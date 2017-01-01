Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Consumers and the Economic Outlook: Quarterly Update - UK - July 2017

Newer/Older Editions

"The snap election clearly unsettled consumers. All three of our measures of sentiment fell between April and May. And the inconclusive result means that there was no immediate bounce in confidence post-election. Instead, our data shows that people were even more concerned after the results were announced than they were during the campaign itself.
“In particular, fears over the impact of Brexit are intensifying. We’re still a long way from the extreme negativity we saw immediately after the EU vote, but the level of concern is gradually ticking upwards. The impact on the cost of living is still by far the biggest worry, but Brexit-related concerns about the housing market, the economy and household incomes have all increased over the last few months.”
- Toby Clark, Director of Research, EMEA

This Report looks at the following areas:

  • Consumer sentiment
  • Attitudes towards Brexit
  • Key economic indicators

Table of contents

  1. Key Findings

      • Consumer sentiment
        • The election campaign compounded an already difficult environment…
          • …and the result has only added to the uncertainty
            • Attitudes towards Brexit
              • Prices are still the main concern
                • The election result has intensified Brexit-related concerns
                  • Key economic indicators
                    • Figure 1: Key economic indicators, July 2017

                • Consumers’ Response to the EU Referendum Result

                  • What you need to know
                    • Brexit-related concerns have intensified
                        • Figure 2: Level of concern over the impact of the EU referendum, July 2016-June 2017
                      • Prices are still the major concern
                          • Figure 3: Consumer views on the impact of the EU Referendum on the UK economy, June 2017
                        • People are concerned, but not panicking
                          • Strong regional differences…
                            • …as well as financial disparities

                            • Current Financial Situation

                              • What you need to know
                                • Three months of falling sentiment…
                                  • Figure 4: “How would you generally describe your financial situation at the moment?”, June 2017
                                • …but people are still more positive than they were pre-2016
                                  • Figure 5: The financial wellbeing index, February 2009-June 2017
                                • Older people are still the most comfortable…
                                  • Figure 6: “How would you generally describe your financial situation at the moment?”, by generation, June 2017
                                • …and there’s still a gulf between higher and lower earners
                                  • Figure 7: “How would you generally describe your financial situation at the moment?”, by household income, June 2017

                              • Changes in Financial Wellbeing

                                • What you need to know
                                  • The income squeeze is back on
                                    • Figure 8: “How would you describe your finances compared to a year ago?”, June 2017
                                  • Household finances have been drifting since the referendum
                                    • Figure 9: Changes in household finances, July 2011-June 2017
                                  • Millennials still feel they’re on the way up
                                    • Figure 10: “How would you describe your finances compared to a year ago?”, by generation, June 2017

                                • Financial Confidence

                                  • What you need to know
                                    • A dip in confidence – but most still think they’ll be fine
                                      • Figure 11: “And how do you feel about your financial situation over the next year or so?”, June 2017
                                    • A year of volatility
                                      • Figure 12: The financial confidence index, January 2009-June 2017
                                    • Things can only get…?
                                        • Figure 13: Financial confidence, by current financial situation, June 2017

                                    • Spending Plans

                                      • What you need to know
                                        • Shifts in spending plans are partly seasonal
                                            • Figure 14: “Thinking about how you spend your money, which of the following have you done over the last three months? And which do you plan to do over the next three months?”, June 2017
                                            • Figure 15: The financial activity index, June 2012-June 2017
                                          • Financial confidence is shaping spending intentions…
                                            • …and this is reflected in Millennials’ spending plans

                                            Consumers and the Economic Outlook: Quarterly Update - UK - July 2017

