"The cracker category continued to post modest growth in 2016, but was up only 0.8% from the same time period in 2015. The category benefitted from increased consumer activity in snacking and from its existing reputation for being a healthy and easy to enjoy snack. Snacking innovation from a number of other categories is stepping up the competitive pressure on the cracker category. Continued growth of the category will depend on brand innovation that supports that healthful reputation with products positioned with simple, recognizable ingredients as well as product development featuring new flavor and textures or even uses. Improved packaging for both at-home and on-the-go occasions may hit the mark with consumers."

Michael Averbook, Food & Drink Analyst

This report looks at the following areas: