Contraceptives and Sexual Health - US - August 2017
"The majority of adults who disclosed their sexual activity currently use a contraceptive product, denoting a strong base of contraceptive and sexual health users. Yet, category sales only improved incrementally from 2016-17, as the male contraceptives segment struggled. Reliance on previous product experiences and a degree of embarrassment involving the purchase process have also undermined growth potential. Products that focus on the pleasurable aspects of contraceptive use, underscored by functional attributes, could bolster market performance moving forward."
- Jana Vyleta, Health & Personal Care Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Struggling male contraceptive sales temper market performance
- Engagement with category declines with age
- Reliance on previous experiences drives brand loyalty, limits trial
- Buying contraceptives is an uncomfortable process for some adults
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Struggling male contraceptive sales temper market performance
- Figure 1: Total US retail sales of OTC contraceptives, by segment, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Engagement with category declines with age
- Figure 2: Usage of top three contraceptive products, by age, May 2017
- Reliance on previous experiences drives brand loyalty, limits trial
- Figure 3: Influence of brand and previous usage, by contraceptive type, May 2017
- Buying contraceptives is an uncomfortable process for some adults
- Figure 4: Attitudes toward contraceptive purchases, May 2017
- The opportunities
- Focus on the natural experience
- Figure 5: Top five condom purchase incentives, any rank (net), May 2017
- Online/delivery services can encourage consumers to shop category
- Figure 6: Attitudes toward delivery service for contraceptives purchases, May 2017
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Slow, steady growth
- Struggling condom sales are reflected in market performance
- Uncomfortable purchase process impacts retailer choice
- Age impacts contraceptive use
- Slow, steady growth
Market Size and Forecast
- Historic and projected sales performance of contraceptives
- Figure 7: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of OTC contraceptives and sexual health, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 8: Total US sales and forecast of OTC contraceptives and sexual health, at current prices, 2012-22
- Historic and projected sales performance of contraceptives
Market Breakdown
- Male contraceptives account for largest share of market
- Figure 9: Share of OTC contraceptives and sexual health, by segment, 2017
- Female contraceptives support market growth
- Figure 10: Total US retail sales of OTC contraceptives and sexual health, at current prices, 2012-22
- Male contraceptives account for largest share of market
Market Perspective
- Buying contraceptives is an uncomfortable process for some adults
- Success in retail locations reflects desire for more discreet and convenient purchase
- Figure 11: Total US retail sales of OTC contraceptives and sexual health, by channel, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Buying contraceptives is an uncomfortable process for some adults
Market Factors
- Population growth, particularly among adults 25-44, is favorable for market
- Figure 12: Sexual activity, by age, May 2017
- Figure 13: Population aged 18 or older, by age, 2012-22
- Birthrates stabilize; contraceptive use peaks among women aged 18-34
- Figure 14: Annual births and fertility rate, 2005-15
- Figure 15: Share of births, by age of mother, 2015
- Figure 16: Usage of contraception, by female by age, May 2017
- Population growth among Hispanics important for market
- Figure 17: US Population, by Hispanic origin, 2012-22
- Figure 18: Sexual activity, by Hispanic Millennial, May 2017
- Population growth, particularly among adults 25-44, is favorable for market
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Market leader struggles, while other top companies find growth
- Female contraceptive brands successful
- Natural and custom attributes drive growth for LifeStyles condoms
- Trojan brand struggles, yet change may be afoot
- Open, authentic dialogue helps consumers feel more comfortable
- Market leader struggles, while other top companies find growth
Company and Brand Sales of Contraceptives
- Church & Dwight’s Trojan brand struggles
- Figure 19: MULO sales of contraceptives, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Private label produces growth via female contraceptive innovation
- Figure 20: MULO sales of private label contraceptives, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Church & Dwight’s Trojan brand struggles
What’s Working?
- Emergency contraceptives continue to gain momentum
- Figure 21: MULO sales of female contraceptives, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Ansell focuses on enhancing the natural experience
- Figure 22: MULO sales of Ansell Healthcare male contraceptives, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Emergency contraceptives continue to gain momentum
What’s Struggling?
- Brand recognition may not be enough for Trojan
- Figure 23: Church & Dwight Co MULO sales of male contraceptives, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Brand recognition may not be enough for Trojan
What’s Next?
- Let’s talk about sex
- Talking about sex could help boost sales of sexual health products
- Figure 24: MULO sales of personal lubricants and sexual enhancement devices, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Let’s talk about sex
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Most adults use contraceptive products
- Condom users prioritize efficacy and safety
- Incidence of emergency contraception is low; considered a backup
- Fun and function drive use of personal lubricant
- Most adults use contraceptive products
Usage of Contraception
- Majority of adults use contraception; condoms most common
- Figure 25: Usage of contraception, May 2017
- Men and women take personal responsibility in contraceptive products
- Figure 26: Usage of contraception, by gender, May 2017
- Contraception use highest among 25-34s
- Figure 27: Usage of contraception, by age, May 2017
- Condom use highest among single adults
- Figure 28: Usage of contraception, by marital status, May 2017
- Hispanics more likely to utilize natural planning and morning-after pill
- Figure 29: Usage of contraception, by Hispanic origin, May 2017
- Single product contraceptive use is most common
- Figure 30: Usage of contraception, by repertoire groups, May 2017
- Majority of adults use contraception; condoms most common
Condom Purchase Incentives
- Personalized experience can feel more natural
- Figure 31: Condom purchase incentives, any rank (net), May 2017
- Men motivated by features that improve the experience
- Figure 32: Condom purchase incentives, any rank (net), by gender, May 2017
- Additional protection capabilities appeal to young adults
- Figure 33: Condom purchase incentives, any rank (net), by age, May 2017
- Personalized experience can feel more natural
Attitudes toward Condoms
- Condom users worry about effectiveness
- Figure 34: Attitudes toward condoms, May 2017
- 18-24s are worried about efficacy but willing to experiment
- Figure 35: Attitudes toward condoms, by age, May 2017
- Hispanics are apt to experiment
- Figure 36: Attitudes toward condoms, by Hispanic origin, May 2017
- Condom users worry about effectiveness
Purchase Influencers of Condoms and Emergency Contraception
- Previous experience influences condom purchase; product claims valuable for emergency contraception
- Figure 37: Purchase influencers of condoms and emergency contraception, May 2017
- Past product use and brand influence condom purchases
- Figure 38: TURF analysis – Purchase influencers of condoms, May 2017
- Figure 39: Table – TURF analysis – Purchase influencers of condoms, May 2017
- TURF methodology
- Emergency contraceptive users influenced by claims and prior use
- Figure 40: TURF analysis – Purchase influencers of emergency contraceptives, May 2017
- Figure 41: Table – TURF analysis – Purchase influencers of emergency contraceptives, May 2017
- TURF methodology
- Previous experience influences condom purchase; product claims valuable for emergency contraception
Attitudes toward Emergency Contraception
- Concept of emergency contraceptive is understood, yet clarity is needed
- Figure 42: Attitudes toward emergency contraception, May 2017
- Women view emergency contraception as their backup plan
- Figure 43: Attitudes toward emergency contraception, by gender, May 2017
- 18-24s most skeptical about safety of emergency contraception
- Figure 44: Attitudes toward emergency contraception, by age, May 2017
- Concept of emergency contraceptive is understood, yet clarity is needed
Usage of and Attitudes toward Lubricants
- Majority of users want easy cleanup
- Figure 45: Usage of and attitudes toward lubricants, May 2017
- Younger age groups are more likely to experiment
- Figure 46: Usage of and attitudes toward lubricants, by age, May 2017
- Majority of users want easy cleanup
Purchase Influencers of Lubricants
- Product benefits emerge as most important influencer
- Figure 47: Purchase influencers of lubricants, May 2017
- Benefits and past product use influence purchase behavior
- Figure 48: TURF analysis – Purchase influencers of personal lubricants, May 2017
- Figure 49: Table – TURF analysis – Purchase influencers of personal lubricants, May 2017
- TURF methodology
- Product benefits emerge as most important influencer
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
- Data sources
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 50: Total US retail sales and forecast of OTC contraceptives and sexual health, by segment, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 51: Total US sales and forecast of OTC contraceptives, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 52: MULO sales of male contraceptives, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 53: MULO sales of personal lubricants, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 54: MULO sales of sexual enhancement devices, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.