Courier and Express Delivery - UK - May 2017
“The UK courier and express delivery services market is highly competitive, with heavy pressure on pricing and offerings. Competitiveness is highest in the B2C sector, which has seen demand surge in recent years in line with the growth of online channels.”
– Marco Amasanti, B2B Analyst
This report addresses the following key questions in the courier and express delivery service industry:
- How have companies looked to progress in light of strong competition in the market?
- What impact is Brexit expected to have on the industry?
- How has the rise of online shaped the market in recent years?
- Where are there growth opportunities in the market?
- What does the future of the courier and express delivery services look like?
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Executive Summary
- The market
- Figure 1: UK market for courier & express delivery services, £ billion, 2012-16
- Figure 2: UK courier & express delivery services market volume, billion packages, 2012-16
- Market segmentation
- Figure 3: Courier & express delivery services market segmentation, internal and international, £ billion, 2012-16
- Figure 4: Courier & express delivery services market segmentation, by time sensitivity, £ million, 2012-16
- Market factors
- Ongoing rise of e-commerce
- Figure 5: UK online retail sales, £ million, 2012-16
- Returning consumer confidence
- Figure 6: Consumer confidence tracker, % of respondents, 2012-16
- Prices have risen across the courier market
- Figure 7: Price index in the courier services sector, 2012-16
- The growth in premium delivery services
- The consumer
- Demand for ultra-convenience, especially among younger consumers
- Figure 8: Difficulties in courier marketplace, by generation, % of respondents, April 2017
- Same-day delivery services most prevalent in urban areas
- Figure 9: Same-day delivery services, by region, % of respondents, April 2017
- Market forecasts
- Figure 10: Courier & express delivery services market forecasts, £ billion and billion packages, 2017-21
- The internal sector is expected to continue to surpass the international
- Figure 11: Forecast segmentation for courier and express delivery services, internal and international, £ billion and million packages, 2017-21
- Forecast e-commerce market
- Figure 12: UK forecast online retail sales, £ million, 2017-21
Key Insights
- Innovation in the marketplace
- Impact of Brexit
Introduction
- Issues in the market
- Definitions
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
- Market positioning
- The supplier
- The customer
- Issues in the market
UK Economy
- Figure 13: Forecast GDP development, % change, 2017-21
- Figure 14: UK GDP quarterly development, 2003-16
- Figure 15: UK GDP in economic downturns and recoveries since 1979
- Inflation
- Interest rates
- House prices
- Figure 16: UK House price changes, 12 month % change, 2006-16
- Consumer spending
- Manufacturing
- Figure 17: UK manufacturing, 2014-16
- Business investment
- Figure 18: UK GFCF, £ million, 2003-16
- Imports
- Exports
Market Factors
- Key points
- E-commerce volumes
- Figure 19: UK online retail sales, £ million, 2012-16
- Consumer confidence
- Figure 20: Consumer confidence tracker, % of respondents, 2012-16
- Prices have risen across the courier market
- Figure 21: Price index in the courier services sector, 2012-16
- The growth in premium delivery services
- Demand fluctuates during the year
- Figure 22: Differences according to time of year, internet sales index, 2015 & 2016
- Key points
Market Size
- Key points
- The market continues to grow year-on-year at an impressive rate
- By value
- Figure 23: UK market for courier & express delivery services, £ billion, 2012-16
- By volume
- Figure 24: UK courier & express delivery services market volume, billion packages, 2012-16
- Key points
Market Segmentation
- Key points
- Growth in the internal market continues to surpass international
- Figure 25: Courier & express delivery services market segmentation, internal and international, £ billion, 2012-16
- Figure 26: Courier & express delivery services market segmentation, internal and international, million packages, 2012-16
- Demand for greater convenience continues to steer the market
- Figure 27: Courier & express delivery services market segmentation, by time sensitivity, £ million, 2012-16
- Figure 28: Courier & express delivery services market segmentation, by time sensitivity, million packages, 2012-16
- Key points
Industry Structure
- Key points
- Industry development
- Development by industry structure
- Figure 29: Analysis of the changes in the structure of the courier and express delivery services industry, 2012-16
- Development by turnover
- Figure 30: Analysis of the financial structure of the courier and express delivery services industry, 2015 & 2016
- Development by employment
- Figure 31: Analysis of the employment structure of the courier and express delivery services industry, 2015 & 2016
- Key points
Company Profiles
CitySprint UK
- Recent company activity
- Figure 32: Financial analysis of City Sprint UK, £ million, 2011-15
- Company strategy
DHL Express UK
- Recent company activity
- Figure 33: Financial analysis of DHL Express UK, £ million, 2011-15
- Company strategy
DPD Group
- Recent company activity
- Figure 34: Financial analysis of DPD Group UK, £ million, 2010-13 & 2015
- Company strategy
DX Group
- Recent company activity
- Figure 35: Financial analysis of DX Group, £ million, 2012-16
- Company strategy
FedEx UK
- Recent company activity
- Figure 36: Financial analysis of FedEx UK, £ million, 2012-16
- Company strategy
Hermes Parcelnet
- Recent company activity
- Figure 37: Financial analysis of Hermes Parcelnet, £ million, 2012-16
- Company strategy
TNT UK
- Recent company activity
- Figure 38: Financial analysis of TNT UK, £ million, 2011-15
- Company strategy
Tuffnells
- Recent company activity
- Figure 39: Financial analysis of Tuffnells Parcels Express, £ million, 2011-15
- Company strategy
UK Mail Group Limited
- Recent company activity
- Figure 40: Financial analysis of UK Mail Group Ltd, £ million, 2012-16
- Company strategy
UPS
- Recent company activity
- Figure 41: Financial analysis of UPS, £ million, 2011-15
- Company strategy
Yodel
- Recent company activity
- Figure 42: Financial analysis of UPS, £ million, 2011-15
- Company strategy
Experience of Courier and Express Delivery Services
- Key points
- Figure 43: Delivery experience, % of respondents, April 2017
- Delivery location
- Figure 44: Delivery location, % of respondents, April 2017
- Figure 45: Use of parcel lockers, by generation, % of respondents, April 2017
- Key points
Factors Behind Consumer Choice
- Key points
- Importance to the consumer base
- Figure 46: Factors behind consumer choice, % of respondents, April 2017
- Figure 47: Same-day delivery services, by region, % of respondents, April 2017
- Attitudes toward courier providers
- Figure 48: Motivations of consumer base, % of respondents, April 2017
- Figure 49: Unlimited delivery subscription services, by age group, % of respondents, April 2017
- Figure 50: Suitable delivery options, by social class, % of respondents, April 2017
- Key points
Limitations in the Industry
- Key points
- Figure 51: Difficulties in courier marketplace, % of respondents, April 2017
- Figure 52: Difficulty in long delivery times, by generation, % of respondents, April 2017
- Key points
Forecast
- Key points
- The market is expected to sustain value and volume growth
- Figure 53: Courier & express delivery services market forecasts, £ billion and billion packages, 2017-21
- Figure 54: Forecast segmentation for courier and express delivery services, internal and international, £ billion and million packages, 2017-21
- E-commerce market expected to continue growing, though volumes are set to mature
- Figure 55: UK forecast online retail sales, £ million, 2017-21
- Key points
Further Sources and Contacts
- Trade associations
- Association of International Courier & Express Services
- Trade magazines
- Courier Direct
- Post and Parcel
- Transport News
- Trade associations
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.