"US sales of OTC cough, cold, flu, and allergy remedies have had healthy growth for the past few years, yet slowed from 2015-16. A mild cold/flu season, effective flu vaccines, and more moderate success in Rx-to-OTC switches is likely to have tempered market growth. Mintel expects growth to continue on a slow and steady pace as consumers continue to rely on OTC remedies to relieve the symptoms of colds, flu, or allergies. New product introductions, along with a harsh cold and flu season, will drive growth in the market. Family households represent the most significant demographic opportunity for brand marketers while the choice not to treat challenges growth."

- Marissa Gilbert, Senior Health & Wellness Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics: