"The focus of both the mainstream press and much research on the video market is often negative, with projections of massive declines in pay TV subscriptions or losses to studio revenue as households subscribe to online services instead of buying individual movies. It is true that single transaction sales did contract by 12.7% from 2015-17, and that the subscriptions to pay TV service among leading services fell by 546,000 units in the 12 months running up to June 2017."



- Billy Hulkower, Senior Technology Analyst

This report will look at the following areas: