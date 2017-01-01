Cuidados com o Cabelo - Brasil - Abril 2017
"A tendência do cabelo natural parece não ser ainda muito representativa da população brasileira feminina. O estilo usado na maioria das vezes pelas mulheres ainda é o liso: 48% afirmaram isso. Cabelos que caem muito, sem brilho ou com muito volume são alguns dos problemas citados pelos entrevistados".
– Juliana Martins, Especialista Sênior de Beleza e Cuidados Pessoais
Este relatório analisa as seguintes questões:
- Como criar oportunidades para que as mulheres assumam o cabelo branco?
- Quais são as possibilidades geradas pelo desenvolvimento de embalagens maiores de produtos capilares?
- Como aumentar o consumo de condicionadores de limpeza?
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Visão Geral
Resumo Executivo
Tópicos Centrais
O Mercado − O Que Você Precisa Saber
Mercado e Previsão
Fatores que Influenciarão o Mercado
Empresas, Marcas e Inovações − O Que Você Precisa Saber
Participação de Mercado
Quem Está Inovando?
O Consumidor − O que Você Precisa Saber
Tipos de Cabelo
Tratamentos Capilares
Características Dos Fios
Comportamento do Consumidor
Apêndice – Tamanho de Mercado e Previsão
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.