“Health concerns are prompting users to cut back: 42% say they are limiting the amount of crisp/crisp-style snacks they are buying compared to a year prior. Offering some good news for the market in this context is that 34% of users are buying more baked varieties than before.

This suggests that while variants positioned actively as healthier have limited resonance in this market, NPD in better-for-you categories has gained traction among a sizeable minority of users. As such, this stands out as a route for the industry to explore further to curb cutbacks.”

– Amy Price, Senior Food and Drink Analyst

This report examines the following issues: