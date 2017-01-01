Consumers and the Economic Outlook: Quarterly Update - US - October 2017

"The US economy remains strong and stable, maintaining most levels it held last quarter. Consumer outlook is still optimistic and positive, but differences in age and income level reveal different motivations for improving the current state of a consumer’s finances. Few predict that their financial situation will change much over the next year, and spending is expected to remain steady over the next quarter as well. This quarter, changes are especially prevalent between younger and older consumers, particularly in regards to household income. Those making less than $50,000 per year are less economically confident; however consumers across demographics remain optimistic about their future financial situation."

- Jennifer White Boehm Associate Director - Financial Services