Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Accept & Close
  • My Account
  • My Cart
  • Log In

Consumers and the Economic Outlook: Quarterly Update - US - April 2017

Newer/Older Editions

"With a new administration, a growing economy, and a relatively healthy jobs market, this Report addresses how consumers are feeling about their current financial situation. Through a series of questions that will be asked throughout 2017, Mintel has aggregated consumer opinion on their current finances, how they hope to improve their economic situation, and what they have purchased or plan to purchase in the next three months."
- Jennifer White Boehm, Associate Director - Financial Services

US $2,500.00 (Excl.Tax)

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
My Cart

You have no items in your shopping cart.

Go to my cart
Questions?

Can I purchase a specific section?
Can I receive a sample report?
Why buy syndicated research?

Visit FAQ Section

What you get

What's included

Why buy from us?

Succeed

Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.

Instant Access

Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.

Opportunities

Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.

Trusted

A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.

Table of contents

  1. Executive Summary

    • State of the Economy

      • US economy shows moderate, steady growth
        • Un- and underemployment continues downward trajectory
          • Figure 1: US unemployment and underemployment, January 2010-January 2017
        • New administration inspires consumer confidence
          • Figure 2: Consumer Sentiment Index, January 2010-January 2017
        • DPI dips slightly in 2017
          • Figure 3: Disposable personal income change from previous period, January 2007-Jan 2017
        • CPI up over 2% from 2016
          • Figure 4: Consumer Price Index change from previous period, January 2010-January 2017

      • Current Financial Situation

        • Most consumers view their finances positively
          • Figure 5: Opinion on current financial situation, February 2017
        • Average US salary nearly $70,000 per year, increases with age
          • Figure 6: Income before taxes and average annual expenditure, by age, 2015
        • Older consumers, especially men, are the most comfortable with their finances
          • Figure 7: Opinion on current financial situation, by gender and age, February 2017
        • Whites, Asians feel the most secure with their finances
          • Figure 8: Opinion on current financial situation, by race/ethnicity, February 2017

      • Changes in Financial Wellbeing

        • Consumers don’t see large financial changes looming
          • Figure 9: Change in financial situation over next 12 months, February 2017
        • Younger consumers most likely to think they’ll be better off next year
          • Figure 10: Improvement in financial situation, by age, February 2017

      • Improving Finances

        • Saving money is most popular method for economic improvement
          • Figure 11: Economic situation improvements, February 2017
        • Consumer age, lifestage affect view on importance of costs and education
          • Figure 12: Willingness to lower cost of living, by age, February 2017
        • Affluent consumers to rely more on investing to improve finances
          • Figure 13: Employment or investment economic improvement, by household income, February 2017

      • Spending Plans

        • Consumers continue to add to their savings, while planning on domestic travel
          • Figure 14: Savings plans, February 2017
          • Figure 15: Spending plans, February 2017
        • Few big-ticket purchases on the immediate horizon
          • Figure 16: Lack of intent to purchase big-ticket/expensive items, by household income, February 2017
        • Young consumers hope to travel internationally
          • Figure 17: Previous and intent to travel internationally, by age and gender, February 2017

      • Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations

        • Data sources
          • Consumer survey data
            • Abbreviations and terms
              • Abbreviations

              Companies Covered

              To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

              Consumers and the Economic Outlook: Quarterly Update - US - April 2017

              US $2,500.00 (Excl.Tax)

              Reports by region

              About us

              Registered office

              Mintel Group Ltd.
              11 Pilgrim Street, London, EC4V 6RN
              Registered in England:
              Number 1475918.

              Contact us

              MRS Evidence Matters Official Mintel Store
              • © 2017 Mintel Group Ltd