Convenience Stores - China - May 2017
“Strong recent growth in the convenience store market has not yet alleviated the fragmentation and regionalised nature of the competition. The rise of online grocery retailing and new business from providing ‘last mile’ online shopping solutions have helped drive growth, but convenience store chains must increasingly differentiate to effectively compete. Consumers want wider product and service ranges from convenience stores, and more offered for home delivery, but they also want more localised and individualised service, and for store chains to respond quickly to their changing needs. Consumers also want cashless payments, bigger stores, more in-store dining options, and for convenience stores to fulfil a growing list of local community needs. Convenience store chains also need to improve the look and feel of stores, and create a more welcoming environment, if they want to raise levels of loyalty among their customers. It is through these means that convenience store chains can differentiate from their competitors, and improve customer retention.”
– Matthew Crabbe, Director of Research, Asia-Pacific
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Building loyalty in a competitive market
- Being on the right side of ‘new retail’
- Translating Japanese/Korean service culture into China
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Covered in this Report
- Excluded
- Methodology
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Figure 1: Best- and worst-case retail sales forecast of total convenience chain stores, 2011-21
- Companies and brands
- Figure 2: China – Top-10 convenience store chains by number of outlets, 2015-16
- The consumer
- Products bought
- Figure 3: Products bought by consumers from convenience stores in the previous 6 months, January 2015 & February 2017
- Services used
- Figure 4: Services used by consumers at convenience stores in the previous 6 months, January 2015 & February 2017
- Choice factors
- Figure 5: Factors important to consumers when choosing which convenience store to shop at, February 2017 and January 2015
- Consumer preferences
- Figure 6: Consumer preferences when visiting convenience stores, February 2017
- Services sought
- Figure 7: Services sought by consumers not yet offered by convenience stores they have used, February 2017
- Key consumer groups
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Building loyalty in a competitive market
- The facts
- The implications
- Being on the right side of ‘new retail’
- The facts
- The implications
- Translating Japanese/Korean service culture into China
- The facts
- The implications
- Building loyalty in a competitive market
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Convenience stores enjoy strong growth period
- Building convenience and integrating online
- Convenience stores enjoy strong growth period
Market Size and Forecast
- Strong sales and outlet growth
- Figure 10: Best- and worst-case retail sales forecast of total convenience chain stores, 2011-21
- Figure 11: Best- and worst-case forecast of total convenience chain store numbers, 2011-21
- Average store sales also in positive growth
- Figure 12: China – Total convenience store chain number of outlets, sales revenue and average sales per outlet, 2011-21
- Strong sales and outlet growth
Market Drivers
- Convenience stores benefit from ‘new retail’
- Figure 13: China – Grocery retail sales value, by sector, including online grocery retail, 2012-16
- Supermarkets and hypermarkets fight back
- Being there for a top-up
- Location and the ‘last mile’
- Convenience stores benefit from ‘new retail’
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Standing out in a fragmented/regionalised market
- Plugging service gaps to compete with other grocers
- Location, loyalty and new tech integration
- Standing out in a fragmented/regionalised market
Market Share
- Leading company share by number of outlets
- Figure 17: China – Top-10 convenience store chains’ share of total outlets, 2015/16
- Strategic differentiation whilst growing outlets
- Figure 18: China – Leading convenience store chains by number of outlets, 2013-16
- Leading company share by number of outlets
Competitive Strategies
- Filling-in the gaps
- Expanding value-added services
- Expanding foodservice
- Filling-in the gaps
Who’s Innovating?
- Location-based selling
- Loyalty rewards
- Cash/checkout-less
- Location-based selling
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Widening food purchasing
- Going cashless and online
- Quality and proximity reign supreme
- Bigger stores with more basic products
- Offering more customer convenience
- Becoming more localised and personalised
- More convenience, localisation and variety
- Widening food purchasing
Products Bought
- Ready-to-eat/drink rules!
- Figure 21: Products bought by consumers from convenience stores in the previous 6 months, January 2015 & February 2017
- Figure 22: Products bought by consumers from convenience stores in the previous 6 months, January 2015 & February 2017
- Working mothers vs relaxing men
- Figure 23: Products bought by consumers from convenience stores in the previous 6 months, by gender and age group, February 2017
- Ready-to-eat/drink rules!
Services Used
- Mobile-friendly convenience
- Figure 26: Services used by consumers at convenience stores in the previous 6 months, January 2015 & February 2017
- The vanguard of ‘new retail’
- Figure 27: Services used by consumers at convenience stores in the previous 6 months, January 2015 & February 2017
- Stressed 25-39-year-olds most likely using services
- Figure 28: Services used by consumers at convenience stores in the previous 6 months, by age group, February 2017
- No clear regional pattern
- Figure 29: Services used by consumers at convenience stores in the previous 6 months, by tier one city, February 2017
- Mobile-friendly convenience
Choice Factors
- Wider ranges, more services
- Figure 32: Factors important to consumers when choosing which convenience store to shop at, February 2017
- Figure 33: Factors important to consumers when choosing which convenience store to shop at, January 2015 & February 2017
- Choice factors influenced by demographics
- Figure 34: Factors important to consumers when choosing which convenience store to shop at, by gender and age group, February 2017
- Different cities see different choice factors
- Figure 35: Factors important to consumers when choosing which convenience store to shop at, by city, February 2017
- Wider ranges, more services
Consumer Preferences
- Both in-store and online
- Figure 36: Consumer preferences when visiting convenience stores, February 2017
- Age a key preference factor
- Figure 38: Consumer preferences when visiting convenience stores, by age, February 2017
- Being family-friendly
- Figure 39: Consumer preferences when visiting convenience stores, by family status, February 2017
- Both in-store and online
Services Sought
- Making life’s needs easier
- Figure 40: Services sought by consumers not yet offered by convenience stores they have used, February 2017
- Services sought by key consumer groups
- Figure 41: Services sought by consumers not yet offered by convenience stores they have used, by key consumer groups, February 2017
- Services sought by demographics
- Figure 44: Services sought by consumers not yet offered by convenience stores they have used, by gender and age group, February 2017
- Making life’s needs easier
Consumer Attitudes
- Building loyalty as an integral local service
- Figure 45: Consumer attitudes towards shopping at convenience stores, February 2017
- Are men really loyal, or just lazy?
- Figure 47: Consumer attitudes towards shopping at convenience stores, male by age group, February 2017
- Working mums the biggest enthusiasts
- Figure 48: Consumer attitudes towards shopping at convenience stores, female by age group, February 2017
- Building loyalty as an integral local service
Key Consumer Groups
- Figure 49: Key consumer groups, February 2017
- The Convenience Seekers
- Who they are
- What they like
- How to market to them
- The Variety Seekers
- Who they are
- What they like
- How to market to them
- The Localizers
- Who they are
- What they like
- How to market to them
- Figure 37: Consumer preferences when visiting convenience stores, by key consumer groups, February 2017
Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Fan chart forecast
- Abbreviations
- Methodology
