"The US cruise market continues to grow at a steady pace. As new ships enter the water with greater capacity and innovations, more passengers are cruising. Converting interest into action among adults who have never cruised is the key to passenger growth. Cruisers want personalized experiences that allow for enough time and flexibility to explore destinations the way they want, as well as innovative activities, a variety of dining options, and top entertainment to occupy their time aboard."

- John Poelking, Leisure Analyst

This Report looks at the following areas: