segmentation of the fees rendered by UK consulting engineers in the building sector, 2012-16
- Key points
Building & Construction Market Factors
- Key points
- PFI sector
- Industrial construction
- Figure 22: Long term trend in private industrial construction output in Great Britain, 1970-2016
- Figure 23: Analysis of private industrial new construction work in Great Britain, by sector 2012-16
- Industrial construction forecast
- Figure 24: Forecast private industrial construction output in Great Britain, 2017-21
- Figure 25: Forecast of private industrial new construction work in Great Britain, by sector 2017-21
- Commercial construction
- Figure 26: Long term trend in private commercial construction output in Great Britain, 1970-2016
- Figure 27: Analysis of private commercial construction in Great Britain, by type, 2012-16
- Commercial construction forecast
- Figure 28: Forecast private commercial construction output in Great Britain, 2017-21
- Figure 29: Forecast of private commercial construction in Great Britain, by sector, 2017-21
- Public non-residential construction
- Figure 30: Long term trend in public non-residential construction activity in Great Britain, 1970-2016
- Figure 31: Analysis of public sector non-residential construction output in Great Britain, 2012-16
- Figure 32: Analysis of public sector non-residential construction in Great Britain, by type, 2012-16
- Public non-residential construction forecast
- Figure 33: Forecast public non-residential construction output in Great Britain, 2017-21
- Figure 34: Forecast of public non-residential construction in Great Britain, by type, 2017-21
- Key points
Building & Construction Sector Forecast
- Key points
- Market forecast
- Figure 35: Forecast of fees rendered by UK consulting engineers in the building sector, 2017-21
- Figure 36: Forecast of fees rendered by UK consulting engineers in the building sector, 2017-21
- Figure 37: Forecast segmentation of the fees rendered by UK consulting engineers in the building sector, 2017-21
- Key points
Transport Sector
- Key points
- The market
- Figure 38: Fees rendered by UK consulting engineers in the transport sector, 2012-16
- Figure 39: Fees rendered by UK consulting engineers in the transport sector, 2011-15
- Market segmentation
- Figure 40: Segmentation of the fees rendered by UK consulting engineers in the transportation sector, 2012-16
- Key points
Transport Market Factors
- Key points
- Roads
- Figure 41: Road network in Great Britain, by type, 2016
- Figure 42: Road network expenditure in England, by activity and road type, 2010/11-2014/15
- Figure 43: New construction and improvements of roads, motorways and all purpose trunk roads, in England, 2011/12-2015/16
- Figure 44: Civil engineering new road construction output in Great Britain, 2012-16
- Figure 45: Civil engineering new road construction output in Great Britain, 2012-16
- Road sector forecast
- 2014 Road Investment Strategy signals the biggest road investment since the 1970s
- 2015 autumn statement
- 2016 autumn statement
- Reform of Highways Agency
- Figure 46: Forecast civil engineering construction output for the roads sector, 2017-21
- Figure 47: Forecast civil engineering construction output for the roads sector, 2017-21
- Rail
- Figure 48: Rail infrastructure in Great Britain, 2012-16
- Figure 49: Rail infrastructure in Great Britain, 2012-16
- Network Rail embarks on largest rail enhancement and investment programme in CP5 2014-19
- Enhancement milestones in the first two years of CP5
- Figure 50: Rail infrastructure renewals, enhancements & maintenance expenditure in Great Britain, 2011-16
- Figure 51: Rail infrastructure renewals, enhancements & maintenance expenditure in Great Britain, 2011-16
- Rail civil engineering construction output
- Figure 52: Civil engineering construction output for the rail transport sector in Great Britain, 2012-16
- Rail sector forecast
- Figure 53: Rail infrastructure pipeline, 2017-21
- Figure 54: Rail infrastructure projects pipeline, 2016
- Additional funding for rail infrastructure announced in 2016 autumn statement
- High Speed Two (HS2) and proposed major schemes
- Figure 55: Forecast civil engineering construction output for the rail sector, 2017-21
- Ports, airports, harbours & canals
- Recent port expansion projects
- Figure 56: Civil engineering construction output for the harbours and waterways sectors in Great Britain, 2012-16
- Figure 57: 10 largest airports in the UK, 2010-15
- Figure 58: Civil engineering construction output for the air transport industry in Great Britain, 2012-16
- Figure 59: Civil engineering construction output for the air transport industry in Great Britain, 2012-16
- Ports sector forecast
- Growth in off-shore wind farm developments offers opportunities to UK ports
- Strategic review of east coast port facilities
- Figure 60: Forecast civil engineering construction output for the harbours sector, 2017-21
- Airports Forecast
- Figure 61: Forecast civil engineering output for the airport transport sector, 2017-21
- Key points
Transport Sector Forecast
- Key points
- Market forecast
- Figure 62: Forecast UK market for consulting engineers in the transport sector, 2017-21
- Figure 63: Forecast segmentation of the fees rendered by UK consulting engineers in the transport sector, 2017-21
- Figure 64: Forecast segmentation of the fees rendered by UK consulting engineers in the transport sector, 2017-21
- Key points
Environment, Water, Waste Water and Waste
- Key points
- The market
- Figure 65: Fees rendered by UK consulting engineers in the environment, water, waste water, waste, flooding and coastal sector, 2012-16
- Figure 66: Fees rendered by UK consulting engineers in the environment, water, waste water, waste, flooding and coastal sector, 2012-16
- Market segmentation
- Figure 67: Segmentation of the fees rendered by UK consulting engineers in the environment, water & waste water and waste sector, 2012-16
- Key points
Environment, Water, Waste Water and Waste Market Factors
- Key points
- Market factors
- Implications of Brexit on UK environmental regulations
- Potable water and sewerage industry
- European Water Framework Directive (WFD)
- Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (UWWTD)
- The Drinking Water Directive
- Revised Bathing Water Directive
- The Flood and Water Management Act 2010
- Water and sewerage capital expenditure
- Figure 68: Actual UK capital expenditure on water and sewerage services, 2009/10-2014/15
- Figure 69: UK capital expenditure on water and sewerage services, 2010/11-2014/15
- Figure 70: UK capital expenditure on water and sewerage services, 2015/16
- Expenditure Allowances for current asset management period AMP6 (2015-20) in England and Wales
- Move towards long-term alliances and frameworks across industry
- Projected capital investment by water & sewerage companies
- Figure 71: Forecast capital expenditure for AMP6 in England & Wales, by water & sewerage company, 2015/16-2019/20
- Figure 72: Forecast capital expenditure for AMP6 in England & Wales, by water only company, 2015/16-2019/20
- Thames Tideway Tunnel
- Figure 73: Estimated cost of Thames Tideway Tunnel, 2014/15-2021/22+
- Waste management
- Figure 74: Waste arisings in the UK, by source, 2011-15
- Flood defences
- Key points
Environment, Water, Waste Water and Waste Forecast
- Key points
- Market forecast
- Figure 75: Forecast market for UK consulting engineers in the environmental sector, 2017-21
- Figure 76: Forecast market for UK consulting engineers in the environmental sector, 2017-21
- Figure 77: Forecast segmentation of the fees rendered by UK consulting engineers in the environmental sector, 2017-21
- Key points
Power and Energy Sector
- Key points
- The market
- Figure 78: Fees rendered by UK consulting engineers in the power and energy sector, 2012-16
- Key points
Power & Energy Market Factors
- Key points
- Oil & gas
- North Sea tax reforms announced in Budget 2016
- While some positive signs emerge in 2017, market conditions remain challenging
- Capital expenditure in oil & gas industry
- Figure 79: UK total capital expenditure in the oil and gas industry, by type, 2010-16
- Figure 80: UKCS oil and gas production platforms and floating installations, 2016
- Decommission expenditure set to increase
- New independent regulator Oil & Gas Authority (OGA) established in April 2015
- Electricity
- Electricity market reform
- Contracts for Difference (CfDs)
- First CfD auction concludes in February 2015
- Next CfD auction dedicated to pot two technologies
- Capacity Market (CM)
- The UK Electricity Generation Mix
- Figure 81: Analysis of electricity supplied in the UK, by type of fuel used in generation, 2010-15
- Figure 82: Composition of electricity supplied in the UK, by type of fuel used in generation, 2016
- Renewables generation
- Figure 83: Renewable electricity generation in the UK, 2010-15
- Offshore wind
- Offshore wind costs falling fast
- Coal generation
- Nuclear generation
- Figure 84: UK nuclear sites planned closure dates, as of June 2017
- Planned new nuclear power development marred by major delays
- Gas/CCGT generation
- Government to prioritise new gas-fired power stations
- Distributed generation
- Interconnectors
- Figure 85: Existing and planned interconnectors, as of June 2016
- Electricity infrastructure projects in the National Infrastructure and Construction Pipeline
- Figure 86: Electricity infrastructure pipeline, 2017-21
- Lack of clarity and frequent policy changes have created investment uncertainty in renewables
- Figure 87: Renewable energy projects in pipeline, by Technology, as of October 2016
- Key points
Power and Energy Forecast
- Key points
- Market forecast
- Figure 88: Forecast market for UK consulting engineers in the power and energy sector, 2017-21
- Figure 89: Forecast market for UK consulting engineers in the power and energy sector, 2017-21
- Key points
Industry Structure
- Key points
- Key points
Company Profiles
Arup Group
- Company strategy and outlook
- Figure 90: Financial analysis of Arup Group, 2012-16
WS Atkins
- Company strategy and outlook
- Figure 91: Financial analysis of WS Atkins, 2012-16
Jacobs U.K.
- Company strategy and outlook
- Figure 92: Financial analysis of Jacobs U.K., 2011-15
AMEX Foster Wheeler Environment & Infrastructure UK
- Company outlook
- Figure 93: Financial analysis of AMEC Foster Wheeler environment & infrastructure UK, 2011-15
Amey UK
- Company outlook
- Figure 94: Financial analysis of Amey UK, 2011-15
AECOM
- Company outlook
- Figure 95: Financial analysis of AECOM, 2012-16
- AECOM Infrastructure & Environment (formerly URS Infrastructure & Environment)
- Figure 96: Financial analysis of AECOM Infrastructure & Environment UK, 2011-15
Mace
- Company performance and outlook
- Figure 97: Financial analysis of Mace, 2011-15
- Figure 98: Turnover analysis of Mace, by business segment, 2014-15
Mott MacDonald Group
- Company performance and outlook
- Figure 99: Financial analysis of Mott MacDonald Group, 2011-15
Mouchel
- Kier sells Mouchel Consulting to WSP
- Figure 100: Financial analysis of Mouchel, 2012-16
Parsons Brinckerhoff
- Company strategy
- Figure 101: Financial analysis of Parsons Brinckerhoff, 2011-15
RPS Group
- Company strategy
- Company performance and outlook
- Figure 102: Financial analysis of R P S Group, 2012-16
- Figure 103: Turnover analysis of R P S Group, by business segment, 2014-16
WSP UK
- Figure 104: Financial analysis of WSP UK, 2011-15
