Cough, Cold, Flu and Allergy Remedies - UK - May 2017
“Modern lifestyles are continuing to take their toll on consumer health. A need to power through at work not only increases the demand for products that can alleviate the symptoms of coughs and colds, but also helps spread those coughs and colds through the workplace, whilst climate change and exposure to a wider range of exotic ingredients are impacting on allergy rates. Understanding of colds, flu and allergies is lower amongst under-35s, who are the most likely to be experiencing these ailments, suggesting that brands could be doing more to ensure young adults are seeking out the correct treatment for their needs.”
– Lucy Cornford, Category Director – Personal Care
This report examines the following issues:
- Powering through colds and flu
- Modern life and allergies
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- Excluded
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Category benefits from healthy growth
- Figure 1: Best- and-worst-case forecast of UK value sales of cough, cold and flu relief, medicated confectionery and allergy remedies, 2011-21
- Companies and brands
- Lemsip retains lead for cold and flu remedies
- Figure 2: Retail value sales of cold and flu remedies, by brand, year ending February 2017
- Covonia extends market share of cough liquids
- Figure 3: Retail value sales of cough liquids, by brand, year ending February 2017
- Strepsils still a go-to for medicated confectionery
- Figure 4: Retail value sales of cough liquids, by brand, year ending February 2017
- Lack of strong players in allergy remedies benefits own-label
- Figure 5: Retail value sales of cough liquids, by brand, year ending March 2017
- Own-label brings true innovation back
- Figure 6: New product development in the cough, cold, flu and allergy remedies market, by sub-category, January 2014-March 2017
- The consumer
- Cold and flu rates rise
- Figure 7: Experience of coughs, colds and flu, and any usage of OTC remedies as treatment, in the last 12 months, January 2016 and March 2017
- Oral OTC remedies for colds and flu remain the most sought after
- Figure 8: Treatments sought for cold and flu ailments in the last 12 months, March 2017
- Mothers drive cold and flu experience amongst women
- Figure 9: Cold and flu symptoms experienced in the last 12 months, by gender, March 2017
- Consumers want cheap, effective cold and flu relief
- Figure 10: Barriers to using cough cold and flu remedies, March 2017
- Dedicated branded products lack appeal
- Figure 11: Behaviours towards cold and flu remedies*, March 2017
- Experience of non-food allergies stays consistent
- Figure 12: Experience and treatment of allergies in the last 12 months, March 2017
- Oral OTC in allergy relief preferred
- Figure 13: Treatments sought for allergies in the last 12 months, March 2017
- Respiratory-related symptoms of allergies most common
- Figure 14: Allergy symptoms experienced in the last 12 months, March 2017
- Young adults go online for information about allergies
- Figure 15: Behaviours towards allergies and allergy remedies, March 2017
- Treatment patches for allergies appeal to under-35s
- Figure 16: Attitudes towards allergy remedies, March 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Powering through colds and flu
- The facts
- The implications
- Modern life and allergies
- The facts
- The implications
- Powering through colds and flu
The Market – What You Need to Know
- A market in growth
- Cold and flu relief drive growth
- ‘Other’ channels benefit from price focus
- Flu jab limits growth…
- …but prescription changes could benefit cold and cough brands
- A market in growth
Market Size and Forecast
- Market benefits from healthy growth…
- Figure 17: UK retail value sales of cough, cold and flu relief, medicated confectionery and allergy remedies, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
- …which is expected to continue
- Figure 18: Best- and-worst-case forecast of UK value sales of cough, cold and flu relief, medicated confectionery and allergy remedies, 2011-21
- Forecast methodology
- Market benefits from healthy growth…
Market Segmentation
- Cold and flu relief drives value growth
- Figure 19: UK retail value sales of OTC cough, cold, flu and allergy remedies, by segment, 2015 and 2016
- Cold and flu relief drives value growth
Channels to Market
- ‘Other’ channels benefit from price focus
- Figure 20: UK retail value sales of OTC cough, cold, flu and allergy remedies, by outlet type, 2015 and 2016
- ‘Other’ channels benefit from price focus
Market Drivers
- The ageing population poses a challenge
- Figure 21: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2011-21
- Flu jab extension could be a further threat to the category
- Figure 22: Total fertility rate (TFR) and number of live births, England and Wales, 2009-14
- A need to keep working
- Figure 23: Employment and unemployment, by gender, 2011-21
- Rising self-employment increases the incentive to work through a cold
- Dietary boost
- Figure 24: Vitamins taken in the last 12 months, by frequency, June 2016
- Better health through improved diet
- NHS England eyes cuts to cold remedy prescriptions
- Allergies are on the rise
- The ageing population poses a challenge
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Lemsip dominates sales of cold and flu remedies
- Lack of players in allergy remedies benefits own-label
- Own-label brings true innovation back
- Raising the appeal of OTC remedies
- Investment in advertising grows
- Out-of-season approach could be lucrative
- Lemsip dominates sales of cold and flu remedies
Market Share
- Lemsip retains lead for cold and flu remedies
- Figure 25: Retail value sales of cold and flu remedies, by brand, years ending February 2016 and 2017
- Night Nurse and Day & Night Nurse outperform the broader market
- Covonia extends market share of cough liquids
- Figure 26: Retail value sales of cough liquids, by brand, years ending February 2016 and 2017
- Strepsils still a go-to for medicated confectionery
- Figure 27: Retail value sales of medicated confectionery, by brand, years ending February 2016 and 2017
- Jakemans benefiting from a distinctive positioning
- Lack of strong players in allergy remedies benefits own-label
- Figure 28: Retail value sales of allergy remedies, by brand, years ending March 2016 and 2017
- Lemsip retains lead for cold and flu remedies
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Own-label brings innovation back
- Figure 29: New product development in the cough, cold, flu and allergy remedies market, by launch type, January 2014-March 2017
- Figure 30: Examples of own-label new variety/range extension launches in the cough, cold, flu and allergy remedies market, 2016
- Figure 31: New product development in the cough, cold, flu and allergy remedies market, branded vs own-label, January 2014-March 2017
- Market lacks an NPD leader
- Figure 32: New product development in the cough, cold, flu and allergy remedies market, by top ultimate companies, 2016
- Cold, flu and allergy relief drive NPD
- Figure 33: New product development in the cough, cold, flu and allergy remedies market, by sub-category, January 2014-March 2017
- Figure 34: Examples of new product launches in the cough, cold, flu and allergy remedies market, 2016
- NPD for non-ingested remedies continues to grow
- Figure 35: New product development in the cough, cold, flu and allergy remedies market*, by format, January 2014-March 2017
- Drug-driving laws could affect NPD
- Figure 36: Examples of non-ingested launches in the cough, cold, flu and allergy remedies market, 2017
- Raising the appeal of OTC remedies
- Figure 37: % change in most frequently used claims of launches in the cough, cold, flu and allergy remedies market, 2015-16
- “Natural ingredients” is a common claim, despite consumer scepticism
- Figure 38: Examples of new product launches featuring botanical/herbal ingredients in the cough, cold and flu market, 2016
- Own-label brings innovation back
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Investment in advertising grows
- Figure 39: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on cough, cold and allergy remedies, January 2014-March 2017
- Figure 40: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on cough, cold and allergy remedies, by media type, January 2014-March 2017
- Out-of-season approach could prove beneficial
- Figure 41: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on cough, cold and allergy remedies, by segment, 2014-16
- GSK dominates advertising spend
- Figure 42: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on cough, cold and allergy remedies, by top advertisers, 2014-16
- Figure 43: Sudafed online campaign, February 2017
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Investment in advertising grows
Brand Research
- Brand map
- Figure 44: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, March 2017
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 45: Key metrics for selected brands, March 2017
- Brand attitudes: Strepsils has most positive associations
- Figure 46: Attitudes, by brand, March 2017
- Brand personality: Beechams struggles with ‘boring’ brand image
- Figure 47: Brand personality – Macro image, March 2017
- Piriteze most likely to be viewed as effective
- Figure 48: Brand personality – Micro image, March 2017
- Brand analysis
- Piriteze appeals to the most affluent
- Figure 49: User profile of Piriteze, March 2017
- Strepsils is a preferred brand
- Figure 50: User profile of Strepsils, March 2017
- Day & Night Nurse not viewed as ‘good value’
- Figure 51: User profile of Day & Night Nurse, March 2017
- Benylin lacks standout appeal
- Figure 52: User profile of Benylin, March 2017
- Beechams has old-fashioned image
- Figure 53: User profile of Beechams, March 2017
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Cold and flu rates rise
- Consumers want cheap, effective cold and flu relief
- Preference is for rest
- Experience of non-food allergies stays consistent
- Young adults seek online information about allergies
- Cold and flu rates rise
Experience and Treatment of Coughs, Colds and Flu
- Cold and flu rates rise
- Figure 54: Experience of coughs, colds and flu, and any usage of OTC remedies as treatment, in the last 12 months, January 2016 and March 2017
- Workplace pressure could be increasing OTC remedy use
- Oral OTC remedies remain the most sought after
- Figure 55: Treatments sought for cold and flu ailments in the last 12 months, March 2017
- Mothers drive cold and flu experience amongst women
- Figure 56: Cold and flu symptoms experienced in the last 12 months, by gender, March 2017
- Cold and flu rates rise
Barriers to Using Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies
- Consumers want effective solutions
- Figure 57: Barriers to using cough, cold and flu remedies, March 2017
- Tackling the cost issue
- Consumers want effective solutions
Behaviours towards Cold and Flu Remedies
- Dedicated branded products lack appeal
- Figure 58: Behaviours towards cold and flu remedies*, March 2017
- Preference is for rest
- Younger adults struggle most with understanding cold vs flu
- Figure 59: Understand of cold vs flu, by age, March 2017
- Dedicated branded products lack appeal
Experience and Treatment of Allergies
- Experience of non-food allergies stays consistent
- Figure 60: Experience and treatment of allergies in the last 12 months, March 2017
- Younger adults most likely to experience allergies
- Figure 61: Experience of allergies in the last 12 months, by age, March 2017
- Natural and allergen-free cleaning products should appeal to under-35s
- Oral remedies preferred
- Figure 62: Treatments sought for allergies in the last 12 months, March 2017
- Respiratory symptoms most common
- Figure 63: Allergy symptoms experienced in the last 12 months, March 2017
- Experience of non-food allergies stays consistent
Behaviours and Attitudes towards Allergies and Allergy Remedies
- Preparing for allergy season
- Figure 64: Behaviours towards allergies and allergy remedies, March 2017
- Under-35s seek online information
- Young adults open to treatment patches
- Figure 65: Attitudes towards allergy remedies, March 2017
- Preparing for allergy season
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
- Forecast methodology
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 66: Best- and-worst-case forecast of UK value sales of cough, cold and flu relief, and medicated confectionery, 2011-21
- Figure 67: Best- and-worst-case forecast of UK value sales of allergy remedies, 2011-21
Appendix – Companies and Brands
- Figure 68: % change in leading claims of launches in the allergy remedies market, 2015-16
- Figure 69: % change in leading claims of launches in the cough, cold and flu remedies market*, 2015-16
