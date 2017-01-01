Consumers and the Economic Outlook: Quarterly Update - UK - March 2017

“Consumer sentiment has remained strong, reflecting growing real wages, low unemployment and, as yet, the absence of any major economic upheaval post-EU vote. When it comes to the impact of the vote, people are relatively positive about the big-picture issues such as the UK’s economic growth, and most feel that it won’t have any real impact on their household income or career prospects.

Consumers’ biggest concern is around what it might mean for the cost of living, and with inflation starting to pick up there is a very real chance of a return to the post-recession income squeeze. There are already early signs of a shift in consumer behaviour in anticipation of price rises in early 2017, and if wage increases do start to lag behind price rises, then this will inevitably start to feed through into people’s spending decisions.”

– Toby Clark, Director of Research, EMEA

This report covers the following areas: