Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Accept & Close
  • My Account
  • My Cart
  • Log In

Consumer Attitudes towards Retail Home Delivery and Collection Services - UK - October 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“Online retail shows no signs of slowing down and neither does the speed in which retailers are attempting to fulfil orders and how quickly consumers expect them to arrive. For leading players online, how they fulfil orders can be their defining quality, but there is evidence that speed is not necessarily everything, it is about offering a range of options to be flexible to consumers’ multifaceted demands.”

Nick Carroll, Senior Retail Analyst

  • Same-day delivery: ready for the mainstream?
  • Amazon Flex: is Uberfication the logical step for delivery logistics?
  • Is online heading towards a consumer backlash?

US $2,940.64 (Excl.Tax)

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
My Cart

You have no items in your shopping cart.

Go to my cart
Questions?

Can I purchase a specific section?
Can I receive a sample report?
Why buy syndicated research?

Visit FAQ Section

What you get

What's included

Why buy from us?

Succeed

Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.

Instant Access

Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.

Opportunities

Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.

Trusted

A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Products covered in this Report

      • Executive Summary

          • The market
            • Online retail continues to gain market share
              • Figure 1: All online retail sales and online sales as a % of all retail sales, including VAT, 2012-17
            • Online-only retailers now account for half the market
              • Figure 2: Store-based and online-only retailers’ share of all online sales, January 2008-August 2017
            • Real incomes begin to fall
              • Figure 3: Real income growth: CPIH vs growth in average weekly earnings (excluding bonuses), January 2014-August 2017
            • Collection accounts for just under 20% of all retail sales
              • Figure 4: Estimated collection market size, 2013-17
            • Companies and brands
              • Amazon the dominant player online
                • Figure 5: Top 10 leading online retailers, by share of all online retail sales (excluding VAT), 2016
              • Courier market continues to grow due to online expansion
                • Figure 6: UK market for courier and express delivery services, 2012-16
              • GPS and drones hint at a new frontier for delivery services
                • The consumer
                  • Half of consumers have collected products but delivered still preferred
                    • Figure 7: Delivery methods used in the last 12 months, August 2017
                  • Postal returns the most popular method of returning unwanted goods
                    • Figure 8: Methods of returning items used in the past 12 months, August 2017
                  • Nearly two thirds of delivery users have experienced a problem
                    • Figure 9: Issues encountered with deliveries, August 2017
                  • Consumers want evening home delivery to become commonplace
                    • Figure 10: Interest in new innovations in delivery and collection, August 2017
                  • Same-day on the horizon, but do customers want it?
                    • Figure 11: Attitudes towards collection and delivery services, August 2017
                  • What we think

                  • Issues and Insights

                    • Same-day delivery: ready for the mainstream?
                      • The facts
                        • The implications
                          • Amazon Flex: is Uberfication the logical step for delivery logistics?
                            • The facts
                              • The implications
                                • Is online heading towards a consumer backlash?
                                  • The facts
                                    • The implications

                                    • The Market – What You Need to Know

                                      • Online retail continues to gain market share
                                        • Online-only retailers now account for half the market
                                          • Real incomes begin to fall
                                            • Collection accounts for just under 20% of all retail sales

                                            • Market Drivers

                                              • Online sales continue to rise
                                                • Figure 12: All online retail sales and online sales as a % of all retail sales, including VAT, 2012-17
                                              • Online-only retailers now account for over half of the online market
                                                • Figure 13: Store-based and online-only retailers’ share of all online sales, January 2008-August 2017
                                              • Seasonal variations
                                                • Figure 14: Online retail sales as a % of all retail sales, January 2015-July 2017
                                              • Demand for courier services is growing
                                                • Figure 15: UK market for courier and express delivery services, 2012-16
                                              • Real incomes begin to fall
                                                • Figure 16: Real income growth: CPIH vs growth in average weekly earnings (excluding bonuses), January 2014-August 2017
                                              • Consumer confidence, past and future
                                                • Figure 17: How consumers describe their current financial situation, January 2014-August 2017
                                                • Figure 18: Trends in consumer sentiment for the coming year, January 2016-August 2017

                                            • Collection Market Size

                                              • Collection accounts for just under 20% of online sales
                                                • Figure 19: Estimated value of click-and-collect orders (including VAT), 2014-17
                                                • Figure 20: Estimated percentage of all retail online sales (including VAT) accounted for by collection and delivery, 2014-17
                                              • Collection breakdown
                                                • Figure 21: Estimated breakdown of the value of collection orders, by where orders are collected, 2016
                                              • High levels of collection in clothing
                                                • Figure 22: Collection as an estimated proportion of online sales, by grocery and non-grocery, 2014-17
                                              • Other considerations
                                                  • Figure 23: Estimated market size for traditional non-store retail sales (including VAT), 2014-17

                                              • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                • Half of consumers have collected products but delivered still preferred
                                                  • Postal returns the most popular method of returning unwanted goods
                                                    • Nearly two thirds of delivery users have experienced a problem
                                                      • Consumers want evening home delivery to become commonplace
                                                        • Same-day on the horizon, but do customers want it?
                                                          • Interest in delivery before payment

                                                          • Delivery and Collection Usage

                                                            • Over half of consumers have collected products
                                                              • Figure 24: Delivery methods used in the last 12 months, August 2017
                                                            • Delivery most popular service
                                                              • Figure 25: Delivery methods used in the last 12 months, August 2017
                                                            • Young consumers most likely to use delivery
                                                              • Figure 26: Detailed delivery and collection used, by age, August 2017
                                                            • Age of children affects delivery and collection
                                                              • Figure 27: Detailed delivery and collection use, by age of children and non-parents, August 2017
                                                            • Repertoire of delivery and collection services used
                                                              • Figure 28: Repertoire of delivery and collection services used, August 2017
                                                            • More services used by employed
                                                              • Figure 29: Repertoire of delivery and collection services used, by working status, August 2017

                                                          • The Returns Process

                                                            • Just under half of consumers have made a return
                                                              • Figure 30: Methods of returning items used in the past 12 months, August 2017
                                                            • Younger consumers significantly more likely to make a return
                                                              • Figure 31: Methods of returning items used in the last 12 months, August 2017
                                                            • A poor returns process can affect purchase intentions
                                                              • Figure 32: Attitudes towards the retail returns process, August 2017
                                                              • Figure 33: Attitudes towards the retail returns process, by age, August 2017

                                                          • Problems Encountered with Delivery and Collection

                                                              • Almost two thirds have had an issue with a delivery
                                                                • Figure 34: Issues encountered with deliveries, August 2017
                                                              • Those in urban areas more likely to have encountered a problem
                                                                  • Figure 35: Issues encountered with deliveries, by type of area lived in, August 2017
                                                                • 38% have encountered multiple issues with deliveries
                                                                  • Figure 36: Repertoire of problems encountered with delivery services, August 2017
                                                                • Long queues the most common complaint with collection
                                                                  • Figure 37: Issues encountered when collecting products, August 2017

                                                              • Interest in Innovations

                                                                • Consumers want to see evening home delivery become commonplace
                                                                  • Figure 38: Interest in new innovations in delivery and collection, August 2017
                                                                • Younger consumers most interested in same-day and drones
                                                                  • Figure 39: Interest in new innovations in delivery and collection, by age, August 2017
                                                                • Time-pressed consumers most in favour of evening home delivery
                                                                  • Figure 40: Interest in new innovations in delivery and collection, by working status, August 2017

                                                              • Attitudes towards Same-day Delivery

                                                                • Do consumers want same-day and will it eradicate the need for click-and-collect?
                                                                  • Figure 41: Attitudes towards next-day delivery, August 2017
                                                                • Where does same-day leave click-and-collect?
                                                                    • Figure 42: Attitudes towards same-day delivery and click-and-collect, August 2017
                                                                  • Younger consumers seem most interested in same-day delivery
                                                                    • Figure 43: Agreement with statements around same-day delivery and click-and-collect, by age, August 2017

                                                                • Attitudes towards Recycling and Try-before-you-buy

                                                                  • Over half think retailers should offer a recycling service
                                                                    • Figure 44: Attitudes towards packaging and recycling from online orders, August 2017
                                                                  • Interest in try-before-you-buy
                                                                    • Figure 45: Attitudes towards improvements in the delivery/collection of products, August 2017
                                                                    • Figure 46: Agreement with statement regarding try-before-you-buy, by age, August 2017

                                                                • Leading Players – What You Need to Know

                                                                  • Amazon the dominant player online
                                                                    • Amazon: Flexibility powering Prime Now
                                                                      • Sainsbury’s integrates Argos quickly
                                                                        • Ocado signs the long-sought-after international partner
                                                                          • Courier market continues to grow due to online expansion
                                                                            • Same-day comes to the fore

                                                                            • Competitive Strategies – Leading Players

                                                                              • Amazon the dominant player online
                                                                                • Figure 47: Top 10 leading online retailers, by share of all online retail sales (excluding VAT), 2016
                                                                              • Amazon
                                                                                • J Sainsbury plc
                                                                                  • John Lewis Partnership
                                                                                    • Ocado

                                                                                    • Competitive Strategies – Leading Delivery Operators

                                                                                        • Courier and express delivery
                                                                                          • Royal Mail
                                                                                            • Dynamic Parcel Delivery Group
                                                                                              • DHL International (UK)
                                                                                                • Hermes
                                                                                                  • UPS
                                                                                                    • Yodel
                                                                                                      • DX Group
                                                                                                        • UK Mail Group
                                                                                                          • FedEx UK
                                                                                                            • Third-party collection
                                                                                                              • Doddle
                                                                                                                • Collect+
                                                                                                                  • InPost

                                                                                                                  • Innovations and Launch Activity

                                                                                                                    • Tesco same-day delivery
                                                                                                                      • Figure 48: Tesco delivery courier
                                                                                                                    • Try-before-you-buy
                                                                                                                      • Drone delivery
                                                                                                                          • Figure 49: Flytrex/AHA drone delivery
                                                                                                                        • Amazon launches Instant Pickup
                                                                                                                          • Figure 50: Amazon Instant Pickup advertising
                                                                                                                        • Click-and-collect innovations
                                                                                                                          • Arcadia launches in-store online delivery service
                                                                                                                            • Voice-enabled delivery
                                                                                                                              • Jumbo launches campsite grocery pick-up points
                                                                                                                                • Geolocation delivery
                                                                                                                                  • Figure 51: Zalando/Pacify geolocation delivery
                                                                                                                                • Running delivery couriers
                                                                                                                                  • Self-driving van trials
                                                                                                                                    • Car trunk deliveries

                                                                                                                                    • Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information

                                                                                                                                      • Data sources
                                                                                                                                        • VAT
                                                                                                                                          • Financial definitions
                                                                                                                                            • Abbreviations
                                                                                                                                              • Consumer research methodology

                                                                                                                                              Companies Covered

                                                                                                                                              To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

                                                                                                                                              Consumer Attitudes towards Retail Home Delivery and Collection Services - UK - October 2017

                                                                                                                                              US $2,940.64 (Excl.Tax)

                                                                                                                                              Reports by region

                                                                                                                                              About us

                                                                                                                                              Registered office

                                                                                                                                              Mintel Group Ltd.
                                                                                                                                              11 Pilgrim Street, London, EC4V 6RN
                                                                                                                                              Registered in England:
                                                                                                                                              Number 1475918.

                                                                                                                                              Contact us

                                                                                                                                              MRS Evidence Matters Official Mintel Store
                                                                                                                                              • © 2017 Mintel Group Ltd