“Modern lifestyles are continuing to take their toll on consumer health. A need to power through at work not only increases the demand for products that can alleviate the symptoms of coughs and colds, but also helps spread those coughs and colds through the workplace, whilst climate change and exposure to a wider range of exotic ingredients are impacting on allergy rates. Understanding of colds, flu and allergies is lower amongst under-35s, who are the most likely to be experiencing these ailments, suggesting that brands could be doing more to ensure young adults are seeking out the correct treatment for their needs.”

– Lucy Cornford, Category Director – Personal Care

This report examines the following issues: