"Sweet baked goods are engrained into the Canadian diet. Indeed, donuts are up there with the most Canadian of foods along with peameal bacon and maple syrup. Despite this, challenges nevertheless exist. One barrier for consumers is health. While it may not prove credible to position sweet baked goods as a ‘health food’, companies can engage in tactics that broaden the appeal of the category throughout the day, including as a snack with benefits. Companies can also look to remain current with contemporary flavour trends and extend beyond traditional format norms in the category in order to drive frequency and look to grow penetration. This Report will provide findings based on consumer feedback and examples that can be used as a tool in a company’s kit in informing go-forward innovation and messaging strategies."

- Joel Gregoire, Senior Research Analyst, Food & Beverage

This Report discusses the following key topics: