Credit Cards - UK - August 2017
“Credit cards have become increasing accessible and affordable through a glut of good deals, whether people are looking to be actively rewarded for spending or are simply in the market for a plastic safety net. Rapid growth over the past five years has attracted attention from the regulators, and any intervention is likely to mean future growth is subject to limitations.”
– Patrick Ross, Senior Financial Services Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- Lengthy 0% balance transfers could be set for the chop
- Money transfer facilities could lead the fightback against loans
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Growth in gross lending is expected to slow into 2020
- Figure 1: Forecast of gross credit card lending (non-seasonally adjusted) – Fan chart, 2012-22
- Number of credit cards in issue stalls
- Figure 2: Number of debit, credit and charge cards in issue, 2001-16
- Higher-frequency, lower-value transactions reshape credit card use
- Companies and brands
- Lloyds Banking Group rivals Barclays for group market share
- Figure 3: Estimated volume share of UK credit card market, by banking groups, May 2017
- Providers struggle to make their brands stand out
- Figure 4: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, May 2017
- The consumer
- More than two thirds of adults have at least one credit card
- Figure 5: Number of cards owned, May 2017
- More than a third have no outstanding credit card debt
- One in five intend to take out a new credit card in the next 12 months
- Figure 6: New credit card intentions, May 2017
- Cashback and rewards shape credit card behaviours
- Figure 7: Recent credit card behaviour, May 2017
- Four in five credit card holders use them as a safety net
- Figure 8: Attitudes towards credit cards, May 2017
- Rewards and low costs are the most important features
- Figure 9: Most important features of credit cards, May 2017
- Cashback on spending keeps people feeling rewarded
- Figure 10: Appeal of credit card rewards, May 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Lengthy 0% balance transfers could be set for the chop
- The facts
- The implications
- Money transfer facilities could lead the fightback against loans
- The facts
- The implications
- Lengthy 0% balance transfers could be set for the chop
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Growth in gross lending is expected to slow into 2020
- Number of credit cards in issue stalls
- Higher-frequency, lower-value transactions reshape credit card use
- Credit cards fail to keep pace with ‘other consumer credit’
- FCA, PRA and Bank of England make credit concerns a priority
- Growth in gross lending is expected to slow into 2020
Market Size and Forecast
- Growth in gross lending expected to grow by at least 5% in 2017
- Figure 11: Gross and net credit card lending (non-seasonally adjusted), 2012-17
- Gross lending is expected to slow marginally in the next few years
- Figure 12: Forecast of gross credit card lending (non-seasonally adjusted) – Fan chart, 2012-22
- Figure 13: Forecast of gross credit card lending, 2012-22
- Forecast methodology
- Growth in gross lending expected to grow by at least 5% in 2017
Size of the Payment Card Market
- Number of credit cards in issue stalls…
- Figure 14: Number of debit, credit and charge cards in issue, 2001-16
- …and the proportion of credit cards in use remains just over two thirds
- Figure 15: Level of credit card debt, May 2017
- Number of credit cards in issue stalls…
Card Spending Patterns
- Higher-frequency, lower-value transactions reshape credit card use
- Higher interest rates and regulatory action could hinder attractiveness of cards
- Figure 16: Volume and value of credit and debit card purchase transactions*, 2012-16
- Higher-frequency, lower-value transactions reshape credit card use
Market Drivers
- Credit cards fail to keep pace with growth in ‘other consumer credit’
- Figure 17: Gross consumer credit lending (excluding student loans), 2010-16
- Credit card rates have settled just below 18%
- Figure 18: UK interest rates, January 2010-May 2017
- Improvement in financial wellbeing has been shaken by Brexit
- Figure 19: The financial wellbeing index, January 2016-June 2017
- Credit card write-offs have started to grow again
- Figure 20: Value of write-offs to loans to individuals (non-seasonally adjusted), 2010-16
- Fraud losses continue to grow
- Figure 21: Annual plastic fraud losses on UK-issued cards, 2010-16
- Credit cards fail to keep pace with growth in ‘other consumer credit’
Regulatory and Legislative Changes
- FCA publishes new rules to alleviate persistent credit card debt
- Rules aim to help people repay debts faster
- Bank of England begins crackdown on bad debt
- Open Banking and PSD2 set to shape the future of the credit card market
- CMA’s open banking remedies
- PSD2
- Surcharges for paying by credit card to be abolished
- FCA publishes new rules to alleviate persistent credit card debt
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Lloyds Banking Group rivals Barclays for group market share
- Longer interest-free periods and money transfers shape strategies
- Credit card advertising spend returns to growth
- Providers struggle to make their brands stand out
- Lloyds Banking Group rivals Barclays for group market share
Market Share
- Barclaycard continues to dominate credit card ownership
- Tesco Bank is second among those with two or more cards
- Figure 22: Credit card providers (individual brands), by single, multiple and total card ownership, May 2017
- Lloyds Banking Group rivals Barclays for group share
- Figure 23: Estimated volume share of UK credit card market, by banking groups, May 2017
- Barclaycard continues to dominate credit card ownership
Competitive Strategies
- Longer interest-free periods mean big business
- MBNA
- Virgin Money
- nuba
- Money transfer credit cards fight back against loans
- Virgin Money
- MBNA
- Retailer cards offer attractive benefits for frequent shoppers
- Tesco Bank
- Amazon
- Longer interest-free periods mean big business
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Credit card above-the-line adspend recovers strongly
- Figure 24: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on plastic cards, 2014/15-2016/17*
- American Express increases adspend to rival Barclaycard
- Figure 25: Top 10 above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on credit and charge cards, 2014/15-2016/17*
- Direct mail attracts growing investment
- Figure 26: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on credit and charge cards, by media type, 2014/15-2016/17*
- Online advertising and SEO enable ultimate targeting
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Credit card above-the-line adspend recovers strongly
Brand Research
- What you need to know
- Brand map
- Figure 27: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, May 2017
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 28: Key metrics for selected brands, May 2017
- Brand attitudes: American Express stands out from the crowd
- Figure 29: Attitudes, by brand, May 2017
- Brand personality: The Co-operative Bank is hampered by unappealing image
- Figure 30: Brand personality – Macro image, May 2017
- Retail banks dominate key characteristics for finance brands
- Figure 31: Brand personality – Micro image, May 2017
- Brand analysis
- Retailer-affiliated brands struggle against financial services heavyweights
- Main retail banks and building societies lean on good reputation
- MBNA and Capital One struggle to differentiate from competitors – and each other
- American Express and Barclaycard stand apart from the rest of the market
- The Co-operative Bank struggles with negative perceptions
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- More than two thirds of adults have at least one credit card
- More than a third have no outstanding credit card debt
- Cashback and rewards shape credit card behaviours
- Four in five credit card holders use them as a safety net
- Rewards and low costs are the most important features
- Cashback on spending keeps people feeling rewarded
- More than two thirds of adults have at least one credit card
Credit Card Ownership
- More than two thirds of adults have at least one credit card
- Figure 32: Number of credit cards owned, May 2017
- Women are more likely to have no credit cards at all
- Figure 33: Number of cards owned, by gender, May 2017
- Higher-income households are most likely to have more than one credit card
- Figure 34: Number of cards owned, by gross annual household income, May 2017
- More than two thirds of adults have at least one credit card
Level of Credit Card Debt
- More than a third have no outstanding credit card debt
- More than a third of cardholders owe more than £1,000
- Figure 35: Level of credit card debt, May 2017
- Figure 36: Level of credit card debt, May 2017
- One in 10 18-24s owe more than £10,000 on credit cards
- Figure 37: Level of credit card debt, by age, May 2017
- More than a third have no outstanding credit card debt
Credit Card Intentions
- One in five intend to take out a new credit card in the next 12 months
- Figure 38: New credit card intentions, May 2017
- Those with two cards are most likely to be seeking another
- Figure 39: People who intend to take out a credit card in the next 12 months, by number of existing credit cards held, May 2017
- Younger people are the most open to new cards
- Figure 40: People who intend to take out a new credit card in the next 12 months, by age, May 2017
- One in five intend to take out a new credit card in the next 12 months
Recent Credit Card Behaviour
- Cashback and rewards shape credit card behaviours
- Figure 41: Recent credit card behaviour, May 2017
- More than a quarter of cardholders have maintained status quo
- Figure 42: Recent credit card behaviour, active versus inactive, May 2017
- Youngest age groups seek higher credit limit
- Figure 43: Recent credit card behaviour, by age, May 2017
- Higher-income households are the most active with their credit cards
- Figure 44: Recent credit card behaviour, by gross annual household income, May 2017
- Cashback and rewards shape credit card behaviours
Attitudes towards Credit Cards
- Four in five credit card holders use them as a safety net
- 57% like the convenience of holding a credit card with a main bank
- 70% say credit cards are more flexible than loans
- Figure 45: Attitudes towards credit cards, May 2017
- Young bank customers could be tempted away by challengers
- Figure 46: Attitudes towards credit cards, by generation, May 2017
- Four in five credit card holders use them as a safety net
Most Important Features of Credit Cards
- Rewards and low costs lead the way…
- …but few look for money transfer facilities
- Figure 47: Most important features of credit cards, May 2017
- Balance management shapes credit card activity
- Figure 48: Most important features of credit cards, by outstanding credit card debt, May 2017
- People looking for new cards show interest in money transfer
- Figure 49: Most important features of credit cards, by new credit card intentions, May 2017
- Generation X seek both lengthy 0% balance transfers and other rewards…
- Figure 50: Importance of balance transfers and rewards, by generation, May 2017
- …and younger people want high credit limits and improved credit scores
- Rewards and low costs lead the way…
Appeal of Credit Card Rewards
- Cashback on spending keeps people feeling rewarded
- Open banking offers opportunities to deliver more personalised rewards
- Figure 51: Appeal of credit card rewards, May 2017
- Zero-debt cardholders focus on spending rewards
- Figure 52: Appeal of credit card rewards, May 2017
- Cashback on spending keeps people feeling rewarded
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 53: Forecast of gross credit card lending (non-seasonally adjusted), at constant and current prices, 2017-22
- Forecast methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.