Convenience Store Foodservice - US - March 2017

Newer/Older Editions

"The c-store (convenience store) foodservice market is marked by two distinct consumer types. One group includes frequent c-store customers. These consumers value variety at c-stores and generally have very positive views surrounding c-store foodservice offerings."

- Caleb Bryant, Foodservice Analyst

This report is looking at the following areas:

  • C-store perceptions vary dramatically
  • MTO visitation lags behind beverage visitation
  • C-store foods are not top of mind for consumers

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Definition

      • Executive Summary

        • C-store foodservice sales on the rise
          • Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of c-store foodservice sales, at current prices, 2011-21
        • The issues
          • C-store perceptions vary dramatically
            • Figure 2: C-store foodservice attitudes, any agree, by repertoire analysis, December 2016
          • MTO visitation lags behind beverage visitation
            • : Figure 3: C-store foodservice purchases, by c-store type, December 2016
          • C-store foods are not top of mind for consumers
            • Figure 4: Reasons for not purchasing c-store foodservice products, December 2016
          • The opportunities
            • Prepared foods are an opportunity for c-stores
              • Figure 5: Total US convenience store foodservices sales, at current prices, by segment, 2011-21
            • Strategically communicate quality to consumers
              • Figure 6: C-store foodservice quality indicators, December 2016
            • Focus on what c-stores do best while experimenting with new opportunities
              • Figure 7: C-store foodservice attitudes, any agree, December 2016
            • What it means

            • The Market - What you need to know

              • The c-store foodservice market is growing
                • Competitors satisfy similar need states
                  • C-stores need to adapt to new consumers

                  • Market Size and Forecast

                    • C-store foodservice experiences strong growth
                      • Figure 8: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of c-store foodservice sales, at current prices, 2011-21
                      • Figure 9: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of c-store foodservice sales, at current prices, 2011-21

                  • Market Breakdown

                    • Foods drive total market growth
                      • Figure 10: Total US convenience store foodservices sales, at current prices, by segment, 2011-21
                      • Figure 11: Total US convenience store foodservices sales, at current prices, by segment, 2011-21
                    • Sandwich sales experience strong growth
                      • Figure 12: Prepared food sales at c-stores, by category, 2014-15
                    • Fountain CSDs command the cold dispensed drink category
                      • Figure 13: Distribution of cold dispensed beverage sales, 2014-15
                    • Coffee and coffee beverage hot dispensed sales share grows
                      • Figure 14: Distribution of hot dispensed beverage sales, 2014-15

                  • Market Perspective

                    • QSRs satisfy similar consumer needs
                      • Grocery stores expand hot and cold grab-and-go options
                        • CPG foods fight for share of stomach

                        • Market Factors

                          • Consumer confidence is up yet falling food prices are leading more to eat at home
                            • Figure 15: Consumer Sentiment Index, January 2007 – December 2016
                          • C-stores need to balance health, indulgence, and clean labels
                            • Figure 16: Food and health statement agreement, “any agree,” summer 2012-16
                          • Understanding iGens

                          • Key Players – What You Need to Know

                            • C-stores continue to grow their foodservice presence
                              • Operators can improve their menu marketing
                                • Keep an eye open for new competition and changing consumer tastes

                                • What’s Working?

                                  • Coffee continues to grow
                                    • Sandwiches and sweets drive menu growth
                                        • Figure 17: Growth/decline in the incidence of the top 10 ingredient flavors at c-stores, Q4 2015 – Q4 2016
                                      • C-stores make food front and center

                                      • What’s Struggling?

                                        • C-stores are dropping Southwest/Tex Mex favorites
                                          • C-stores lack claims and are removing claims from menus

                                          • What’s Next?

                                            • Big brands set their sights on the c-store market
                                              • CSD alternatives offer something new for consumers

                                              • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                • Certain demographics drive c-store foodservice sales
                                                  • C-store foods aren’t top of mind for non-users
                                                    • Turn beverage buyers into food buyers
                                                      • Simple cues can make a difference in perceived quality
                                                        • Keep it convenient
                                                          • There is a strong difference in how consumers view c-store foods

                                                          • C-store Foodservice Visitation and Purchases

                                                            • Over half of consumers have made a c-store foodservice purchase
                                                              • Figure 18: C-store foodservice purchases, any visitation, December 2016
                                                            • Defining the c-store customer
                                                              • Figure 19: C-store foodservice purchases, any visitation, by select demographics, December 2016
                                                            • Self-serve beverages are the most purchased c-store foodservice item
                                                              • Figure 20: C-store foodservice purchases, by c-store type, December 2016
                                                            • C-store foodservice categories purchased by demos
                                                              • Figure 21: C-store foodservice purchases, any c-store type, by gender and by generation, December 2016
                                                              • Figure 22: C-store foodservice purchases, any c-store type, by ethnicity/race and by HH income, December 2016
                                                              • Figure 23: C-store foodservice purchases, any c-store type, by parental status and by area, December 2016
                                                            • MTO experiences vary by region
                                                              • Figure 24: store foodservice purchases, any c-store type, by nine census regions, December 2016

                                                          • Heavy C-store Customer Food and Health Segmentation

                                                            • Methodology
                                                              • Food lifestyle definitions
                                                                • Health and wellbeing definitions
                                                                  • Heavy c-store customers: Food Lifestyle
                                                                    • Figure 25: Food lifestyle segmentation of heavy c-store customers, distribution
                                                                    • Figure 26: Food lifestyle segmentation of heavy c-store customers, index against all respondents
                                                                  • Heavy c-store customers: Health and Wellbeing
                                                                    • Figure 27: Health and wellness segmentation of heavy c-store customers, distribution
                                                                    • Figure 28: Health and wellness segmentation of heavy c-store customers, index against all respondents

                                                                • Non C-store Foodservice Consumers

                                                                  • C-stores need to get customers in the door
                                                                      • Figure 29: Reasons for not purchasing c-store foodservice products, December 2016
                                                                    • Foodservice options are not top of mind for older consumers
                                                                      • Figure 30: Reasons for not purchasing c-store foodservice products, by age, December 2016
                                                                    • Urban/suburbanites are skeptical consumers
                                                                        • Figure 31: Reasons for not purchasing c-store foodservice products, by area, December 2016

                                                                    • C-store Products Purchased

                                                                      • Beverages remain the top purchased c-store offering
                                                                        • Figure 32: C-store foodservice purchases, December 2016
                                                                      • Coffee drinks appeal to female c-store beverage consumers
                                                                        • Figure 33: C-store foodservice purchases, by gender, December 2016
                                                                        • Figure 34: C-store foodservice purchases, by parents, December 2016
                                                                      • Millennials buy more meal items
                                                                        • Figure 35: C-store foodservice purchases, by generation, December 2016
                                                                      • Higher earners are coffee/tea drinkers
                                                                        • Figure 36: C-store foodservice purchases, by HH income, December 2016
                                                                      • A third of consumers only purchase one c-store foodservice product
                                                                        • Figure 37: C-store foodservice purchases, repertoire analysis, December 2016

                                                                    • Deep Dive: Pizza

                                                                      • Keep it personal
                                                                        • Figure 38: C-store pizza offerings interest, December 2016

                                                                    • Deep Dive: Coffee

                                                                      • A strong coffee program is key for c-stores
                                                                        • Figure 39: C-store coffee offering interest, December 2016
                                                                      • Women value flavor variety
                                                                        • Figure 40: C-store coffee offering interest, by gender, December 2016
                                                                      • Specialty coffee is an opportunity to reach younger consumers
                                                                        • Figure 41: C-store coffee offering interest, by age, December 2016

                                                                    • Deep Dive: Roller Grill

                                                                      • Value and variety can increase roller grill sales
                                                                        • Figure 42: C-store roller grill offering interest, December 2016

                                                                    • Deep Dive: Salad

                                                                      • Low-hanging fruit
                                                                        • Figure 43: C-store salad offering interest, December 2016

                                                                    • C-store Foodservice Quality Indicators

                                                                      • Freshness and visual cues are point of entry quality indicators
                                                                        • Figure 44: C-store foodservice quality indicators, December 2016
                                                                        • Figure 45: Consumer definition of fresh food and beverages at convenience stores, December 2015
                                                                      • Freshness resonates more with women
                                                                        • Figure 46: C-store foodservice quality indicators, by gender, December 2016
                                                                        • Figure 47: Consumer definition of fresh food and beverages at convenience stores, by gender, December 2015
                                                                      • Presentation is paramount for iGens
                                                                        • Figure 48: C-store foodservice quality indicators, by generation, December 2016
                                                                      • Southern consumers most responsive to employee interactions
                                                                        • Figure 49: C-store foodservice quality indicators, by census region, December 2016
                                                                        • Figure 50: C-store foodservice quality indicators, by area, December 2016
                                                                      • Great packaging can keep true loyalists happy
                                                                        • Figure 51: C-store foodservice quality indicators, by c-store consumer type, December 2016

                                                                    • MTO Versus Prepared Foodservice Options

                                                                      • MTO foods perceived more favorably than prepared foods
                                                                        • Figure 52: MTO versus Prepared perception, December 2016
                                                                      • Men and women have varying views of MTO options
                                                                        • Figure 53: MTO versus Prepared perception, by gender, December 2016
                                                                      • MTO offerings appeal to older consumers
                                                                        • Figure 54: MTO versus Prepared perception, by age, December 2016

                                                                    • C-store Foodservice Attitudes

                                                                      • Consumers value the “c” in c-stores, but few are loyalists
                                                                        • Figure 55: C-store foodservice attitudes, any agree, December 2016
                                                                      • Disconnect in c-store perceptions by gender
                                                                        • Figure 56: C-store foodservice attitudes, any agree, by gender, December 2016
                                                                        • Figure 57: C-store foodservice attitudes, any agree, by gender and age, December 2016
                                                                      • Boomers are reluctant c-store customers
                                                                        • Figure 58: C-store foodservice attitudes, any agree, by generation, December 2016
                                                                      • A “fresh look” may appease higher earners
                                                                        • Figure 59: C-store foodservice attitudes, any agree, by HH income, December 2016
                                                                      • Northeast region has high c-store satisfaction
                                                                        • Figure 60: C-store foodservice attitudes, any agree, by census region, December 2016
                                                                        • Figure 61: C-store foodservice attitudes, any agree, by area, December 2016
                                                                      • Heavy c-store users drive positive sentiments
                                                                        • Figure 62: C-store foodservice attitudes, any agree, by repertoire analysis, December 2016

                                                                    • Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations

                                                                      • Data sources
                                                                        • Sales data
                                                                          • Fan chart forecast
                                                                            • Consumer survey data
                                                                              • Consumer qualitative research
                                                                                • Mintel Menu Insights
                                                                                  • Abbreviations and terms
                                                                                    • Abbreviations
                                                                                      • Terms

                                                                                      • Appendix – Market

                                                                                          • Figure 63: Total US convenience store foodservices sales, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
                                                                                          • Figure 64: C-store Prepared food sales distribution, 2014-15
                                                                                          • Figure 65: Unemployment and underemployment, January 2007-September 2016
                                                                                          • Figure 66: Disposable Personal Income change from previous period, January 2007-September 2016

