Cooking Sauces and Pasta Sauces - UK - January 2017
“As health concerns remain key reasons to limit cooking and pasta sauce intake, brands and retailers face ongoing pressure to improve and highlight their credentials. Intense competition from scratch cooking poses another continuing threat to the market; NPD in formats positioned as offering convenient, time-saving aids to scratch cooking remains needed to win back favour.”
– Alyson Parkes, Research Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Smaller-portion formats needed to appeal to small households
- ‘Booster’ formats look to bridge the gap between scratch cooking and ready-made sauces
- Products tailored to children chime with parents
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Fall in cooking and pasta sauce sales accelerates
- Health concerns impact on sauces
- Value increase forecast for the market over 2016-21
- Price inflation expected to prop up value
- Wet sauces main culprit in market’s decline
- Indian and Oriental segments hit in part by interest in emerging cuisines
- Ageing population could add further pressure on the category
Market Size and Forecast
- Fall in cooking and pasta sauce sales accelerates
- Health concerns impact on sauces
- Popularity of scratch cooking hits the market
- Figure 8: Forecast of UK retail value sales of cooking and pasta sauces*, 2011-21
- Value increase forecast for the market over 2016-21
- Price inflation expected to prop up value
- Squeeze on real incomes may hinder chilled sauces
- Figure 9: Forecast of UK retail value sales of cooking and pasta sauces, 2011-21
- Forecast methodology
- The impact of the EU referendum vote
- Methodology
- Trajectory of spend in previous slowdowns
- Figure 10: Alternative market scenarios for the post-Brexit cooking and pasta sauces market, at current prices, 2016-21
- Figure 11: Detailed post-Brexit scenarios for the cooking and pasta sauces market, at current prices, 2016-21
- Little immediate reaction among consumers
- Consumers are already shopping savvily
Market Segmentation
- Wet sauces main culprit in market’s decline
- Figure 12: UK retail sales of cooking/pasta sauces, by sector, 2014-16
- Emerging cuisine sales grow while other cuisines fall
- Italian remains biggest segment despite decline
- Traditional sauces struggle
- Indian and Oriental hit in part by interest in emerging cuisines
- Figure 13: UK retail sales of ambient wet and dry cooking/pasta sauces, by cuisine, 2014-16 (est)
Market Drivers
- Concern over unhealthy sauces limits intake
- Scratch cooking prompts cutbacks on prepared sauce purchases
- Lacklustre pasta and rice sales feed through to sauces
- Demand for ever-new flavours affects cooking sauces
- Inflationary price rises; end in sight to growing real consumer incomes
- Ageing population could add further pressure to the category
- Figure 14: Usage of any type of cooking or pasta sauces, by age, September 2016
- Increasing child population could be positive
- Growth of smaller households stands to hamper the category
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Brands continue to see sales fall
- Own-label gains share
- L/N/R sugar claims double
- Premier Foods rolls out products to reflect current food trends
- Pouches gain ground
- Decline in adspend for 2016
- Dolmio celebrates anniversary with ‘Campaign for Tech-Free Tables’
Market Share
- Brands continue to see sales fall
- Steady value sales for innovative brands
- Own-label gains share
- Figure 15: Leading brands in the UK retail cooking and pasta sauces market, by value, 2014/15 and 2015/16
- Value sales of Philadelphia chilled sauces drop
- Figure 16: Leading brands in the UK retail chilled cooking and pasta sauces market, by value, 2014/15 and 2015/16
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Own-label gains share of new product launches
- Figure 17: New product launches in the UK cooking and pasta sauces market, share of own label and branded, 2012-16
- L/N/R sugar claims double
- Napolina launches no added sugar sauces
- Heinz employs children’s TV favourites for new pasta sauces
- Homepride highlights salt compliance on new sauces
- Premier Foods rolls out products to reflect current food trends
- American cuisine for Homepride
- Pan-Asian-inspired sauces set for Sharwood’s
- Loyd Grossman targets smaller households with Italian Pasta sauce range
- Figure 18: New product launches in the UK cooking and pasta sauces market, by company, 2012-16
- Knorr adds Naturally Tasty range, Saclà looks to flavour boosts to target home cooks
- Saclà looks to broaden appeal to scratch cooking consumers
- Patak’s offers smaller-sized cooking pastes
- Pouches gain ground in NPD
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Decline in adspend for 2016
- Figure 19: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on cooking and pasta sauces, 2012-16
- Dolmio celebrates anniversary with ‘Campaign for Tech-Free Tables’
- Figure 20: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on cooking and pasta sauces, by top 10 highest-spending brands, 2012-16
- Figure 21: Share of above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on cooking and pasta sauces, by top 10 highest-spending brands, 2012-16
- Maggi supports So Juicy
- Colman’s focuses on meal kits and Sunday roast
- Premier Foods nearly triples adspend in 2015
- Figure 22: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on cooking and pasta sauces, by highest-spending advertisers, 2012-16
- Figure 23: Share of above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on cooking and pasta sauces, by highest-spending advertisers, 2012-16
- Knorr tries matching couples based on flavour preferences
- TV sponsorship deals for Patak’s and Napolina
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
Brand Research
- What you need to know
- Brand map
- Figure 24: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, November 2016
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 25: Key metrics for selected brands, November 2016
- Brand attitudes: Colman’s is the most trusted brand, and seen to offer good value
- Figure 26: Attitudes, by brand, November 2016
- Brand personality: Patak’s is most widely seen as vibrant
- Figure 27: Brand personality – Macro image, November 2016
- Dolmio has strong family ties and the most comforting image
- Figure 28: Brand personality – Micro image, November 2016
- Brand analysis
- Colman’s has a good reputation and strong traditional image
- Figure 29: User profile of Colman’s, November 2016
- Key demographic groups
- Schwartz comes highly recommended despite low usage levels
- Figure 30: User profile of Schwartz, November 2016
- Key demographic groups
- Patak’s seen as the most authentic of the brands
- Figure 31: User profile of Patak’s, November 2016
- Key demographic groups
- Sharwood’s enjoys a good reputation and high-quality image
- Figure 32: User profile of Sharwood’s, November 2016
- Key demographic groups
- The most accessible brand, Dolmio enjoys the highest usage
- Figure 33: User profile of Dolmio, November 2016
- Key demographic groups
- Homepride appeals more to smaller households despite family positioning
- Figure 34: User profile of Homepride, November 2016
- Key demographic groups
- Loyd Grossman stands out as indulgent
- Figure 35: User profile of Loyd Grossman, November 2016
- Key demographic groups
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- High usage of ready-made cooking sauces signals enduring appeal
- More people make sauces from scratch weekly than use non-chilled ready-made sauces
- High sugar and salt content concern low and non-users
- A fifth limit cooking/pasta sauce use to save money
- L/N/R sugar and salt sauces top enticements
- ‘Hidden’ vegetables can polish health credentials of sauces
- Most users eat side dishes with cooking sauces
- Room for cooking sauces in scratch cooking
- Opportunity for cooking sauces tailored to children
Usage of Cooking and Pasta Sauces
- Four fifths of consumers use ready-made cooking sauces
- More people make sauces from scratch during the week than use ready-made sauces
- Figure 36: Frequency of usage of cooking or pasta sauces in the last six months, by type, September 2016
- Non-chilled cooking sauces are used the most frequently
- Parents favour non-chilled sauces over scratch cooking
- Larger households use cooking pastes/boosts more
Barriers to Using Cooking and Pasta Sauces
- Scratch cooking appeals to those who want to control ingredients
- Figure 37: Barriers to using cooking and pasta sauces, September 2016
- High sugar and salt content concern low and non-users
- Sugar is a bigger concern than salt
- NPD in sugar and salt reduction
- A fifth limit cooking/pasta sauce use to save money
Cooking and Pasta Sauce Enticements
- L/N/R sugar is top enticement…
- …on a par with L/N/R salt
- Figure 38: Interest in trying types of cooking and pasta sauces, September 2016
- Sauces for use with vegetables over meat appeal to nearly three in 10
- Vegetable recipes look timely given interest in meat reduction
- Pairing with faux carbs needed as pasta sales fall
- “Hidden” vegetables can polish health credentials of sauces
- Parents most likely to find “hidden” vegetables an interesting option
- A quarter are interested in single-portion packs
- Demand peaks among one-person households
- One-portion packs can cater to fragmented family mealtimes
Cooking and Pasta Sauce Usage Behaviours
- Most users eat side dishes with cooking sauces
- Figure 39: Cooking and pasta sauce usage behaviours, September 2016
- Seven in 10 like to try new flavours of sauces
- Customisation opportunity for cooking sauces and pastes
- Nutritional content of sauces is important to younger generations
Attitudes towards Usage of Cooking and Pasta Sauces
- Room for cooking sauces in scratch cooking
- Strong interest in pairing suggestions
- Figure 40: Attitudes towards cooking and pasta sauces, September 2016
- Opportunity for cooking sauces tailored to children
- Cooking sauces that bring different textures to a meal appeal to half
- Regional cooking sauces interest half of users
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Forecast Methodology
- Best- and worst-case forecast
- Figure 41: Best- and worst-case forecasts for the total UK retail cooking and pasta sauces market, by value, 2016-21
Appendix – Launch Activity and Innovation
- Figure 42: New product launches in the cooking and pasta sauces market with L/N/R sugar claims, 2012-16
- Figure 43: New product launches in the cooking and pasta sauces market, by packaging type, 2012-16
- Figure 44: New product launches in the cooking and pasta sauces market, by sub-category, 2012-16
- Figure 45: New product launches in the cooking and pasta sauces market, by top claims, 2012-16
Appendix – Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Figure 46: Leading manufacturers in the UK retail cooking and pasta sauces market, by value, 2014/15 and 2015/16
Appendix – The Consumer
- Figure 47: Usage of cooking and pasta sauces in the last six months, by type, September 2016
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.