Consumer Attitudes towards Property Ownership - UK - May 2017
“Property continues to be an obsession for much of the population, with people both emotionally and financially invested in their homes. However, property ownership is becoming a distant dream for hopeful buyers, as rising prices and a shortage of available homes make it difficult for people to access the housing market. Despite this, Millennials remain optimistic about owning property in the future.”
– Jessica Galletley, Financial Services Analyst
This report examines the following:
- Millennials optimistic about property ownership
- The digitisation of the property marketplace
- Mortgage holders more engaged with the value of their home
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Report scope
Executive Summary
- The market
- Ownership continues to decline
- Figure 1: Trends in tenure, 1980-2015/16
- Average age of FTBs is 32
- Figure 2: Average age of first-time buyers in the UK, 2003/04-2015/16
- Average house prices at record level
- Figure 3: House price growth, January 2006-July 2016
- Rental prices rising
- Figure 4: Index of private housing rental prices in Great Britain, January 2011-February 2017
- Fixing the broken housing market
- The consumer
- ‘My house is my future’ represents biggest target group
- Figure 5: Target groups based on attitudes towards property ownership, February 2017
- Home-buying market driven by FTBs
- Figure 6: Intentions to purchase a property within the next three years, February 2017
- Two in five look for information on their local housing market
- Figure 7: Engagement with various aspects of the housing market, February 2017
- Three quarters rely on online sources
- Figure 8: Source of information when looking for information on property and housing, February 2017
- Majority are happy with their living situation…
- Figure 9: Satisfaction with housing situation and other lifestyle factors, February 2017
- Is the process of buying/selling stagnating the market?
- Figure 10: Attitudes towards the housing market, February 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Millennials optimistic about property ownership
- The facts
- The implications
- The digitisation of the property marketplace
- The facts
- The implications
- Mortgage holders more engaged with the value of their home
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Is property ownership falling out of favour?
- Average age of FTBs is 32
- Residential property sales have recovered over the last few years
- Fixing the broken housing market
Housing Demographics
- Proportion of owner-occupiers drops as renters increase
- Figure 11: Trends in tenure, 1980-2015/16
- Three out of five over-55s own their home
- Figure 12: Housing situation, by age, February 2017
- Average age of FTBs is 32
- Figure 13: Average age of first-time buyers in the UK, 2003/04-2015/16
- Home ownership offers more stability
- Figure 14: Housing situation, by length of time in current property, February 2017
- Household sizes are falling
- Figure 15: Household size, February 2017
Market Environment for Property Ownership
- Residential property sales have recovered over the last few years
- Figure 16: Residential property sales, quarterly 12-month rolling, Q1 2000-Q3 2016
- Average house prices at record level
- Figure 17: House price growth, January 2006-July 2016
- Low interest rates incentivising people to buy now
- Figure 18: Secured lending interest rates, January 2012-February 2017
- Rental prices rising
- Figure 19: Index of private housing rental prices in Great Britain, January 2011-February 2017
Regulatory and Legislative Context
- Fixing the broken housing market
- Plan for the right homes in the right places
- Build homes faster
- Diversify the housing market
- Help people now
- Tax relief changes dampen BTL popularity
- Support for FTBs
- Help to Buy Equity Loan scheme
- Right to Buy/Right to Acquire
- Shared Ownership
- Starter Homes Scheme
- Lifetime ISA
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- People have a strong emotional connection to their home
- One in five plan to buy in the next three years
- Digitisation of the property marketplace
- Majority are happy with their housing situation
- People feel negative about accessing the housing market
Attitudes towards Property Ownership
- Half think owning a home should be a financial priority
- People have a strong emotional connection to their home…
- Figure 20: Attitudes towards property ownership, February 2017
- …but there’s a lack of engagement with its value
- Idealistic view of using property equity for retirement
- Figure 21: Attitudes towards property ownership, by housing situation, February 2017
- People see the benefits to renting…
- …but these decrease with time
- Figure 22: People who are happy with their housing situation, by length of time in current property, February 2017
Attitudes towards Property Ownership – Attitudinal Groups
- ‘My house is my future’ represents biggest target group
- Figure 23: Target groups based on attitudes towards property ownership, February 2017
- My house is my future
- Figure 24: Attitudes towards property ownership, by target groups based on attitudes towards property ownership, February 2017
- My house is my heart
- My house is my shelter
- Figure 25: Housing situation, by target groups based on attitudes towards property ownership, February 2017
Property Purchasing Plans
- One in five plan to buy in the next three years
- Figure 26: Intentions to purchase a property within the next three years, February 2017
- Market driven by FTBs
- Figure 27: Intentions to purchase a property within the next three years, February 2017
- 25-34-year-olds most likely looking to buy
- Figure 28: Intentions to purchase a property within the next three years, by age, February 2017
Interest in the Housing Market
- Two in five look for information on their local housing market
- Figure 29: Engagement with various aspects of the housing market, February 2017
- Inertia means lack of engagement with mortgage products/rates
- Mortgage holders are most engaged
- Figure 30: Engagement with various aspects of the housing market, ‘Once a year or more’, February 2017
- ‘My house is my future’ group are more engaged
- Figure 31: Engagement with various aspects of the housing market, by target groups based on attitudes towards property ownership, February 2017
Sources of Information
- Three quarters rely on online sources
- Figure 32: Source of information when looking for information on property and housing, February 2017
- Short tenancies drive engagement among renters
- Figure 33: Source of information when looking for information on property and housing, by housing situation, February 2017
- Digitisation of the property marketplace
- But, how much of this is just being nosey?
- Figure 34: Source of information when looking for information on property and housing, by intentions to purchase, February 2017
- Older consumers prefer more traditional sources
- Figure 35: Source of information when looking for information on property and housing, by age, February 2017
- 25-34-year-olds reliant on a range of sources
- Figure 36: Number of sources used to look for property and housing information in the last 3 years, February 2017
Satisfaction with Housing Situation
- Majority are happy with their living situation
- Figure 37: Satisfaction with housing situation and other lifestyle factors, February 2017
- Homeowners are most satisfied…
- …whilst private renters are the least happy
- Local Authority renters buck the trend
- Figure 38: Satisfaction with housing situation and other lifestyle factors, by housing situation, February 2017
Attitudes towards the Housing Market
- People feel negative towards the housing market
- People want more help
- Figure 39: Attitudes towards the housing market, February 2017
- Is the process of buying/selling stagnating the market?
- Young people have grand designs for property ownership
- Figure 40: Attitudes towards the housing market, by age, February 2017
- Younger consumers see the benefits in owning multiple properties
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
