“Despite the centrality of a current account to a consumer's financial life, it is not a product that provokes strong feelings or opinions. Rather, there is a distinct sense of apathy and inertia. Consumers don't feel any particular bond or connection with their provider, nor would they be overly keen to recommend their main current account provider to a friend or relative. There is an underlying sense that providers are all essentially the same."

– Brian O’Connor, Senior Consumer Analyst

This report looks at the following areas: