Consumer Snacking Trends - China - January 2017
“Globally, meat-based snacks have moved into the spotlight in the last year owing to consumers’ high interests in protein-rich snacks. The category has been a part of traditional Chinese snacks for centuries but has rarely been positioned as a high-protein snack. Featuring its protein level and making them more convenient to eat could be opportunities to reposition the popular, yet less innovative, snack category.”
Ching Yang, Senior Research Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- The rise of protein-rich snacks
- Make snacks gourmet-like
- Increase consumption through a subscription service
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Nuts and seeds is the winning category
- Figure 1: Retail value, by category (RMB billion), China 2015
- Companies and brands
- Kraft joined the fierce nuts market
- Local brands still growing rapidly
- Meat snacks and nuts have the most product launches
- More ‘healthy convenience’
- The consumer
- Opportunity for fruits and vegetable-based snacks
- Figure 2: Consumption trend of different types of snacks, November 2016
- Snack mostly at home
- Figure 3: Snacking occasions, November 2016
- Natural is healthier than fortified
- Figure 4: Attributes consumers associate with healthy snacks, November 2016
- Nuts beyond healthy
- Figure 5: Consumers’ perception towards different types of snacks, November 2016
- Ecommerce rising but physical stores still important
- Figure 6: Purchase channel of snacks, November 2016
- Healthy snacks should be affordable
- Figure 7: Consumers’ attitudes towards snacking, November 2016
- Mintropolitans snack more than others
- Figure 8: Consumption trend of different types of snacks, by consumer classification, November 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- The rise of protein-rich snacks
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 9: Product example of meat snacks, US, Germany and Denmark, 2015-16
- Figure 10: Product example of cheese snacks, Brazil, Thailand and Korea, 2016
- Make snacks gourmet-like
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 11: Product example of gourmet chips, US, UK and Japan, 2016
- Increase consumption through a subscription service
- The facts
- The implications
- The rise of protein-rich snacks
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Nuts and seeds is the winning category
- Increased varieties of packaged snack foods
- Boosted by sales of international snacks
- Nuts and seeds is the winning category
Market Overview
- Nuts and seeds is the largest category…
- Figure 12: Retail value and growth rate of major snack categories, China, 2011-15
- …and is able to keep up the double-digit growth
- Traditional sweet snacks struggle to grow
- Nuts and seeds is the largest category…
Opportunities and Challenges
- High interest and easier access to international snacks
- Busier lifestyles squeeze mealtime
- Increased varieties of packaged snack foods
- Figure 13: Product example of packaged dish-like snack sold in convenience stores, China, 2016
- Nutritional concerns may stop consumers from indulging
- High interest and easier access to international snacks
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Kraft joined the fierce nuts market
- Meat snacks and nuts have the most product launches
- On-the-go beyond resealable package
- Kraft joined the fierce nuts market
Competitive Strategies
- Kraft joined the fierce nuts market
- Figure 14: Product examples from Planters, US, 2016
- Hao Xiang Ni acquired Bai Chao Wei
- Three Squirrels expands from online to offline
- Qiaqia collaborates with travel websites to target on-the-go consumers
- More snack companies went public
- Kraft joined the fierce nuts market
Who’s Innovating?
- Meat snacks and nuts have the most product launches
- Figure 15: Proportion of new snack products launched in China, by sub-category, 2014-16
- Convenient nuts and seeds
- Figure 16: Example of on-the-go nuts, China, 2016
- Tapping into low-sodium meat snacks
- Figure 17: Sodium level in meat snacks, China and global, 2013-16
- Figure 18: Product example of reduced sodium meat snack, US, 2015
- On-the-go beyond resealable package
- Figure 19: Top 10 claims on the new snacks launched in China, 2014-16
- Figure 20: Example products featuring on-the-go, US, 2016
- Super bites
- Figure 21: Product examples of superfood clusters, US and UK, 2016.
- Green chips
- Figure 22: Product example of vegetable-based chips, UK and US, 2016
- Freeze-dried fruits
- Figure 23: Example of freeze-dried fruit snacks, Hong Kong, Vietnam and US, 2016
- Market through word of mouth
- Meat snacks and nuts have the most product launches
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Opportunity for fruits and vegetable-based snacks
- Natural is healthier than fortified
- Ecommerce rising but physical stores still important
- Healthy snacks should be affordable
- Opportunity for fruits and vegetable-based snacks
Consumption Trends of Different Snacks
- Opportunity for fruits and vegetable-based snacks
- Figure 24: Consumption trend of different types of snacks, November 2016
- Figure 25: Product example of fruit or vegetable-based snacks, China, US and France, 2014 and 2016
- Female and the 25-29s snack the most
- Figure 26: Percentage of consumers who eat more of the following snacks, by gender, November 2016.
- Figure 27: Percentage of consumers who eat more of the following snacks, by age, November 2016.
- Opportunity for on-the-go dairy-based dessert
- Figure 28: Product example of yogurt-flavoured snacks, US, UK and South Korea, 2015-16
- Figure 29: Yoplait Go Big Strawberry and Mixed Berry Grip & Rip Low Fat Yogurt, US, 2016
- Nuts and dried fruits share consumer demographic; older consumers stay away from meat-based snacks
- Opportunity for fruits and vegetable-based snacks
Snacking Occasions
- Snack mostly at home
- Figure 30: Snack occasion, location-related, November 2016
- Figure 31: Percentage of snack products with ‘on-the-go’ or ‘ease-of-use’ claim, China, 2014-16
- Tapping into light late-night snacks
- Figure 32: Snack occasion, time of day-related, November 2016
- Figure 33: Product example of snacks targeting the late-night occasion, US and Mexico, 2015-16
- Craving is the biggest driver
- Figure 34: Snack occasion, function-related, November 2016
- Figure 35: Snack occasion, function-related, by gender, November 2016
- Snack mostly at home
Healthy Snacks
- Natural is healthier than fortified
- Figure 36: Attributes consumers associate with healthy snacks, November 2016
- Figure 37: Highlighted attributes consumers associate with healthy snacks, by age, November 2016
- Females concerned by calories; males care about protein
- Figure 38: Highlighted attributes consumers associate with healthy snacks, by gender, November 2016
- Low salt for the older consumers
- Figure 39: Consumers who associate ‘low salt’ with healthy snacks, by age, November 2016
- Natural is healthier than fortified
Perception towards Different Snacks
- Nuts beyond healthy
- Figure 40: Perception towards different types of snacks, November 2016
- Figure 41: Product example of nuts and jerky mixes, US, 2016
- Figure 42: Product example of nuts with trendy flavours, China and Morocco, 2016
- Meat-based snacks are well liked but lack modern innovation
- Salty puffed snacks losing charm
- Nuts beyond healthy
Purchase Channels
- Ecommerce rising but physical stores still important
- Figure 43: Purchase channel of snacks, November 2016
- Males buy from street stores; females shop online
- Figure 44: Purchase channel of snacks, by gender, November 2016
- Also buy imported snacks from regular shopping channels
- Ecommerce rising but physical stores still important
General Attitudes
- Healthy snacks should be affordable
- Figure 45: Consumers’ attitudes towards snacking, November 2016
- Communicate clean label through name or package
- Figure 46: Consumers who read the ingredient label when buying snacks, by age, income, and educational level, November 2016
- Small packages fit female consumers’ needs
- Figure 47: Highlighted consumers’ general attitudes towards snacks, by gender, November 2016
- Figure 48: Product example of individual packs with specified nutritional facts, US, 2016
- Twentysomethings are the most adventurous buyers
- Figure 49: Highlighted consumers’ general attitudes towards snacking, by age, November 2016.
- Healthy snacks should be affordable
Meet the Mintropolitans
- Snack more than others
- Figure 50: Consumption trend of different types of snacks, by consumer classification, November 2016
- High interest in foreign snacks
- Figure 51: Selected purchase channels, by consumer classification, November 2016
- Read the ingredient list and love organic
- Snack more than others
Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
- Methodology
Companies Covered
