Crisps, Savoury Snacks and Nuts - UK - January 2017
“Health concerns are prompting users to cut back: 42% say they are limiting the amount of crisp/crisp-style snacks they are buying compared to a year prior. Offering some good news for the market in this context is that 34% of users are buying more baked varieties than before.
This suggests that while variants positioned actively as healthier have limited resonance in this market, NPD in better-for-you categories has gained traction among a sizeable minority of users. As such, this stands out as a route for the industry to explore further to curb cutbacks.”
– Amy Price, Senior Food and Drink Analyst
This report examines the following issues:
- Brand extensions offer a way to create new usage occasions
- Helping people to manage their intake should allow them to stay in the market
- Expected income squeeze will put pressure on premium segment
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Deflation in the market in 2016
- Figure 1: Forecast of UK value sales of crisps, savoury snacks and nuts, 2011-21
- Companies and brands
- Brands dominate NPD
- Adspend continues to rise in 2016
- Walkers stands out as a brand
- Figure 2: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, December 2016
- The consumer
- 93% eat crisp/crisp-style snack
- Figure 3: Usage of crisps and crisp-style snacks, by type, October 2016
- Favourite flavour and brand are top factors when buying crisps for oneself
- Figure 4: Factors influencing choice when buying crisps/crisp-style snacks, October 2016
- Ongoing opportunities for brand extensions
- Figure 5: Behaviours related to crisps/crisp-style snacks, October 2016
- Energy proposition of nuts is a positive
- Figure 6: Attitudes towards crisps/crisp-style snacks, nuts and savoury snacks, October 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Brand extensions offer a way to create new usage occasions
- The facts
- The implications
- Helping people to manage their intake should allow them to stay in the market
- The facts
- The implications
- Expected income squeeze will put pressure on premium segment
- The facts
- The implications
- Brand extensions offer a way to create new usage occasions
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Deflation in the market in 2016
- Rising prices will fuel growth to 2021
- Crisps sales continue to fall
- Price rises could hit discretionary spending
- Health remains an issue
- Deflation in the market in 2016
Market Size and Forecast
- Deflation in the market in 2016
- Figure 7: Total UK retail value and volume sales of the crisps, savoury snacks and nuts, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
- Figure 8: Forecast of UK value sales of crisps, savoury snacks and nuts, 2011-21
- Figure 9: Forecast of UK volume sales of crisps, savoury snacks and nuts, 2011-21
- Other savoury snacks see volumes rise but value sales fall in 2016
- Figure 10: UK retail value and volume sales of other savoury snacks*, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
- Figure 11: Forecast of UK value sales of other savoury snacks*, 2011-21
- Crisps see ongoing deflation in 2016
- Figure 12: UK retail value and volume sales of the crisps market, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
- Figure 13: Forecast of UK value sales of crisps, 2011-21
- Nuts see ongoing rise in value and volume sales
- Figure 14: UK retail value and volume sales of the nuts market, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
- Figure 15: Forecast of UK value sales of nuts, 2011-21
- Forecast methodology
- Deflation in the market in 2016
Market Segmentation
- Crisps sales continue to fall
- Nuts and popcorn buck sales decline
- Figure 16: UK retail value sales of savoury snacks, by category, 2011-16
- Figure 17: UK retail volume sales of savoury snacks, by category, 2011-16
- Peanuts retain lead in the nuts segment
- Figure 18: Value and volume sales of nuts, by type of nut, 2015 and 2016
- Crisps sales continue to fall
Market Drivers
- Consumer caution – and price rises – could hit discretionary spending
- Health remains an issue …
- … but there is room for occasional treats
- Demographic changes could impact the market
- Rise in the number of children could provide a boost
- Popcorn remains most popular among the young
- Catering to the older demographic
- Consumer caution – and price rises – could hit discretionary spending
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Walkers leads potato-based snacks, despite sales decline
- Walkers sees crisp sales decline
- Potato snacks continue to lead NPD
- Brands dominate NPD
- Adspend continues to rise in 2016
- Walkers stands out as a brand
- Walkers leads potato-based snacks, despite sales decline
Market Share
- Walkers leads potato-based snacks, despite sales decline
- Pringles growth is helped by price cuts
- Figure 19: Leading brands’ sales and shares in the UK potato-based and other snacks market, by value and volume, 2014/15 and 2015/16
- Walkers sees crisp sales decline, while premium brands grow
- McCoy’s, Ritz and Jacob’s grow
- Premium brands see growth
- Figure 20: Leading brands’ sales and shares in the UK crisps market, by value and volume, 2014/15 and 2015/16
- Mini Cheddars leads baked snacks and popcorn
- Popcorn brands see growth
- Figure 21: Leading brands’ sales and shares in the UK baked snacks and popcorn market, by value and volume, 2014/15 and 2015/16
- Own-label continues to dominate nuts
- Figure 22: Leading brands’ sales and shares in the UK nuts market, by value and volume, 2014/15 and 2015/16
- Peperami and Mattessons dominate meat snacks
- Walkers leads potato-based snacks, despite sales decline
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Potato snacks continue to lead NPD
- Figure 23: Share of new product launches within the UK crisps, savoury snacks and nuts market, by category, 2012-16
- Vegetables crisps see a rise in NPD
- Brands dominate NPD
- Figure 24: Share of new product launches within the UK crisps, savoury snacks and nuts market, by brands vs own-label, 2012-16
- Walkers continues to expand offering
- M&S is the most active company by NPD
- NPD targets sharing
- Brands extend into new areas, with popcorn a key feature
- PepsiCo looks to popcorn and cracker crisps
- Popcorn brands look to new directions
- Ritz moves into baked
- Health claims remain niche
- Figure 25: Share of new product launches within the UK crisps, savoury snacks and nuts market, by selected health claims, 2012-16
- Focusing on positive nutrition
- Fibre claims see a rise
- Figure 26: Share of new product launches within the UK crisps, savoury snacks and nuts market with high/added fibre claim, 2012-16
- Gluten-free claim continues to rise
- Figure 27: Share of new product launches within the UK crisps, savoury snacks and nuts market, by the gluten-free claim, 2012-16
- Flavour innovation provides a means of differentiation
- Premium flavours
- Flavour tie-ups
- Mystery campaign from Doritos
- Tapping into seasonal occasions
- Potato snacks continue to lead NPD
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Adspend continues to rise in 2016
- Figure 28: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on crisps, savoury snacks and nuts, 2013-16
- Crisps/crisp-style snacks dominate spend
- Significant spend on meat snacks
- Figure 29: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on crisps, savoury snacks and nuts, 2013-16
- PepsiCo leads advertiser spend
- Walkers consistently advertises
- Doritos calls on snackers to eliminate least favourite flavour
- Intersnack supports Hula Hoops’ Golden Hoops
- Pladis more than doubles spend
- Kellogg’s cuts spend on Pringles
- Tyrrells launches first poster campaign
- Figure 30: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on crisps, savoury snacks and nuts, by top 10 advertisers (sorted by 2016), 2013-16
- Walkers dominates by brand
- Figure 31: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on crisps, savoury snacks and nuts, by top brands, 2016
- Campaigns through alternative channels
- Ten Acre launches story competition
- Propercorn creates new flavour through Institute of Flavour pop-up
- Fish ‘n’ Chips calls on consumers to vote red or brown
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Adspend continues to rise in 2016
Brand Research
- What you need to know
- Brand map
- Figure 32: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, December 2016
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 33: Key metrics for selected brands, December 2016
- Brand attitudes: Walkers has the best all-round image
- Figure 34: Attitudes, by brand, December 2016
- Brand personality: Pringles is seen to be the most ‘fun’
- Figure 35: Brand personality – Macro image, December 2016
- Peperami is seen to be most unhealthy
- Figure 36: Brand personality – Micro image, December 2016
- Brand analysis
- Walkers has the strongest image: seen to be both trustworthy and innovative
- Figure 37: User profile of Walkers, December 2016
- Pringles benefits from a fun and vibrant image
- Figure 38: User profile of Pringles, December 2016
- Doritos is seen as fun, vibrant and diverse
- Figure 39: User profile of Doritos, December 2016
- McCoy’s is seen widely as accessible and delicious
- Figure 40: User profile of McCoy’s, December 2016
- Butterkist is associated with indulgence
- Figure 41: User profile of Butterkist, December 2016
- Peperami is held back by an unappealing image
- Figure 42: User profile of Peperami, December 2016
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- 93% eat crisps/crisp-style snacks
- 52% eat nuts
- Favourite flavour and brand are top factors when buying crisps for oneself
- Ongoing opportunities for brand extensions
- 42% are limiting their intake
- Energy proposition of nuts is a positive
- Promotions provide an excuse to purchase
- 93% eat crisps/crisp-style snacks
Usage of Crisps, Savoury Snacks and Nuts
- 93% eat crisp/crisp-style snack
- Figure 43: Usage of crisps and crisp-style snacks, by type, October 2016
- Crisp users are conservative in their repertoire
- Figure 44: Repertoire of crisps and crisp-style snacks eaten, October 2016
- 52% eat nuts
- Figure 45: Usage of nuts and other snacks, by type, October 2016
- Popcorn remains most popular among the young
- Figure 46: Usage of any popcorn, by age, October 2016
- Women less likely to eat meat snacks
- Users have a small repertoire of nuts and other snacks
- Figure 47: Repertoire of nuts and other savoury snacks eaten, October 2016
- More than two in three eat crisps/crisp-style snacks and nuts once a week or more
- Figure 48: Frequency of eating crisps/crisp-style snacks, nuts or popcorn, October 2016
- 93% eat crisp/crisp-style snack
Factors Influencing Choice
- Favourite flavour and brand are top factors when buying crisps for oneself
- Brand loyalty bodes well for extensions
- Health and naturalness matter more when buying for self
- Figure 49: Factors influencing choice when buying crisps/crisp-style snacks, October 2016
- Promotions provide an incentive to both solo and sharing occasions
- Cautious spending ahead, little interest in premium ingredients
- Sharing occasions prompt NPD in pack formats
- Favourite flavour and brand are top factors when buying crisps for oneself
Behaviours Related to Crisps/Crisp-Style Snacks
- Ongoing opportunities for brand extensions
- Figure 50: Behaviours related to crisps/crisp-style snacks, October 2016
- 42% are limiting their intake
- 42% prefer premium variants
- Ongoing opportunities for brand extensions
Attitudes towards Crisps, Savoury Snacks and Nuts
- Energy proposition of nuts is a positive
- Figure 51: Attitudes towards crisps/crisp-style snacks, nuts and savoury snacks, October 2016
- Promotions provide an excuse to purchase
- Offering control through smaller portions and resealable packaging
- Packaging formats can help users feel in control
- Less but better
- Energy proposition of nuts is a positive
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Forecast methodology
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 52: Best- and worst-case forecasts for the total UK crisps, savoury snacks and nuts market, by value, 2016-21
- Figure 53: Best- and worst-case forecasts for the total UK crisps, savoury snacks and nuts market, by volume, 2016-21
- Figure 54: Best- and worst-case forecasts for the other savoury snacks* market, by value, 2016-21
- Figure 55: Best- and worst-case forecasts for the other savoury snacks* market, by volume, 2016-21
- Figure 56: Forecast of UK volume sales of other savoury snacks*, 2011-21
- Figure 57: Best- and worst-case forecasts for the crisps market, by value, 2016-21
- Figure 58: Best- and worst-case forecasts for the crisps market, by volume, 2016-21
- Figure 59: Forecast of UK volume sales of crisps, 2011-21
- Figure 60: Best- and worst-case forecasts for the nuts market, by value, 2016-21
- Figure 61: Best- and worst-case forecasts for the nuts market, by volume, 2016-21
- Figure 62: Forecast of UK volume sales of nuts, 2011-21
Appendix – Market Drivers
- Figure 63: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2011-21
Appendix – Market Share
- Figure 64: Leading manufacturers’ sales and shares in the UK potato-based and other snacks market, by value and volume, 2014/15 and 2015/16
- Figure 65: Leading manufacturers’ sales and shares in the UK crisps market, by value and volume, 2014/15 and 2015/16
- Figure 66: Leading manufacturers’ sales and shares in the UK baked snacks and popcorn market, by value and volume, 2014/15 and 2015/16
- Figure 67: Leading manufacturers’ sales and shares in the UK nuts market, by value and volume, 2014/15 and 2015/16
Appendix – Launch Activity and Innovation
- Figure 68: Share of new product launches within the UK crisps, savoury snacks and nuts market, by top 10 companies, 2012-16
- Figure 69: Share of new product launches within the UK crisps, savoury snacks and nuts market, by top 10 flavour components, 2012-16
Companies Covered
- Tyrells
- Waitrose