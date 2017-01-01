Credit Unions and Retail Banking - Canada - February 2017
“Family relationships are an influential factor behind choice of first bank so incentivizing parents to open accounts for their children is a sound strategy.”
– Sanjay Sharma, Senior Financial Services Analyst
This report will cover the following areas:
- TD and RBC are the top two primary bank choices
- Family and branch locations are dominant factors in first bank choice
- Low fees rated as the top essential feature
- Seven in 10 consumers agree that face-to-face access helps build long-term relationships
- Women and older customers have higher trust levels
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Chatbots and banking customer service
- Robo-investment advisors
- Digital disruption in lending
- Canadian banks react to the fintech challenge
- Canadian economy finishes 2016 on a strong note
Market Factors
- Chatbots and banking customer service
- Robo-investment advisors
- Digital disruption in lending
- Canadian banks react to the fintech challenge
- Real estate sales activity in 2017 to mainly decline, according to the CREA
- Canadian economy finishes 2016 on a strong note
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Credit Karma crosses the border to Canada
- Peer-to-peer Lending Loop returns to the market
- Hollis Wealth sold by Scotiabank to Industrial Alliance
- Coast Capital going national
- Erica: Bank of America’s first Artificial Intelligence voice banking system
- Air Canada and CIBC launch multicurrency prepaid card for travellers
- MasterCard’s bot for banks
Industry Developments
- Servus launches new lower interest payday loan alternative
- Canadian credit unions set to benefit from Grow and Celero partnership for digital banking solutions
- Credit Karma crosses the border to Canada
- Peer-to-peer Lending Loop returns to the market
- Coast Capital going national
- Hollis Wealth sold by Scotiabank to Industrial Alliance
- Canada's first ski-thru ATM opens on Whistler Mountain
- Bay Street fintech fund tops $100 million mark
- Fintech firm buys home improvement financing assets from TD Bank
Innovations
- Marcus, Goldman Sachs’s online lender for the masses
- Air Canada and CIBC launch multicurrency prepaid card for travellers
- Erica: Bank of America’s first Artificial Intelligence voice banking system
- Lucy launched by Thinking Capital
- MasterCard’s bot for banks
Marketing Campaigns
- Select campaigns from Mintel Comperemedia
- HSBC offers a cash incentive for new advance customers
- Figure 6: HSBC advance chequing account mail advertisement, December 2016
- BMO targets new Canadians
- Figure 7: BMO New Canadian offer, Print advertisement, October 2016
- Prospera markets to parents
- Figure 8: Prospera credit union youth savings account mail, September 2015
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- TD and RBC are the top two primary bank choices
- Family and branch locations are dominant factors when selecting first bank
- Value for money among top two factors with regard to primary Financial Institute
- Around half of consumers use mobile banking
- Seven in 10 consumers agree that face-to-face access helps build long-term relationships
- Women and older customers have higher trust levels
Choice of Primary Financial Institution
- TD and RBC are the top two primary bank choices
- Figure 9: Choice of primary financial institution, November 2016
- Desjardins and Tangerine appeal to a younger clientele, BMO to older consumers
- Figure 10: Choice of primary FI (select), age differences, November 2016
- TD is the clear favourite among Asian Canadians
- Figure 11: Choice of primary FI, overall population vs Asian Canadians, November 2016
- Credit Unions and small banks play a larger role in the US
Reasons Influencing Choice of First Bank
- Family and branch locations are dominant factors
- Figure 12: Top reason for choice of first bank (%), November 2016
- More than half of 18-24s influenced by parents/friends
- Figure 13: Choice of family related reason as #1 factor for choosing their first bank account, by age, November 2016
- Branch locations increase brand familiarity
Importance of Features in a Primary FI
- Low fees rated as the top essential feature
- Figure 14: Importance of primary financial institution features (% who rated feature as essential or preferred), November 2016
- Branches as a source of reassurance
- Mobile banking and online chat matter more to the young
- Over-65s more likely to rate free chequing accounts as essential
Mobile Banking
- Around half of consumers use mobile banking
- Figure 15: Mobile banking usage, November 2016
- Mobile banking usage peaks among 18-24s
- Figure 16: Mobile banking usage, by age, November 2016
- Canadian mobile banking usage is similar to the US
- About half of users are satisfied with mobile banking capabilities
- Figure 17: Attitudes related to mobile banking, November 2016
- Women and older mobile banking users more satisfied
- Women more likely to prefer using a phone/tablet for banking transactions
- Younger mobile app users are the leaders in activity and usage
- Figure 18: Attitudes related to mobile banking (select), 18-44s vs over-45s, November 2016
- Over-45 mobile banking users are more likely to use tablets
- One in five 18-24s began using mobile banking in the past six months
- Mobile banking apps can be made more user-friendly
- Making it easier to open accounts using mobile apps
- Mobile banking usage trends by financial institutions
Customer Relationships
- Seven in 10 consumers agree that face-to-face access helps build long-term relationships
- Figure 19: Attitudes related to customer relationships, November 2016
- RBC and Desjardins customers are more open to consolidation
- Figure 20: Agreement with ‘one bank to manage all’ statement (% agree), by primary FI customers, November 2016
- Younger consumers more likely to build relationships with companies that have a strong social media presence
- Around half of consumers believe that financial advisors at banks/credit unions are as good as those at brokerages
- Figure 21: Attitudes relating to banking services, November 2016
Trust in Financial Institutions
- Women and older customers have higher trust levels
- Figure 22: Attitudes related to trust, November 2016
- Desjardins customers relatively more confident about mistakes being fixed quickly
- Figure 23: Attitudes related to correcting errors, by primary FI customers, November 2016
- CIBC scores lower on trust with regard to fair treatment
- Figure 24: Attitudes related to trust, by primary FI customers, November 2016
- Increasing trust levels
- Women and older consumers are also more confident about the safety of their personal information
- Canadian banks enjoy higher levels of trust compared to US banks
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.