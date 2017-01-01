Consumer Attitudes towards Beauty Services - China - October 2017
“Relaxation and instant results are the perceived advantages of beauty services and should be further strengthened to compete against the rise of home-use beauty devices, which are considered better at saving time and being convenient to use. Perceptions of safety will be a key battle ground, with both markets achieving parity in terms of consumer perceptions on this matter.”
– Jessica Jin, Associate Director of Research
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Competition vs beauty devices at home
- A result-driven market
- Opportunities for skincare brands
- Hotels are different from other service providers
Issues and Insights
- Competition vs beauty devices at home
- The facts
- The implications
- A result-driven market
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 7: Example screens of BePretty app, Chile
- Figure 8: 3D Nail Printer, Japan, 2017
- Opportunities for skincare brands
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 9: Clarins online communication of spa services
- Hotels are different from other service providers
- The facts
- The implications
- Competition vs beauty devices at home
Market and Competition – What You Need to Know
- Expected to grow steadily, driven by positive attitudes
- More options to engage broaden consumer base
- Creative innovation in overseas market
- Expected to grow steadily, driven by positive attitudes
Market Factors
- Increasing spending willingness in beauty treatment
- Seeking shortcuts in beauty solutions
- Skincare brands expanding into services
- Being experts in specific areas
- Figure 10: NeoDerm medical aesthetic treatments, China
- Figure 11: Beauty services from Rubis spa, China
- Challenge from retail brands: more products targeting the ‘home spa moment’
- Figure 12: Examples of VOESH’s Pedi in a box, US, 2017
- Figure 13: ASPA Spray-on nail polish, Brazil, 2016
- O2O beauty services faded out
- A fragmented market with all types of players
- Increasing spending willingness in beauty treatment
Competitive Strategies
- Utilise scene marketing
- Figure 14: NOMI Beauty, US
- Figure 15: Benefit GlastonBrow, UK, 2017
- Provide quick services
- Figure 16: 25 minutes’ le petit facial skincare, US
- Pre-set package price to set consumer expectation
- Figure 17: Examples of nail treatment packages on Dianping, China
- Utilise scene marketing
Who’s Innovating?
- Taking advantage of fragmented time
- Figure 18: Bamford Haybarn spa on Belmond Royal Scotsman train, UK, 2017
- Cross-category new openings
- Figure 19: Pearl spa by Mikimoto Cosmetics, Japan, 2017
- Sharing salon suite to control store rental cost
- Figure 20: Examples of MY SALON Suite, US
- Figure 21: Examples of PHenix Salon Suite, US
- Not serving females only
- Figure 22: Examples of beauty services targeting children and men
- Taking advantage of fragmented time
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Identified four segments
- Massage and hand treatment are the most popular services taken
- Salons are the most frequently visited places
- Result means everything
- Experienced staff is the top element worth paying extra for
- Seek relaxation and effectiveness from beauty services
- Identified four segments
Consumer Segmentation
- Four types of consumers
- Figure 23: Consumer segmentation based on their attitude towards beauty services, July 2017
- Who are they?
- Figure 24: Attitude towards beauty services, % of strongly agree, by consumer segmentation, July 2017
- 25 is the cut-off age of Impulsive Adventurers
- Figure 25: Consumer segmentation, by age, July 2017
- Income is a key differentiator
- Figure 26: Consumer segmentation, by monthly personal income, July 2017
- Married women, instead of singles, are more likely to spend
- Figure 27: Consumer segmentation, by marital status, July 2017
- Four types of consumers
Usage of Beauty Services
- Massage and manicure are the most tried services
- Figure 28: Usage of beauty services, July 2017
- Semi-permanent services appeal to Impulsive Adventurers
- Figure 29: Usage of beauty services, by consumer segmentation, July 2017
- Women aged 20-29 care more about hair removal/shaping than others
- Figure 30: Usage of beauty services, by age, July 2017
- No city tier difference observed
- Figure 31: Usage of beauty services, by city tier, July 2017
- Married women more interested in massage and semi-permanent beauty solutions
- Figure 32: Usage of beauty services, by city tier, July 2017
- Massage and manicure are the most tried services
Service Providers Visited and Frequency
- Salons are the most often visited places for beauty services
- Figure 33: Service providers visited in the last six months, July 2017
- Beauty salons a more relaxing and rewarding place
- Figure 34: CHAID analysis of those who have used beauty services in beauty salon once a month or more, July 2017
- Hotel should target Impulsive Adventurers
- Figure 35: Service providers visited once a month or more, by consumer segmentation, July 2017
- Salons face difficulty in attracting early 20s
- Figure 36: Have used once a month or more in each place, by consumer segmentation, July 2017
- Salons are the most often visited places for beauty services
Factors for Choosing Store
- Consumers are result-driven
- Figure 37: Factors for choosing a store, July 2017
- Different focus by consumer segment
- Figure 38: Factors for choosing store, by consumer segmentation, July 2017
- Experience-driven singles
- Figure 39: Factors for choosing store, by marital status, July 2017
- Non-frequent visitors highlight price sensitivity
- Figure 40: Factors for choosing store, by usage frequency, July 2017
- Consumers are result-driven
Elements Worth Paying Extra For
- Experienced staff is the most wanted value-added factor
- Figure 41: Elements worth paying extra for, July 2017
- How to reach maximum customers with minimal investment?
- Figure 42: TURF analysis of elements worth paying extra for, July 2017
- Proactively market advanced equipment can enhance value perception
- Figure 43: Ranking of factors for choosing store and elements worth paying extra for, July 2017
- Impulsive Adventurers have different motivations compared to others
- Figure 44: Elements worth paying extra for, by consumer segmentation, July 2017
- Well-known skincare brands matter more for married women
- Figure 45: Elements worth paying extra for, by marital status, July 2017
- Experienced staff is the most wanted value-added factor
Comparison with Beauty Devices
- Beauty services are perceived to win by experience and results
- Figure 46: Comparison with beauty devices, July 2017
- Neck-and-neck on safety impression
- Women aged 20-24 show more positive attitudes towards beauty services
- Figure 47: Comparison with beauty devices in terms of think beauty services perform better, by age, July 2017
- Impulsive Adventurers know what they want from each
- Figure 48: Comparison with beauty devices: no difference between the two, by consumer segmentation, July 2017
- Beauty services are perceived to win by experience and results
Meet the Mintropolitans
- More Beauty Service Enjoyers and Impulsive Adventurers
- Figure 49: Consumer segmentation based on their attitude towards beauty services, by consumer classification, July 2017
- Reducing the cost of trying out something new for non-MinTs
- Figure 50: Factors for choosing store, by consumer classification, July 2017
- MinTs more willing to pay for advanced equipment and famous brands
- Figure 51: Elements worth paying extra for, by consumer classification, July 2017
- More Beauty Service Enjoyers and Impulsive Adventurers
