“Despite ongoing economic and political uncertainty, consulting engineers’ fees income is expected to demonstrate continued growth over the next five years. Global challenges, such as population growth, climate change and urbanisation, together with the potential offered by rapidly evolving technology, will offer growth opportunities. In the UK, transport and energy infrastructure projects are set to drive demand for consulting engineers over the next five years. However, in light of ongoing Brexit negotiations, which could delay some infrastructure projects, the current outlook carries a considerable degree of uncertainty.”

– Claudia Preedy – B2B Analyst

This Report addresses the following key questions concerning the market for UK consulting engineers: