Cordials and Squashes - UK - May 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“With some consumers showing concerns about both sugar and artificial sweeteners, the category faces a challenge in staying on the menu. Meanwhile, declining alcohol consumption presents an opportunity for cordials and squashes to reach a new audience. However, the category’s current commodity status and strong family appeal may impede this.”
– Alyson Parkes, Research Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics:

  • Concern over sugar and artificial sweeteners leaves companies in a tricky position
  • A premium touch may be needed to improve suitability for formal occasions
  • Pushing hydration could open the market up to a wider audience

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Products covered in this Report

      • Executive Summary

          • The market
            • Sales of cordials and squashes have continued to fall
              • Figure 1: Forecast of UK value sales of cordials and squashes, 2011-21
            • On-premise sales of cordials and squashes slide
              • Value sales are expected to recover
                • Sugar is a key driver for change in the category
                  • Reduced alcohol consumption could be an opportunity for cordials and squashes
                    • Companies and brands
                      • Robinsons and own-labels dominate the category
                        • Figure 2: Share of retail value sales of top-selling cordial and squash brands, 2014/15-2016/17
                      • Drop in launch activity in 2016
                        • Companies look to peg drinks to occasions
                          • Half of 2016 product launches carried an L/N/R sugar claim
                            • 2016 saw sharp drop in adspend
                              • Vimto Remix shifts TV advertising budget to online
                                • The consumer
                                  • Four fifths of people drink cordials/squash
                                    • No-added-sugar variants most commonly drunk
                                      • Figure 3: Usage of cordials and squashes, by type, by frequency, February 2017
                                    • Usage throughout the day is the key occasion for cordials and squash
                                      • Few buyers choose cordials or squashes for formal occasions
                                        • Figure 4: Usage of cordials and/or squashes, by occasions, February 2017
                                      • Sugar is the biggest barrier to usage
                                        • Over a quarter simply don’t think to drink squash and cordials
                                          • Figure 5: Barriers to usage of squashes and/or cordials, February 2017
                                        • Hydration can underpin squash and cordial consumption
                                          • Mothers want more cordials and squashes in restaurants and cafés
                                            • Figure 6: Attitudes related to cordials and squashes, February 2017
                                          • Few people see cordials and squashes as natural
                                            • Figure 7: Qualities associated with cordials and squashes, correspondence analysis, February 2017
                                          • What we think

                                          • Issues and Insights

                                            • Concern over sugar and artificial sweeteners leaves companies in a tricky position
                                              • The facts
                                                • The implications
                                                  • A premium touch may be needed to improve suitability for formal occasions
                                                    • The facts
                                                      • The implications
                                                        • Pushing hydration could open the market up to a wider audience
                                                          • The facts
                                                            • The implications

                                                            • The Market – What You Need to Know

                                                              • Sales of cordials and squashes have continued to fall
                                                                • On-premise sales of cordials and squashes slide
                                                                  • Value sales are expected to recover
                                                                    • Sugar is a key driver for change in the category
                                                                      • Reduced alcohol consumption could be an opportunity for cordials and squash

                                                                      • Market Size and Forecast

                                                                        • Sales of cordials and squashes have continued to fall
                                                                          • Figure 8: UK value sales of cordials and squashes, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
                                                                        • On-premise sales of cordials and squashes slide
                                                                          • Figure 9: UK value sales of cordials and squashes in the on-premise and retail channel, 2011-16
                                                                        • Value sales are expected to recover
                                                                            • Figure 10: Forecast of UK value sales of cordials and squashes, 2011-21
                                                                          • Forecast methodology

                                                                          • Market Drivers

                                                                            • Sugar is a key driver for change in the category
                                                                              • Soft Drinks Levy on the cards in 2018
                                                                                • Sugar has caught up with fat as health “foe”
                                                                                  • Industry responds with sugar reduction
                                                                                    • Artificial sweeteners concern consumers
                                                                                      • Reduced alcohol consumption could be an opportunity for cordials and squash
                                                                                        • End in sight to growing real consumer incomes
                                                                                          • Weakening of the Pound offers advantage to UK-grown fruit and botanicals
                                                                                            • Soft Drinks Levy adds to upward price pressure
                                                                                              • Growing child population a positive for the category
                                                                                                • Warmer summers benefit sales of cordials and squashes
                                                                                                  • Figure 11: Total hours of sunshine in the UK, by month, 2012-16

                                                                                              • Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know

                                                                                                • Robinsons and own-labels dominate the category
                                                                                                  • Drop in launch activity in 2016
                                                                                                    • Companies look to peg drinks to occasions
                                                                                                      • Half of 2016 product launches carried an L/N/R sugar claim
                                                                                                        • 2016 saw sharp drop in adspend
                                                                                                          • Vimto Remix shifts TV advertising budget to online

                                                                                                          • Market Share

                                                                                                            • Robinsons and own-labels dominate the category
                                                                                                              • Figure 12: Value retail sales of top-selling cordial and squash brands, 2014/15-2016/17
                                                                                                            • Vimto and Belvoir buck the downward trend

                                                                                                            • Launch Activity and Innovation

                                                                                                              • Drop in launch activity in 2016
                                                                                                                • Figure 13: Share of new cordial and squash product launches in the UK non-alcoholic drinks market, 2012-16
                                                                                                              • Brands gain share of new product launches
                                                                                                                • Figure 14: New product launches in the cordials and squashes market, by own-label and brands, 2013-16
                                                                                                              • Vimto shakes things up with Remix range
                                                                                                                • Packaging updates for super-concentrated formats
                                                                                                                  • Companies look to peg drinks to occasions
                                                                                                                    • Belvoir celebrates Queen’s 90th birthday
                                                                                                                      • Ribena brings back Winter Spice edition
                                                                                                                        • Limited edition Wimbledon labels for Robinsons
                                                                                                                          • Tesco reformulates high fruit juice range to avoid sugar tax
                                                                                                                            • M&S cordials focus on British ingredients
                                                                                                                              • Half of 2016 product launches carried an L/N/R sugar claim
                                                                                                                                • Figure 15: Share of new products launched in the cordials and squashes market with an L/N/R sugar claim, 2013-16

                                                                                                                            • Advertising and Marketing Activity

                                                                                                                              • 2016 saw sharp drop in adspend
                                                                                                                                • Figure 16: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on cordials and squash, 2013-16
                                                                                                                              • Marketing for Ribena brand should also have benefited its squash
                                                                                                                                • Figure 17: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on cordials and squashes, by top five brands, 2013-16
                                                                                                                              • Britvic continues to promote Wimbledon sponsorship
                                                                                                                                • Robinsons rejuvenates hydration campaign in 2017
                                                                                                                                  • Vimto Remix shifts TV advertising budget to online
                                                                                                                                    • ‘Freebees’ from Belvoir to help declining bee population
                                                                                                                                      • Oasis Mighty Drops targeted festival-goers with unique raincoats
                                                                                                                                        • Nielsen Ad Intel coverage

                                                                                                                                        • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                                                                                                          • Four fifths of people drink cordials/squash
                                                                                                                                            • No-added-sugar variants most commonly drunk
                                                                                                                                              • Usage throughout the day is the key occasion for cordials and squash
                                                                                                                                                • Few buyers choose cordials or squashes for formal occasions
                                                                                                                                                  • Sugar is the biggest barrier to usage
                                                                                                                                                    • Over a quarter simply don’t think to drink squash and cordials
                                                                                                                                                      • Hydration can underpin squash and cordial consumption
                                                                                                                                                        • Mothers want more cordials and squashes in restaurants and cafés
                                                                                                                                                          • Few people see cordials and squashes as natural

                                                                                                                                                          • Usage of Cordials and Squashes

                                                                                                                                                            • Four fifths of people drink cordials/squash
                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 18: Repertoire of usage of types of cordials and squashes, February 2017
                                                                                                                                                            • Standard-strength squash remains top choice
                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 19: Usage of cordials and squashes, by type, by frequency, February 2017
                                                                                                                                                            • A third buy super-concentrated squashes but not for use on the go
                                                                                                                                                              • No-added-sugar variants most commonly drunk
                                                                                                                                                                • Over-55s top no-added-sugar usage
                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 20: Usage of cordials and squashes, by sugar-content, February 2017

                                                                                                                                                              • Occasions for Drinking Cordials and Squashes

                                                                                                                                                                • Usage throughout the day is the key occasion for cordials and squash
                                                                                                                                                                  • 45% of users drink cordials or squash with food
                                                                                                                                                                    • Few buyers choose cordials or squashes for formal occasions
                                                                                                                                                                      • Figure 21: Occasions cordials and squashes have been bought for, February 2017
                                                                                                                                                                    • Cordials/squashes are a rare choice at pubs, bars or restaurants
                                                                                                                                                                      • Visibility remains a key challenge
                                                                                                                                                                        • Comparisons to retail can dilute value image

                                                                                                                                                                        • Barriers to Usage of Cordials and Squashes

                                                                                                                                                                          • Sugar is the biggest barrier to usage
                                                                                                                                                                            • Artificial sweeteners are a turn-off for many
                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 22: Barriers to usage of cordials and/or squashes, February 2017
                                                                                                                                                                              • Over a quarter simply don’t think to drink squash and cordials
                                                                                                                                                                                • Seasonality plays a role in cordial/squash consumption

                                                                                                                                                                                • Attitudes Related to Cordials and Squashes

                                                                                                                                                                                  • Hydration can underpin squash and cordial consumption
                                                                                                                                                                                    • Scope for category to further mine links with water
                                                                                                                                                                                      • Figure 23: Attitudes related to cordials and squashes, February 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                    • Mothers want more cordials and squashes in restaurants and cafés
                                                                                                                                                                                      • Two in five ABs see hot squash/cordials as a good alternative to tea/coffee
                                                                                                                                                                                        • Scope for cordials and squashes to replace alcohol…
                                                                                                                                                                                          • Figure 24: Attitudes related to usage of squashes and cordials, February 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                        • …and to make good cocktail ingredients

                                                                                                                                                                                        • Qualities Associated with Cordials and Squashes

                                                                                                                                                                                          • Few people see cordials and squashes as natural
                                                                                                                                                                                            • Squash is strongly associated with being refreshing
                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 25: Qualities associated with cordials, squashes and selected competing drinks, correspondence analysis, February 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                            • Neither seen to be particularly suitable for adults
                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 26: Qualities associated with cordials, squashes and selected competing drinks, February 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                            • Methodology

                                                                                                                                                                                            • Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information

                                                                                                                                                                                                • Abbreviations
                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Consumer research methodology

                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Appendix – Market Size and Forecast

                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Figure 27: Best- and worst-case forecasts for the total cordials and squashes market, by value, 2016-21
                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Forecast Methodology

                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Appendix – Market Drivers

                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 28: Annual UK rainfall (mm), by month, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 29: Annual UK mean temperature (°C), by month, 2012-16

                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Appendix – Market Share

                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 30: Value retail sales of top-selling cordial and squash manufacturers, 2014/15-2016/17

                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Appendix – Launch Activity and Innovation

                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 31: New product launches in the cordials and squashes market, by top 10 claims, 2013-16

                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Appendix – Advertising and Marketing Activity

                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 32: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on cordials and squashes, by top six companies, 2013-16

                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Appendix – Consumer Research

                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 33: Usage of cordials and squashes, by type, February 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 34: Frequency of cordials and squashes drank, by type, February 2017

