“Signalling a warning to the snacks market, cutting back on snacks is seen widely by people as an easy way to reduce their calorie intake and to feel as though they are taking action on health.

However, there is demand for products that help consumers with portion control, either through smaller snacks or smaller-sized packs, thus offering permissibility and helping them to pace themselves when snacking. This is key to keeping consumers in the market.”

– Amy Price, Senior Food and Drink Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics: