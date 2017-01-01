Consumers and the Economic Outlook: Quarterly Update - UK - July 2017

"The snap election clearly unsettled consumers. All three of our measures of sentiment fell between April and May. And the inconclusive result means that there was no immediate bounce in confidence post-election. Instead, our data shows that people were even more concerned after the results were announced than they were during the campaign itself.

“In particular, fears over the impact of Brexit are intensifying. We’re still a long way from the extreme negativity we saw immediately after the EU vote, but the level of concern is gradually ticking upwards. The impact on the cost of living is still by far the biggest worry, but Brexit-related concerns about the housing market, the economy and household incomes have all increased over the last few months.”

- Toby Clark, Director of Research, EMEA

This Report looks at the following areas: