“Strong recent growth in the convenience store market has not yet alleviated the fragmentation and regionalised nature of the competition. The rise of online grocery retailing and new business from providing ‘last mile’ online shopping solutions have helped drive growth, but convenience store chains must increasingly differentiate to effectively compete. Consumers want wider product and service ranges from convenience stores, and more offered for home delivery, but they also want more localised and individualised service, and for store chains to respond quickly to their changing needs. Consumers also want cashless payments, bigger stores, more in-store dining options, and for convenience stores to fulfil a growing list of local community needs. Convenience store chains also need to improve the look and feel of stores, and create a more welcoming environment, if they want to raise levels of loyalty among their customers. It is through these means that convenience store chains can differentiate from their competitors, and improve customer retention.”

– Matthew Crabbe, Director of Research, Asia-Pacific

This Report discusses the following key topics: