Consumer Attitudes towards Anti-aging Products - China - May 2017
“Anti-aging products are not only relevant to mature consumers now. Consumers are adopting them as parts of skincare regime at an earlier age of 25. Unlike 30-40-year-olds who pay more attention to loose skin, consumers in their 20s treat dull skin as a key sign of aging, followed by the appearance of fine lines.”
Jessica Jin, Associate Director of Research
This report looks at the following areas:
- Rely more on basic skincare than anti-aging products
- Consumers are moving away from using price as an indicator of product quality
- How to sell the story of anti-aging?
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Covered in this Report
- Subgroup definitions (by monthly household income)
- Subgroup definitions (by monthly personal income)
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- Market and competition
- The consumer
- The biggest segment is ‘Result Doubters’
- Figure 1: Consumer segmentation based on their attitude towards aging, January 2017
- Early aging signs get the most attention
- Figure 2: Signs of aging, January 2017
- Basic skincare comes before using anti-aging products
- Figure 3: Ways of battling against aging, by age, January 2017
- About half consumers buy prestige brands most often
- Figure 4: Price tier of the most often used anti-aging skincare product, January 2017
- Having the desired function is the most important
- Figure 5: Purchase factors, January 2017
- Price is not a key obstacle
- Figure 6: Reasons for not using anti-aging products, by age, January 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 7: Anti-aging Gin, UK, 2016
- Consumers are moving away from using price as an indicator of product quality
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 8: Beauty Evolution APP, China
- How to sell the story of anti-aging?
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 9: Olay Skin Advisor, 2017
- Figure 10: Sculptures of before and after using Avène PhysioLift anti-aging line, Brazil, 2016
- Figure 11: Eucerin’s elasticity test campaign, South Korea, 2016
Market and Competition – What You Need to Know
- Anti-aging has more space to tap into in Chinese market
- Competition still centralised around top claims
Market Drivers
- Aging population
- Figure 12: Age distribution, China, 2005-15
- Brands educating the importance of aging-prevention from a younger age
- Figure 13: The Face Shop anti-aging communication and product, China, 2016
- Desire to look younger
- Figure 14: Attitudes towards aging, January 2017
China vs Developed Markets
- China lagging behind in anti-aging
- Figure 15: Top functional claims in new facial skincare launches, by China, South Korea, Japan, US and UK, 2016-April 2017
- China vs Japan/South Korea
- Figure 16: Anti-aging related claims in new facial skincare launches, by China, Japan, South Korea, 2016-April 2017
- China vs US/UK
- Figure 17: Anti-aging related claims in new facial skincare launches, by China, US, UK, 2016-April 2017
Trends in the China Market
- Figure 18: Anti-aging related claims in new facial skincare launches, China, 2015-16
Who’s Innovating?
- Deliver as strong efficacy as medicated solutions do
- Figure 19: Pola wrinkle shot facial serum, Japan, 2017
- Figure 20: Lancôme dual phase night peel, UK, 2017
- Figure 21: Chanel day and night intensive spot treatment, Japan, 2017
- Protecting from blue light in sunlight and digital devices
- Figure 22: Lancôme UV Expert CC Cover, Japan, 2016
- Figure 23: Cosme Decorté Sun Shelter Multi Protection, Japan, 2017
- Going back to daily skincare
- Figure 24: Peter Thomas Roth anti-aging cleansing gel, US, 2017
- Figure 25: Coyori serum oil jun – winter edition, Japan, 2017
- Target early signs of aging
- Figure 26: Nia fake awake triple-action eye gel, US, 2017
- Figure 27: Annemarie Börlind pre-aging facial gel, France, 2017
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Dull skin also means aging for younger consumers
- Age 25 is a turning point of using anti-aging products
- Preference skews to prestige brands slightly
- Functionality is the biggest consideration
- More urgency to fix lacking of guidance than high price
Consumer Segmentation
- Four types of consumers
- Figure 28: Consumer segmentation based on their attitude towards aging, January 2017
- Who are they?
- Figure 29: Strong agreement on attitude towards aging, by consumer segmentation, January 2017
- 20-24-year-olds consumers show polarised attitudes towards aging
- Figure 30: Consumer segmentation based on their attitude towards aging, by age, January 2017
- High earners are most sceptical about efficacy
- Figure 31: Proportion of Result Doubters, by monthly personal income, January 2017
Signs of Aging
- Fine lines and loose skin are the biggest worries
- Figure 32: Signs of aging, January 2017
- 20s more worried about dull skin
- Figure 33: Signs of aging, by age, January 2017
- Moisturising is a commonly pursued functional benefit
- Figure 34: Signs of aging, by monthly personal income, January 2017
- Skin before hair in anti-aging
- Figure 35: Signs of aging, by consumer segmentation, January 2017
Ways of Battling Against Aging
- Using anti-aging products is not the top-of-mind solution
- Figure 36: Ways of battling against aging, January 2017
- Usage of anti-aging products start from age 25
- Figure 37: Ways of battling against aging, by age, January 2017
- Higher probabilities of recruiting low earners by basic skincare
- Figure 38: Gap in ways of battling against aging, by monthly personal income, January 2017
- Result Doubters still actively look for solutions
- Figure 39: Ways of battling against aging, by consumer segmentation, January 2017
Price Tier
- Mass and prestige brands are the most popular
- Figure 40: Price tier of the most often used anti-aging skincare product, January 2017
- 25-39-year-olds are more willing to invest in anti-aging products
- Figure 41: Price tier of the most often used anti-aging skincare product, by age, January 2017
- Opportunity in Realists
- Figure 42: Price tier of the most often used anti-aging skincare product, by consumer segmentation, January 2017
Purchase Factors
- Communicating the right function is the most important
- Figure 43: Purchase factors, January 2017
- Brand, ingredient and word of mouth have slightly different targets
- Figure 44: Top purchase factor, by age, January 2017
- High earners trust in brand while ingredient story appeals to low earners
- Figure 45: Gap in purchase factor, by monthly personal income, January 2017
- Competitive price can help convert Inner-young Seekers
- Figure 46: Top purchase factor, by consumer segmentation, January 2017
Reasons for Not Using Anti-aging Products
- Price is not the top barrier
- Figure 47: Reasons for not using anti-aging products, January 2017
- Importance of guiding choices to 25-39-year-olds
- Figure 48: Reasons for not using anti-aging products, by age, January 2017
- High earners are particularly unsatisfied with the product’s effect
- Figure 49: Gap in reasons for not using anti-aging products, by monthly personal income, January 2017
- Different barriers for different segments
- Figure 50: Reasons for not using anti-aging products, by consumer segmentation, January 2017
Meet the Mintropolitans
- MinTs doubt result delivery but are still making more efforts on all anti-aging measurements
- Figure 51: Consumer segmentation based on their attitudes towards anti-aging, by consumer classification, January 2017
- Figure 52: Ways of battling against aging, by consumer classification, January 2017
- Brand is more influential than ingredient
- Figure 53: Top purchase factor, by consumer classification, January 2017
Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
Companies Covered
