Convenience Store Retailing - Ireland - April 2017
“The convenience retailing market is set for growth as top-up shopping seems to fit well with the busy lifestyles of Irish consumers. In line with this, c-store retailers have replicated Applegreen’s success in creating added value through the addition of food franchises in-store. This trend is set to continue over the next year as more retailers look to capture a share of the growing food-to-go opportunity.”
– Aisling Kearney. Research Analyst
Market Size and Forecast
- Irish convenience retailing market set for growth
- Figure 8: Estimated value of convenience retail sales, IoI, NI and RoI, 2012-21
- Growth stronger in NI than RoI
- Figure 9: Indexed values of convenience retail sales, NI and RoI, 2012-21
- Forecourt shop sales increase in NI
- Figure 10: Average forecourt sales, NI, 2015 and 2016
- Figure 11: Average forecourt sales, RoI, 2015 and 2016
- Spar/Eurospar dominates forecourt market
- Figure 12: Fascia count and sales for forecourt shops in NI, 2015-16
- Spar/Eurospar also leads in RoI
- Figure 13: Fascia count and sales for forecourt shops in RoI, 2015-16
Market Drivers
- NI experiences inflation
- Figure 14: Consumer price index vs food inflation, UK (including NI), 2012-17
- Food price deflation persists in RoI
- Figure 15: Consumer price index vs food inflation, RoI, 2012-17
- Brexit impacts consumer confidence in NI
- Figure 16: Do you think that the general economic condition of the country will improve, stay the same or get worse over the next 12 months?, NI and RoI, April 2017
- Personal finances expected to remain the same
- Figure 17: Now thinking specifically about your own personal financial situation, do you think that it will improve, stay the same or get worse over the next 12 months? NI and RoI, April 2017
- Rise in online retailing benefits the convenience market
- Figure 18: Estimated online and mobile retail sales, IoI, 2012-17
- Supermarkets invest in convenience offering
- Rise of discounters poses a threat to convenience stores
- Figure 19: Stores that consumers do their top-up grocery shopping with (in-store), RoI, November 2016
- Figure 20: Stores that consumers do their top-up grocery shopping with (in-store), NI, November 2016
- Structural separation proposal concerns independent c-stores in RoI
- C-store retailers expected to feel the pressure from rising labour costs
- NI experiences inflation
Who’s Innovating?
- Virtual shopkeepers
- Convenience has been undermined by subscription services
- Mobile payment technology can speed up c-stores
- Virtual shopkeepers
Companies and Brands
- Tesco Express and Tesco Metro
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Brand NPD
- Recent developments
- Musgrave (Centra, SuperValu, Mace in NI)
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Brand NPD
- Recent developments
- Henderson’s Group NI (Spar, Eurospar, Vivo, Vivo Xtra and Vivo Essentials)
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Brand NPD
- Recent developments
- BWG Group (Spar, Spar Express, Mace, Londis, XL and Xpress Stop in RoI only)
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Brand NPD
- Recent developments
- Costcutter Supermarkets Group (Bibby Line Group, NI only)
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Recent developments
- Co-op food (NI only)
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Brand NPD
- Recent developments
- Gala (RoI only)
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Recent developments
- Applegreen
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Recent developments
- M&S Simply Food
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Brand NPD
- Recent developments
- Barry Group (Costcutter, Quik Pick and Carry Out – RoI only)
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Recent developments
- Tesco Express and Tesco Metro
The Consumer – Convenience Retailers Used
- Spar/Eurospar is top c-store in NI
- Figure 21: Convenience stores regularly (ie once a month of more) used by consumers, NI, February 2017
- ABC1 consumers shop at Spar
- Figure 22: Consumers who regularly shop at Spar/Eurospar, by gender, age and social class, NI, February 2017
- Single consumers shop at Mace
- Figure 23: Consumers who regularly shop at Mace, by marital status, NI, February 2017
- Centra leads convenience market in RoI
- Figure 24: Convenience store brands regularly used (ie once a month or more) by consumers, RoI, February 2017
- Centra is most popular among Millennials in RoI
- Figure 25: Consumers who regularly shop at Centra, by gender, age and social class, RoI, February 2016
- Usage of Spar rises with household income
- Figure 26: Consumers who regularly shop at Spar/Eurospar, by household income, RoI, February 2017
The Consumer – Locations and Frequency of Convenience Store Use
- Irish consumers shopping close to home
- Figure 27: Locations in which consumers regularly shop in a convenience store, NI and RoI, February 2016
- Men a key market for forecourt stores
- Figure 28: Consumers who regularly shop at petrol stations and forecourts, by gender, NI and RoI, February 2017
- Figure 29: Passenger cars by engine type, RoI, 2012-16
- 16-24s shop in town/city centre locations
- Figure 30: Consumers who regularly shop at a convenience store in a town/city location, by age, NI and RoI, February 2017
- ABC1 consumers shop at neighbourhood stores
- Figure 31: Consumers who regularly shop at a convenience store in a neighbourhood, by social class, NI and RoI, February 2017
The Consumer – Ways that Consumers Have Used Convenience Stores
- C-stores primarily used for top-up shopping
- Figure 32: Ways that consumers have used c-stores in the last three months, NI and RoI, February 2017
- Women primary users of c-stores for top-up shopping
- Figure 33: Consumers who have used convenience stores when they ran out of essential items (eg milk), by gender, NI and RoI, February 2017
- Irish Millennials biggest users of c-stores for lunch
- Figure 34: Consumers who have purchased lunchtime food/snacks for work in the last three months, by age and social class, NI and RoI, February 2017
- Women use c-stores for snacks
- Figure 35: Consumers who have used a convenience store for other snack purchases (eg chocolate treats) in the last three months, by gender, NI and RoI, February 2017
- Millennials biggest users of ATMs
- Figure 36: Consumers who have used an ATM at a convenience store in the last three months, by age, NI and RoI, February 2017
The Consumer – Types of Products and Services Bought at Convenience Stores
- Cold drinks are a key footfall driver in NI
- Figure 37: Types of products and services bought from convenience stores in the last three months, NI and RoI, February 2017
- Millennials key market for cold drinks
- Figure 38: Consumers who have bought a cold soft drink at a convenience store in the last three months, by age, NI and RoI, February 2017
- Newspaper/Magazines under threat
- Figure 39: Consumers who have bought a newspaper/magazine in a convenience store in the last three months, by age, NI and RoI, February 2017
- Lottery games popular in RoI
- Figure 40: Consumers who have paid for lottery games in a convenience store in the last three months, by gender, NI and RoI, February 2017
- Hot food counters prove popular among parents
- Figure 41: Consumers who have bought from a hot food counter at a convenience store in the last three months, by age of children, NI and RoI, February 2017
- Scope for hot drink offerings in NI c-stores
- Figure 42: Consumers who have bought hot drinks (eg coffee) at a convenience store in the last three months, by working status, NI and RoI, February 2017
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Data sources
- Generational cohort definitions
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Companies Covered
