Consumer Snacking - UK - March 2017
“Signalling a warning to the snacks market, cutting back on snacks is seen widely by people as an easy way to reduce their calorie intake and to feel as though they are taking action on health.
However, there is demand for products that help consumers with portion control, either through smaller snacks or smaller-sized packs, thus offering permissibility and helping them to pace themselves when snacking. This is key to keeping consumers in the market.”
– Amy Price, Senior Food and Drink Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Smaller formats offer portion control and permissibility to allow snackers to stay in the market
- Portability would aid snackers across multiple locations
- Targeting ‘day-parts’ such as morning or evening provide an opportunity to manufacturers
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
- CHAID – Methodology
- Figure 31: Consumer snacking – CHAID – Table output, December 2016
Appendix – Market Drivers
- Figure 32: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2011-21
Appendix – Launch Activity and Innovation
- Figure 33: Share of new product launches in the UK snack market, by top 10 sub-categories, 2012-16
- Figure 34: Share of new product launches in the UK snack market, by top 10 flavour components, 2012-16
- Figure 35: Share of new product launches in the UK snack market, by top 15 textures, 2012-16
