Cruises - US - September 2017
"The US cruise market continues to grow at a steady pace. As new ships enter the water with greater capacity and innovations, more passengers are cruising. Converting interest into action among adults who have never cruised is the key to passenger growth. Cruisers want personalized experiences that allow for enough time and flexibility to explore destinations the way they want, as well as innovative activities, a variety of dining options, and top entertainment to occupy their time aboard."
- John Poelking, Leisure Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- US market largest and growing, but losing share
- Cruises losing the competition with land-based vacations
- Demonstrating value to Potential Cruisers
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Steady growth in US-sourced passengers
- Destinations drive growth
- Travelers demand authenticity
- High potential for new-to-cruising crowd
The US Cruise Market
- Cruise capacity continues to increase, growth follows
- Figure 10: Number of cruise passengers originating in the US, 2012-17
Market Breakdown
- Bahamas making strides
- Figure 11: Cruise destinations traveled, 2008 and 2017
- Big three represent significant majority of global ocean passengers
- Figure 12: Global share of ocean cruise passengers, by cruise line, 2016
Market Perspective
- Unique experiences and beaches entice travelers
- Casino spending on the rise
- Adults enjoy relaxing outdoors
Market Factors
- Young population boosts potential cruising
- Figure 13: Population by age, 2012-22
- More frequent cruising on the rise
- Figure 14: Number of cruises taken in the last three years, 2008 and 2017
- Port regions seeing significant growth
- Figure 15: US household share, by region, 2007-16
- Per passenger spend remaining steady
- Figure 16: Average amount spent per passenger, 2008-17
- More ships means more passengers
- Figure 17: New ships on order, 2017-26
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Carnival dominates, Asia growing
- The new and familiar collide
- Can’t fully escape the past
- Make it bigger
Leading Cruise Lines
- Contemporary brands
- Carnival Corporation & plc
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
- Genting Hong Kong Ltd
- Figure 18: Annual global revenues of leading contemporary cruise brands ($ millions), and percentage change 2015-16
- Disney Cruise Line
- Premium brands
- Princess Cruises
- Holland America Line
- Celebrity Cruises
- Luxury brands
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises
- Crystal Cruise Lines
- Carnival continues to expand
- Figure 19: Cruise lines used in the last three years, 2008 vs 2017
What’s Working?
- River cruises bursting
- Figure 20: Viking River Cruises “Explore Enchanting Destinations” email, July 2017
- Incentivizing families to come aboard
- Figure 21: Carnival Cruise Line “Bring the Whole Bunch” email, July 2017
- Love for the familiar builds community
- Early loyalty spurs frequent cruising
- Figure 22: Royal Caribbean “Come Seek” TV commercial, October 2015
What’s Struggling?
- Accidents leave stains on cruise reputations
- Environmental missteps lead to fines
- North America losing market share
- Voluntourism takes a hit
What’s Next?
- Bigger and better
- Doors cracking open to Cuba
- Figure 23: Norwegian Cruise Line “Top Five Reasons to Cruise to Cuba with Norwegian” mail ad, June 2017
- Seamless integration with wearable tech
- Figure 24: The SeaSeeker Teaser, June 2017
- Turning the focus to the next generation of cruisers
- Embarking to Asia
- Luxury travel brands taking to the seas
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Cruise interest high
- Lots of potential for cruisers
- Relaxing in the sun is key to vacations
- Cruisers see value in reputation
- Destinations, activities draw people in
- Paying more for excursions
- Destinations most important for Captured Cruisers
- Activities should highlight the new
- Making memories on the high seas
- Potentials motivated differently
Cruise Participation and Interest
- Half of adults have ever been on a cruise
- Figure 25: Cruise vacations taken and interest in cruising, July 2017
- Younger adults captured by cruising
- Figure 26: Cruise vacations taken, by age, July 2017
- Likelihood of past cruising increases with income
- Figure 27: Cruise vacations taken, by household income, July 2017
Segments of Cruisers
- Figure 28: Cruise segments, July 2017
- Captured Cruisers (33%)
- Figure 29: Cruise segments – Captured Cruisers, by demographics, July 2017
- Potential Cruisers (29%)
- Figure 30: Cruise segments – Potentials, by demographics, July 2017
- Disinteresteds (20%)
- Figure 31: Cruise segments – Disinteresteds, by demographics, July 2017
- Lapsed Cruisers (12%)
- Figure 32: Cruise segments – Lapsed, by demographics, July 2017
- Deserters (6%)
- Figure 33: Cruise segments – Deserters, by demographics, July 2017
Activities Cruisers Enjoy
- Cruisers engage in a greater variety of vacation activities
- Figure 34: Activities past three year cruisers enjoy vs all, July 2017
- Tropical locations beget sunny activities
- Figure 35: Activities past three year cruisers enjoy, by cruise destination, July 2017
- Cruise brands highlight activity variations
- Figure 36: Activities past three year cruisers enjoy, by cruise line used, July 2017
Vacation Booking Considerations
- Cost, word of mouth crucial to inspire cruisers
- Figure 37: Vacation inspiration, by Captured and Potential Cruisers, July 2017
- User reviews may be the best way to reach Potentials
- Figure 38: Vacation research, by Captured and Potential Cruisers, July 2017
- Younger Potentials take advice online, older use more traditional media
- Figure 39: Vacation booking considerations – Potential Cruisers, by age, July 2017
Cruise Motivators
- Destinations and activity options drive interest
- Figure 40: Cruise motivators, July 2017
- Potentials crave new experiences
- Figure 41: Cruise motivators, by Captured and Potential Cruisers, July 2017
- Parents see value, non-parents want to socialize
- Figure 42: Cruise motivators – Potential Cruisers, by parental status, July 2017
Cruise Purchases
- Excursions drive cruise purchase desires
- Figure 43: Cruise purchases, July 2017
- Men and women want to be indulged in different ways
- Figure 44: Cruise purchases, by gender, July 2017
- Parents pay to relax
- Figure 45: Cruise purchases, by parental status, July 2017
Perceptions of Cruises
- Favorable ideas of relaxing cruises
- Figure 46: Perceptions of cruises, July 2017
- Experienced cruisers more enthusiastic
- Figure 47: Perceptions of cruises, by Captured and Potential Cruisers, July 2017
- Younger Potential Cruisers generally more positive
- Figure 48: Perceptions of cruises – Potential Cruisers, by age, July 2017
- Older adults are more likely to think cruises are “for them”
- Figure 49: Perception cruises are appealing to people my age – All vs Potential Cruisers, by age, July 2017
Attitudes toward Cruise Destinations
- Destinations crucial to the cruise experience
- Figure 50: Attitudes toward cruise destinations, July 2017
- Potential Cruisers more interested in the ship
- Figure 51: Attitudes toward cruise destinations, by Captured and Potential Cruisers, July 2017
- Parents want to dive deep
- Figure 52: Attitudes toward cruise destinations, by parental status, July 2017
Attitudes toward Cruise Activities
- Potential Cruisers enjoy new, simple experiences
- Figure 53: Attitudes toward cruise activities, by Captured and Potential Cruisers, July 2017
- Older adults more social, younger more adventurous
- Figure 54: Attitudes toward cruise activities – Potential Cruisers, by age, July 2017
- Parents more accepting of the familiar
- Figure 55: Attitudes toward cruise activities – Potential Cruisers, by parental status, July 2017
Attitudes toward Cruise Motivations
- Celebration through relaxation
- Figure 56: Attitudes toward cruise motivations, by Captured and Potential Cruisers, July 2017
- Younger Potential Cruisers want a getaway
- Figure 57: Attitudes toward cruise motivations – Potential Cruisers, by age, July 2017
Segments of Potential Cruisers
- Factors
- Figure 58: Potential Cruiser segments, July 2017
- Cozy Communals (27%)
- Demographics
- Characteristics
- Opportunities
- Figure 59: Potential Cruiser segment – Cozy Communals, by demographics, July 2017
- Sedate Sailors (27%)
- Demographics
- Characteristics
- Opportunities
- Figure 60: Potential Cruiser segment – Sedate Sailors, by demographics, July 2017
- Tranquil Travelers (24%)
- Demographics
- Characteristics
- Figure 61: Potential Cruiser segment – Tranquil Travelers, by demographics, July 2017
- Opportunities
- Aging Adventurers (22%)
- Demographics
- Characteristics
- Opportunities
- Figure 62: Potential Cruiser segment – Aging Adventurers, by demographics, July 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Consumer survey data
- Direct marketing creative
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 63: Global deployed capacity share, 2016
Appendix – The Consumer
- Figure 64: Activities past three year cruisers enjoy, by destination of cruise, July 2017
- Figure 65: Demographics of next generation cruiser
- Figure 66: Attitudes toward family, October 2016-November 2016
- Figure 67: Attitudes Potential Cruisers like to do on vacation, October 2016-November 2016
