Cookware - US - June 2017
"Cookware sales have remained slow amid high household penetration, yet steady growth is likely attributed to consumers’ generally positive attitudes toward cooking and baking at home. While adults find health and creative benefits to the process, there is interest in furthering their skills in the kitchen and expanding their inventory pointing to market growth potential."
- Rebecca Cullen, Home & Personal Care Analyst
This report will cover the following areas:
- Universal household penetration leads to slow market growth
- Shifts in cooking and baking habits present challenges
- Convenience, selection drive retailer selection
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Universal household penetration leads to slow market growth
- Figure 1: Cookware, bakeware, cutlery ownership, April 2016-17
- Shifts in cooking and baking habits present challenges
- Figure 2: Cooking and baking frequency, April 2016-17
- Convenience, selection drive retailer selection
- Figure 3: Importance of selection, convenience, and value-added experiences when selecting a retailer, by age, April 2017
- The opportunities
- Tap into younger adults interest in improving skills, growing inventory
- Figure 4: Select attitudes and behaviors toward cooking and baking, by age, April 2017
- Experiential retail piques consumer interest
- Figure 5: Interest in value-added retailer experiences, April 2017
- Emphasize health aspects to reach broad audience
- Figure 6: Perceptions of cooking at home being healthy, by gender, age, April 2017
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Cookware sees modest growth, reaching $5.1 billion in 2017
- Subscription services, health, and hygge impact cooking
- Dining out spend encroaches on eating in, cost of groceries falling
- Cookware sees modest growth, reaching $5.1 billion in 2017
Market Size and Forecast
- Cookware sales see slow, but stable growth
- Figure 7: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of cookware market, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 8: Total US retail sales and forecast of cookware, at current prices, 2012-22
- Cookware sales see slow, but stable growth
Market Breakdown
- Nonstick cookware accounts for nearly one third of category, sees growth
- Figure 9: Total US retail sales of cookware, by segment share, 2017
- Figure 10: Total US retail sales of cookware, by segment, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Sales mainly occur within supercenters, warehouse clubs
- Figure 11: Total US retail sales of cookware, by channel, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Nonstick cookware accounts for nearly one third of category, sees growth
Market Perspective
- Subscription services revive cooking enthusiasm
- Space conscious living is a growing trend
- Figure 12: Repertoire of cookware ownership, by living location, April 2017
- Americans search for hygge could end in the kitchen
- Subscription services revive cooking enthusiasm
Market Factors
- Americans pursue health while obesity rates continue to rise
- Presence of children, income impacts ownership, cooking habits
- Figure 13: Households, by presence of related children, 2006-16
- At-home and out-of-home spending on food continues to rise
- Figure 14: Food sales, at home and away from home, January 2003-June 2016
- Groceries becoming more affordable
- Figure 15: Consumer price index, food at home, seasonally adjusted, August 2015-16
- Americans pursue health while obesity rates continue to rise
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Ceramic gaining popularity, social media generates enthusiasm
- Department stores lack relevance for category shoppers
- Brands get patriotic, commit to health, and get smarter
- Ceramic gaining popularity, social media generates enthusiasm
What’s Working?
- Garden-to-table
- Ceramic pans tackle all cooking and baking needs
- In-store shopping experience remains important
- Social media encourages cooking and baking
- Garden-to-table
What’s Struggling?
- Department stores see softness amid current retail climate
- A focus on convenience and color could benefit cutlery
- Anodized aluminum cookware, metal bakeware continue to struggle
- Figure 16: Total US retail sales of anodized aluminum cookware and metal bakeware, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Department stores see softness amid current retail climate
What’s Next?
- 2017 design trends attract shoppers attention
- Le Creuset expands from iconic Dutch ovens
- Brands partner for commitment to health
- Made in the USA
- Cook smarter, not harder
- Figure 17: Hestan Cue
- Figure 18: Google Home now provides step-by-step recipe instructions, April 26, 2017
- 2017 design trends attract shoppers attention
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Universal household penetration of cookware
- Bakeware and cutlery ownership levels hold steady
- Cooking and baking frequency remains relatively unchanged
- Mass channels most shopped for category purchases
- Convenience, wide assortment key for retailers
- The good outweighs the bad when cooking and baking at home
- Universal household penetration of cookware
Cookware Ownership
- Cookware ownership nearly universal
- Figure 19: Cookware ownership, April 2016-17
- Older adults, parents own wider range of cookware
- Figure 20: Ownership of select cookware, by age, parental status, April 2017
- Figure 21: Repertoire of cookware ownership, by demographics, April 2017
- Multicultural adults seek ethnic cookware
- Figure 22: Ownership of select cookware, by race and Hispanic origin, April 2017
- Income, home ownership tied to cookware ownership
- Figure 23: Ownership of select cookware, by household income, primary residence, April 2017
- Figure 24: Repertoire of cookware ownership, by household income, primary residence, April 2017
Bakeware and Cutlery Ownership
- Ownership holds steady
- Bakeware
- Cutlery
- Figure 25: Bakeware and cutlery ownership, April 2016-17
- Bakeware, cutlery ownership skews toward older adults, non-Hispanics
- Figure 26: Bakeware ownership, by age, Hispanic origin, April 2017
- Figure 27: Cutlery ownership, by age, Hispanic origin, April 2017
- Residency, income impact bakeware, cutlery ownership
- Figure 28: Select bakeware and cutlery ownership, by household income, primary residence, April 2017
Cooking and Baking Frequency
- Adults becoming slightly less involved with cooking and baking
- Figure 29: Cooking and baking frequency, April 2016-17
- Men becoming more engaged in the kitchen
- Figure 30: Cooking frequency, by gender, April 2017
- Adults aged 18-44 increasing their at-home cooking and baking
- Figure 31: Cooking and baking frequency, by age, April 2017
- Kids influence cooking and baking frequency
- Figure 32: Cooking and baking frequency, by parental status, April 2017
- Renters, urban dwellers becoming increasingly present in kitchen
- Figure 33: Cooking and baking more than a year ago, by primary residence, living location, April 2017
Retailers Shopped
- Mass merchandisers the top channel, regardless of segment
- Online reaches shoppers, faces challenges
- Figure 34: Retailers shopped, by segment, April 2017
- Regardless of income, mass merchandisers are primary shopping destination
- Figure 35: Retailers shopped (any segment – Net), by household income, April 2017
- Young adults shop low price, convenient retailers
- Figure 36: Select retailers shopped for cookware and cutlery, by age, April 2017
- Figure 37: Select retailers shopped, by segment, by race and Hispanic origin, April 2017
- Mass merchandisers the top channel, regardless of segment
Retailer Selection Factors
- Selection and convenience hold the most importance
- Enhanced retailing piques interest
- Figure 38: Retailer selection factors, April 2017
- Selection, convenience, and assortment could reach a majority
- Figure 39: TURF Analysis – Retailer selection factors, April 2017
- TURF Methodology
- Retailers can differentiate on experiences to reach younger adults, parents
- Figure 40: Retailer selection factors, by age, parental status, April 2017
- Value-added retail experiences could reach multicultural adults
- Figure 41: Select retailer selection factors, by race and Hispanic origin, April 2017
Cooking and Baking Attitudes and Behaviors
- Benefits of cooking and baking at home outweigh negatives
- Figure 42: Cooking and baking attitudes and behaviors, April 2017
- Gender, lifestage impact attitudes toward cooking
- Figure 43: Select cooking and baking attitudes and behaviors, by gender and age, parental status, April 2017
- Space can be an issue for Hispanic adults
- Figure 44: Select attitudes and behaviors about cookware storage and display, by Hispanic origin, April 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 45: Total US retail sales and forecast of cookware, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Market Breakdown
- Figure 46: Total US retail sales and forecast of cookware, by segment, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 47: Total US retail sales of cookware, by segment, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Figure 48: Total US retail sales and forecast of nonstick cookware, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 49: Total US retail sales and forecast of stainless steel cookware, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 50: Total US retail sales and forecast of anodized aluminum cookware, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 51: Total US retail sales and forecast of other cookware*, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 52: Total US retail sales and forecast of metal bakeware, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 53: Total US retail sales and forecast of cutlery, at current prices, 2012-22
- Retail channels
- Figure 54: Total US retail sales of cookware, by channel, at current prices, 2012-17
- Figure 55: Total US retail sales of cookware, by channel, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Market factors
- Figure 56: Median household income, by race/Hispanic origin of householder, in inflation-adjusted dollars, 2005-15
Appendix – The Consumer
- Figure 57: Retailers shopped (net – Any segment), April 2017
- Figure 58: Social media usage, March 2017
Companies Covered
