Consumer Attitudes towards Functional Drinks - China - April 2017
“Not all consumers need an intense and immediate energy shot. Instead, some may just need a slight energy kick to enhance their mood. Therefore, a one-size-fit all approach in energy drinks could limit a brand’s consumer penetration. Lighter versions of energy drinks have good potential to increase usage, especially among female consumers and young people.”
– Ching Yang, Senior Research Scientist
This report will cover the following areas:
- Energy drinks for different levels
- Sophisticated fermented drinks
- Use plant-based ingredient to clean up the category
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Covered in this report
- Figure 1: Definition of low/mid/high MHI groups, by city tier
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Sports and energy drink market intensifies in China
- Companies and brands
- Monster enters China; Red Bull faces uncertainty
- ‘No Additives/Preservatives’ claim has increased the most
- Figure 2: Top 10 claims on sports drinks*, China 2014-16
- Room to diversify flavour
- Figure 3: Top 10 flavours of sports drinks, China 2014-16
- The consumer
- Gaining energy is the most popular need
- Figure 4: Health benefits in drinks that consumers are interested in buying, January 2017
- Sports drinks enjoy the heaviest consumption
- Figure 5: Consumption frequency of different functional drinks, January 2017
- Mizone outperforms Gatorade as a sports drink
- Figure 6: Correspondence Analysis – Perception of different types of drinks in the market, January 2016
- Looking for energy drinks designed for women
- Figure 7: Consumers’ usage and attitudes towards functional drinks, January 2017
- Concern about caffeine but not taurine
- Figure 8: Consumers' attitudes towards the functional ingredients, January 2017.
- Consumers want low-calorie energy drinks without artificial sweeteners
- Figure 9: Energy drink innovations consumers are interested in, January 2017
- Mintropolitans want cleaner functional drinks
- Figure 10: Highlighted consumers’ usage and attitudes towards energy drinks, January 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Energy drinks for different levels
- The facts
- The implications
- Sophisticated fermented drinks
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 11: Kombucha product example, China, Taiwan, and US, 2016-17
- Figure 12: Product example of probiotic drinks from Meiji, Japan, 2015-16
- Figure 13: Product example of Farmhouse Culture chips, US 2016
- Use plant-based ingredient to clean up the category
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 14: Berri Pro’s fitness beverage, US 2016
- Figure 15: Mr. Mak’s original dynasty ginbao, US 2016
- Energy drinks for different levels
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Competition in the sports and energy drink market intensifies
- Global beverage brands invest in probiotic drinks
- Consumers’ growing demands and higher standards
- Competition in the sports and energy drink market intensifies
Opportunities and Challenges
- Competition in sports and energy drinks intensifies
- Global beverage brands invest in probiotic drinks
- Figure 16: Product example of fermented drink products, US 2016-17
- Consumers’ growing demands and higher standards
- The potentially stricter regulation on functional drinks
- Competition in sports and energy drinks intensifies
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Monster enters China; Red Bull faces uncertainty
- More clean sports drinks
- Room to diversify flavours
- Monster enters China; Red Bull faces uncertainty
Competitive Strategies
- Mizone launches taurine-infused drinks
- Figure 17: Mizone’s Mi Pro, China 2017
- Monster enters China
- Figure 18: Product example of Monster Beverages’ innovation in the global market, China, US and Turkey 2015-17
- Red Bull’s uncertainty in China
- Uni-President Food sells off Jianlibao
- Mizone launches taurine-infused drinks
Who’s Innovating?
- More clean and on-the-go sports drinks
- Figure 19: Top 10 claims on sports drinks*, China 2014-16
- Figure 20: Product example of sports drinks featuring plant-based ingredients, China 2016-17
- Figure 21: Product example of sports drinks designed for on-the-go, China and US 2016
- Room to diversify the flavour
- Figure 22: Top 10 flavours of sports drinks, China 2014-16
- Figure 23: Top 10 flavours of energy drinks*, China 2014-16
- Figure 24: Product example of acai-flavoured energy drinks
- Leading sports drink brands becoming organic
- Figure 25: Product example of organic sports drinks. US 2016-17
- Functional CSD (Carbonated Soft Drinks)
- Figure 26: Coca-Cola Plus and Monster’s Mutant, Japan and US 2016
- Red Bull’s VR pack
- Figure 27: Red Bull’s VR package, Brazil 2016
- More clean and on-the-go sports drinks
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Gaining energy is the most popular need
- Looking for energy drinks designed for women
- Concern about caffeine but not taurine
- Gaining energy is the most popular need
Interested Health Benefits
- Gaining energy is the most popular need
- Figure 28: Health benefits in drinks that consumers are interested in buying, January 2017
- Consumers aged 25-39 have greater interest in stress relief
- Figure 29: Product example of stress relief drink, US 2016
- Younger consumers have need for vision-aiding functions
- Most consumers do not buy into the anti-haze claim
- Figure 30: Jin Sang Zi foods’ herbal tea, China 2016
- Males have more diverse range of needs; females focus on beauty
- Figure 31: Health benefits in drinks that consumers are interested in buying, by gender, January 2017
- Gaining energy is the most popular need
Consumption Frequency
- Sports drinks enjoy the heaviest consumption
- Figure 32: Consumption frequency of different functional drinks, January 2017
- Figure 33: Product example of functional drinks in a more portable format
- Functional RTD tea has good potential to grow
- Figure 34: Product example of functional tea, US, Singapore, and Japan 2016-17
- Vitamin water see opportunity among female consumers
- Figure 35: Product example of flavoured water with probiotics in China, 2016-17
- Room to increase penetration of enzyme drinks and vinegar drinks
- Figure 36: Product example of enzyme drinks in China, 2016-17
- Sports drinks enjoy the heaviest consumption
Perception of Different Types of Drinks
- Mizone outperforms Gatorade as a sports drink
- Figure 37: Correspondence Analysis – Perception of different types of drinks in the market, January 2016
- Figure 38: Attributes associated with different types of drinks in the market, January 2017
- Few are aware of Red Bull’s high vitamin content
- Vitamin Water can be more ‘natural’; Hai Zhi Yan can improve its taste
- Coconut water has not yet entered the exercise occasion
- Mizone outperforms Gatorade as a sports drink
Usage and Attitudes
- Looking for energy drinks designed for women
- Figure 39: Consumers’ usage and attitudes towards energy drinks, January 2017
- Figure 40: Product example of tea/coffee-infused energy drinks, US, 2016
- Heavy users drink sports drinks even when not exercising
- Figure 41: Consumers’ usage and attitudes towards sports drinks, January 2017
- Sophisticated users want to know more about the ingredients
- Figure 42: Consumers’ usage and attitudes towards functional drinks, January 2017
- Looking for energy drinks designed for women
Attitudes towards Functional Ingredients
- Concern about caffeine but not taurine
- Figure 43: Consumers' attitudes towards the functional ingredients, January 2017.
- Open to plant-based energy ingredients
- Figure 44: Product example of energy drinks featuring plant-based active ingredients, China, UK, US
- Explaining ingredient functions can make them more welcomed
- Figure 45: Baby’s face and body cream from Pai Skincare, UK 2016
- Concern about caffeine but not taurine
Interested in Energy Drink Innovations
- Consumers want low-calorie energy drinks without artificial sweeteners
- Figure 46: Energy drink innovations consumers are interested in, January 2017
- Figure 47: Product example of energy drinks that use natural sweeteners other than sugar. US 2016-17
- Figure 48: Product examples of energy drinks with fruit juice, US 2011-16
- Organic energy drinks may be a missing opportunity in China
- Figure 49: Percentage of organic energy drinks, Global 2014-16
- Male consumers like TCM-based energy
- Figure 50: Highlighted energy drink innovations consumers are interested in, by gender, January 2017
- Consumers want low-calorie energy drinks without artificial sweeteners
Meet the Mintropolitans
- Greater consumption of functional drinks
- Figure 51: Heavy users* of different functional drinks, by consumers classification, January 2017
- Demand for cleaner functional drinks
- Figure 52: Selected consumers’ usage and attitudes towards energy drinks, by consumer classification, January 2017
- Higher interest in various ingredients
- Figure 53: Consumers who would like to see the following ingredients in their drinks, by consumers classification, January 2017
- Greater consumption of functional drinks
Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
- Methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.