Consumer Trends, Attitudes and Spending Habits for the Home - UK - March 2017
“Decorating, buying new furniture and flooring top the wish list for 2017. Owner-occupiers are the most engaged with spending on the home. Consumers are seamlessly using a range of channels when shopping, although their desire to judge for themselves remains a major reason why they will continue to visit physical stores when choosing goods for the home.”
– Jane Westgarth, Senior Market Analyst
This Report answers the following key questions:
- What is the impact of private renting on spending on the home?
- Is the smart home of interest to the British consumer?
- Will internet shopping take the place of visiting stores for homewares?
Table of contents
Overview
What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Market to grow by 14.8%, 2016-21
- Figure 1: Consumer spending on products for the home, 2011-21
- Living and dining is the largest market segment
- Figure 2: Consumer spend on the home, by segment, 2016
- Growth in numbers of homes will boost spending on the home
- 23% of private renters moved in the last year
- Complex housing market in 2016
- Surplus space at home creates opportunities for a wider range of interiors and usage
- Figure 3: Usable floor area, by tenure, England, 2015
- Change to private renting will reduce demand for garden goods
- Improved consumer confidence
- Intentions to spend on the home slightly down in 2016
- Figure 4: Trends in activities done and considering to do, June 2012-December 2016
- Launch activity and innovation
- Retailers ready for the connected home
- DIY retailers are repositioning to overcome lacklustre performance
- Investment in online developments
- Technology to help visualise products/plans
- The consumer
- Enthusiastic intentions for spending on the home
- Figure 5: Purchases and home improvement in the last three years; intentions to spend on the home in the next twelve months, November 2016
- Enjoying the home life
- Figure 6: Reasons for spending on the home, November 2016
- Enthusiasm for connected homes
- Figure 7: Interest in the smart home, November 2016
- Multi-channel shopping and browsing
- Figure 8: Shopping preferences for the home: browsing in-store or online, November 2016
- Speaking to sales people is a key reason for a store visit
- Figure 9: Shopping preferences for the home: speaking to staff, November 2016
- Peer group reviews influence shoppers
- Figure 10: Shopping preferences for the home, looking at catalogues, reading reviews, November 2016
- Home is a centre for leisure time
- Figure 11: Attitudes regarding the home, November 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
What is the impact of private renting on spending on the home?
- The facts
- The implications
Is the smart home of interest to the British consumer?
- The facts
- The implications
Will internet shopping take the place of visiting stores for homewares?
- The facts
- The implications
- What is the impact of private renting on spending on the home?
The Market – What You Need to Know
- 2016 was a strong year for spending on the home
- Consumers’ spending will grow by 14.8% from 2016-21
- Diverse market with many elements
- High growth for beds and bedroom
- Growth in numbers of homes will boost spend on the home
- Shift in structure of household tenure
- Spending on the home is closely linked to the housing market
- Confident consumers will spend on the home
- Future trends include more use of technology
- Retailers adapting for the future
2016 was a strong year for spending on the home
Market Size and Forecast
- 2016 was a strong year for spending on the home
- Figure 12: Consumer spend on the home, 2011-21
- Forecast methodology
- Figure 13: Consumer spend on the home, 2011-21
- The impact of the EU referendum vote
- Spending on the home has been dented by previous slowdowns
2016 was a strong year for spending on the home
Market Segmentation
- Market segmentation
- Figure 14: Consumer spend on the home, by segment, 2016 (est)
- High growth for beds and bedroom furniture
- Figure 15: Consumer spend on the home, 2011-16
Market segmentation
Market Drivers
- Number of UK homes will grow 4.7% between 2016-21
- Figure 16: UK households, by size, 2011-21
- High growth of the private rented housing sector
- Figure 17: Housing by tenure, 2004-15, London and the reminder of England, 2004-15
- Profile of private renters is young
- Figure 18: Age group, by tenure, November 2016
- 23% of private renters moved in the last year
- Figure 19: Length of time in current home, by tenure, November 2016
- Housing transactions remained strong in 2016
- Figure 20: UK Housing transactions, 2012-16
- 2016 stamp duty changes disturbed buying patterns
- Figure 21: UK Housing transactions, 2015-16 – 2016-17
- Close link between buying furniture and moving house
- Figure 22: Bought any furniture, by length of time in current home, June 2016
- Opportunities for alternatives to buying new homewares
- Surplus space at home creates opportunities for a wider range of interiors and usage
- Figure 23: Usable floor area, by tenure, England, 2015
- Owner-occupiers most likely to have gardens
- Figure 24: Presence of gardens and allotments, by household tenure, April 2016
- Improved consumer confidence
- Figure 25: How consumers describe their financial situation, February 2009-December 2016
- Intentions to spend on the home slightly down in 2016
- Figure 26: Trends in activities done and considering to do, June 2012-December 2016
- Consumer credit continues to rise
- Scope to extend
- Floods and storm damage
Number of UK homes will grow 4.7% between 2016-21
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Getting ready for the connected home
- Figure 27: Part of the smart home department, John Lewis Oxford Street, 2016
- DIY retailers repositioning to overcome lacklustre performance
- Bunnings begins its UK conversion from Homebase
- Figure 28: Bunnings St Albans, February 2017
- B&Q’s new superstore formula
- Figure 29: B&Q, Cribbs Causeway, July 2016
- B&Q introduces scaled back format
- Wickes focuses on projects
- Figure 30: Wickes, new store, 2016
- Voice of the customer
- IKEA rolls out user generated content
- Online developments
- Dunelm’s takeover of WorldStores doubles its online business
- B&Q ramps up analysis of online behaviour
- Visualising/3D software
- Wayfair develops 3D visualiser
- Retailers adapting to the multi-channel environment
- Figure 31: IKEA, Order and Collection Point, 2016
- Rise of the home store
- Figure 32: Next Home and Garden, 2016
- Adapting to the compact home
- Catering for the ageing population
- Faster deliveries
Getting ready for the connected home
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Decorating is the most popular home improvement
- Positive intentions to spend on the home
- Replacement influences 46%
- 48% are interested in using smart meters which measure energy use
- Customer journey for the home is multi-channel
- Home is a centre for leisure time
Decorating is the most popular home improvement
Purchases and Home Improvement
- Decorating is the most common home improvement activity
- Figure 33: Purchases and home improvement in the last three years and intention to spend in the next 12 months, November 2016
- 45% of consumers have decorated in the last three years
- Figure 34: Purchases and home improvement in the last three years, November 2016
- Impact of rising numbers renting privately
- Figure 35: Purchases and home improvement in the last three years, by household tenure, November 2016
- Owner-occupiers are key
Decorating is the most common home improvement activity
Intentions to Spend on the Home
- 59% plan to spend on the home in the next twelve months
- Plenty of redecorating
- Positive momentum for carpets
- Infrequent projects
- Figure 36: Intentions to spend on the home in the next twelve months, November 2016
59% plan to spend on the home in the next twelve months
Reasons for Spending on the Home
- Replacement drives spending on the home
- Figure 37: Reasons for spending on the home, November 2016
Replacement drives spending on the home
Interest in the Smart Home
- High level of interest in the smart home
- Figure 38: Interest in the smart home, November 2016
High level of interest in the smart home
Shopping Preferences for the Home
- Shopping for the home is a multi-channel activity
- Figure 39: Shopping preferences for the home, browsing in-store or online, November 2016
- Shoppers engage with staff in-stores
- Figure 40: Shopping preferences for the home, speaking to staff, November 2016
- 9% turn to customer reviews when judging quality
- Figure 41: Shopping preferences for the home, looking at catalogues, reading reviews, November 2016
Shopping for the home is a multi-channel activity
Attitudes Regarding the Home
- Wide range of activities in the home
- Relaxing at home and sharing family time
- Home acts as a social space
- Cooking is a leisure pastime
- 75% of homes with a mortgage take pride in their homes
- Younger consumers engage in practical hobbies at home
- Self-employed and urban dwellers want a space for home working
- Figure 42: Attitudes regarding the home, November 2016
- Entertainers represent the most commercial target group
- Figure 43: Attitudes regarding the home, target groups, November 2016
- Typical characteristics of the target groups
- Figure 44: Target groups for the home, by attitudes, November 2016
- Entertainers are the highest spending target group
- Figure 45: Purchases for the home, by cluster groups, November 2016
Wide range of activities in the home
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Forecast Methodology
Forecast Methodology
Companies Covered
