Content Consumption: TV and Movies - US - October 2017
"The focus of both the mainstream press and much research on the video market is often negative, with projections of massive declines in pay TV subscriptions or losses to studio revenue as households subscribe to online services instead of buying individual movies. It is true that single transaction sales did contract by 12.7% from 2015-17, and that the subscriptions to pay TV service among leading services fell by 546,000 units in the 12 months running up to June 2017."
- Billy Hulkower, Senior Technology Analyst
This report will look at the following areas:
- Majority of 25-44s dissatisfied with standard pay TV fare
- Digital stores ignored
- Cord-cutting on the table
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Majority of 25-44s dissatisfied with standard pay TV fare
- Figure 1: Satisfaction with content, by age, August 2017
- Figure 2: Intent to change or cancel pay TV service, by age, August 2017
- Digital stores ignored
- Figure 3: Use of digital video stores, by gender and age, August 2017
- Cord-cutting on the table
- Figure 4: Intent to change or cancel pay TV service, by parental status, August 2017
- The opportunities
- Households willing to carry multiple online subscriptions
- Figure 5: Use of multiple sVOD services, August 2017
- Households retain resources for increased spend on content
- Figure 6: Availability of additional discretionary income for TV/movies, by number of children under 18 in the home, August 2017
- sVOD the answer, not the problem
- Figure 7: Usage of sVOD, pay TV subscribers vs nonsubscribers, August 2017
- One big hit
- Figure 8: Role of exclusive content in sVOD, by gender and age, August 2017
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- sVOD shows dramatic growth
- Limited conflict between pay TV, sVOD, social, and short
- Resources available for growth
- sVOD shows dramatic growth
Market Size
- Home video hits new high
- Figure 9: US home video* sales, at current prices, 2012-17
- Home video hits new high
Market Breakdown
- Subscriptions driving home video
- Figure 10: US home video sales*, by segment, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Use of digital stores
- Figure 11: Use of digital video stores, by gender and age, August 2017
- Subscriptions driving home video
Market Perspective
- Free online content has little impact on sales
- Pay TV subscribers more likely to consume social video
- Figure 12: Use of social video, pay TV subscribers vs nonsubscribers, August 2017
- Audience for professional ad-based content limited
- Figure 13: Use of short-form professional content, pay TV subscribers vs nonsubscribers, August 2017
- Pay TV subscribers more likely to carry sVOD, use digital stores
- Figure 14: Usage of sVOD, pay TV subscribers vs nonsubscribers, August 2017
- Figure 15: Use of digital video stores, pay TV subscribers vs nonsubscribers, August 2017
- Resources for increased spending remain available
- Figure 16: Availability of discretionary income to spend on TV/movies, by number of children under 18 in the home, August 2017
- Asians least likely to have used full budget
- Figure 17: Availability of discretionary income to spend on TV/movies, by race and Hispanic origin, August 2017
- Free online content has little impact on sales
Market Factors
- Hardware for streaming content
- Smart TVs, streaming players owned by only a minority of viewers
- Figure 18: Sling TV Roku Express promotion, September 2017
- Figure 19: Ownership of smart TVs and streaming media players, January 2014 vs June 2017
- Smartphones near universal penetration, majority own tablet
- Figure 20: Ownership of smart TVs and streaming media players, January 2014 vs June 2017
- Tent pole programming drives subs
- Figure 21: Role of exclusive content in sVOD, by gender and age, August 2017
- Hardware for streaming content
Key Trends – What You Need to Know
- TVE, on demand libraries gaining adherents
- Households adopt multiple sVOD services
- Basic fare not impressing
- TVE, on demand libraries gaining adherents
What’s Working?
- Use of TVE and on demand libraries emerging
- Figure 22: Use of on demand libraries and streaming apps, August 2017
- Younger adults growing TVE usage
- Figure 23: Use of on demand libraries and streaming apps, by gender and age, August 2017
- Use of TVE and on demand libraries emerging
What’s Struggling?
- Impressions of basic cable
- In their own words:
- Figure 24: Satisfaction with content, by age, August 2017
- Figure 25: Satisfaction with content, by race and Hispanic origin, August 2017
- Impressions of basic cable
What’s Next?
- Multiple sVOD subscriptions
- Figure 26: Use of multiple sVOD services, August 2017
- Younger men, dads committed
- Figure 27: Use of multiple sVOD services, by gender and age, August 2017
- Figure 28: Use of multiple sVOD services, by parental status, August 2017
- Multiple sVOD subscriptions
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Income chief element in nonsubscription
- Cord-cutters, cord-nevers not entering fold
- Movement to cut cords limited
- Limited awareness of emerging options
- Promoting new services to cinephiles
- Income chief element in nonsubscription
Opting Out of Pay TV
- Income, not age, driving force
- Figure 29: Nonsubscription to pay TV, by age and household income, August 2017
- Discretionary income locks some women out of service
- Figure 30: Nonsubscription to MVPD service, by marital status, August 2017
- It isn’t all economic
- Figure 31: Nonsubscription to MVPD service, by race and Hispanic origin, August 2017
- Income, not age, driving force
Understanding the Cordless
- Majority are cord-nevers
- Figure 32: Sling TV Roku Express promotion, September 2017
- Figure 33: Previous subscription to pay TV among nonsubscribers, by age, August 2017
- Few to add service
- Figure 34: Intent to add pay TV service, by household income, August 2017
- Standalone services carry greater potential for growth
- Figure 35: Interest in movies and sports viewership among nonsubscribers to pay TV, August 2017
- Antennae satisfying
- Figure 36: Reasons for not subscribing to pay TV service, by household income, August 2017
- Majority are cord-nevers
Changing and Canceling TV Service
- Aspirations exceed actions
- Figure 37: Intent to change or cancel pay TV service, August 2017
- Parents see options, worry about them
- Figure 38: Intent to change or cancel pay TV service, by parental status, August 2017
- Spectrum, telcos most at risk
- Figure 39: Intent to change or cancel pay TV service, by carrier, August 2017
- Addressing cultural factors in intent to cancel
- Figure 40: Intent to cancel pay TV service, by location of residence, August 2017
- Aspirations exceed actions
Familiarity with New Services
- It’s raining services
- Figure 41: Awareness of new sVOD and vMVPD services, August 2017
- Heading for the low-hanging fruit
- Figure 42: Awareness of new sVOD* and vMVPD* services, by parental status of children under 18 in household, August 2017
- Figure 43: Awareness of new sVOD* and vMVPD* services, by location of residence, August 2017
- Uphill battle to explain value of new services
- In their own words:
- It’s raining services
The Heavy OTT User
- Usual suspects heavy users
- Figure 44: Number of OTT video sites/apps used, by gender and age, August 2017
- Heavy OTT users carry tVOD sales and TVE adoption
- Figure 45: Subscription to pay TV, use of TVE and tVOD, by number of OTT video sites/apps used, August 2017
- Heavy OTT users spend more on content
- Figure 46: Monthly spend on TV and movies, by number of OTT video sites/apps used, August 2017
- Heavy content users most aware of new services
- Figure 47: Awareness of new SVOD* and vMVPD* services, by number of OTT video sites/apps used, August 2017
- Usual suspects heavy users
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Direct marketing creative
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
- Data sources
Appendix – Market
- Figure 48: US home video sales*, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-17
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 49: Video subscriptions to leading pay TV service providers, Q2 2016-Q2 2017
Appendix – Consumer
- Digital store usage
- Figure 50: Use of digital video stores, by location of residence, August 2017
- Figure 51: Use of digital video stores, by race and Hispanic origin, August 2017
- Intent to change or cancel service
- Figure 52: Intent to change or cancel pay TV service, by race and Hispanic origin, August 2017
- Role of exclusive content in driving subscriptions
- Figure 53: Role of exclusive content in sVOD, by parental status of children under 18 in household, August 2017
- Figure 54: Role of exclusive content in sVOD, by location of residence, August 2017
- Figure 55: Role of exclusive content in sVOD, by race and Hispanic origin, August 2017
- Use of on demand libraries and streaming apps
- Figure 56: Use of on demand libraries and streaming apps, by parental status of children under 18 in household, August 2017
- Figure 57: Use of on demand libraries and streaming apps, by location of residence, August 2017
- Figure 58: Use of on demand libraries and streaming apps, by race and Hispanic origin, August 2017
- Use of multiple sVOD subscriptions
- Figure 59: Use of multiple sVOD services, by race and Hispanic origin, August 2017
- Digital store usage
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.