Customer Satisfaction and Brands - UK - May 2017
“Almost all brands can expect a higher proportion of recommendation than satisfaction, suggesting that a certain amount of users are liable to recommend a brand even if it is not thought to have provided a good or excellent experience. Brands that are particularly noted for value or convenience often benefit from this phenomenon, suggesting that these factors can, to an extent, make up for a less than positive review.”
– Richard Hopping, Brand and Household Analyst
This report covers the following areas:
- Amazon still leads, many others remain high scorers
- Long-term services brands have bad reputation
- Amazon and Yankee Candle maintain highest scores
- Link between usage and satisfaction is not defined
- Certain brands avoid losing custom despite lower satisfaction
- Some link between exclusivity and satisfaction
- Premium brands means fashion sector streaks ahead on satisfaction
- Technology service providers experience discrepancy
- Travel brands may benefit from lower expectations
- Most brands earn higher proportion of recommendation than satisfaction
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- Customer satisfaction overview
- Amazon still leads, many others remain high scorers
- Figure 1: Top ranking of brands, by positive endorsement (Net of “Good” and “Excellent” reviews), January 2014-March 2016 (for 2016) and January 2015-March 2017 (for 2017)
- Long-term services brands have bad reputation
- Figure 2: Ranking of brands with the highest proportion of negative endorsements (Net of “poor” and “Unsatisfactory” reviews), January 2015-March 2017
- Amazon and Yankee Candle maintain highest scores
- Figure 3: Top ranking of brands, by likely recommendation, January 2014-March 2016 (for 2016) and January 2015-March 2017 (for 2017)
- Influences on trust
- Link between usage and satisfaction is not defined
- Figure 4: Proportion of usage in the last year, by proportion of positive endorsements (Net of “Good” and “Excellent” reviews), January 2015-March 2017
- Certain brands avoid losing custom despite lower satisfaction
- Figure 5: Proportion of lapsed users (users who have not used in the last 12 months), by proportion of positive endorsement (Net of “Good” and “Excellent” reviews), January 2015-March 2017
- Some link between exclusivity and satisfaction
- Figure 6: Agreement with “Exclusive”, by proportion of positive endorsements (Net of “Good” and “Excellent” reviews), January 2015-March 2017
- Cross-Category Review
- Premium brands means fashion sector streaks ahead on satisfaction
- Figure 7: Average proportion of excellent reviews and positive endorsements (Net of “Good” and “Excellent” reviews), by sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Technology service providers experience discrepancy
- Figure 8: Average proportion of poor and unsatisfactory reviews, by sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Travel brands may benefit from lower expectations
- Figure 9: Average proportion of likely recommendation, by sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Most brands earn higher proportion of recommendation than satisfaction
- Figure 10: Brands with the highest recommendation to satisfaction conversion ratio, January 2015-March 2017
- What we think
Customer Satisfaction Overview – What You Need to Know
- Amazon creates highest proportion of satisfaction
- Long-term services brands have bad reputation
- First Direct stands out from the crowd
- Benefit makes a mark
- Other factors influence recommendation
- TripAdvisor represents impact of online travel aggregators
- Amazon creates highest proportion of satisfaction
Brand Satisfaction – High Scorers
- Amazon creates highest proportion of satisfaction
- Figure 11: Ranking of brands with the highest proportion of positive endorsements (Net of “Good” and “Excellent” reviews), January 2015-March 2017
- Fairy satisfaction underpins success
- Premium, glamorous element to other brands
- Amazon creates highest proportion of satisfaction
Brand Satisfaction – Low Scorers
- Long-term services brands have bad reputation
- Newspaper brands create negative reviews
- Figure 12: Ranking of brands with the highest proportion of negative endorsements (Net of “poor” and “Unsatisfactory” reviews), January 2015-March 2017
- Long-term services brands have bad reputation
Brand Satisfaction – Enthusiastic Reviews
- Premium link further evident on excellent reviews
- Figure 13: Ranking of brands with the highest proportion of excellent reviews, January 2015-March 2017
- Operating systems successfully tying users in
- First Direct stands out from the crowd
- Figure 14: Ranking of brands with the highest proportion of excellent reviews to overall satisfaction, January 2015-March 2017
- Figure 15: First Direct Facebook post, March 2017
- Excellent reviews do not necessarily prevent lapse in usage
- Brands least likely to enthuse
- Figure 16: Ranking of brands with the lowest proportion of excellent reviews to overall satisfaction, January 2015-March 2017
- Premium link further evident on excellent reviews
Brand Satisfaction – A Comparison with 2016
- Amazon still leads, many other remain high scorers
- Figure 17: Top ranking of brands by positive endorsement (Net of “Good” and “Excellent” reviews), January 2014-March 2016 (for 2016) and January 2015-March 2017 (for 2017)
- Benefit makes a mark
- Fairy continues to improve its user experience
- Rolex symbolises link between premium and satisfaction
- Victoria’s Secret justifies anticipation
- Dyson improves its ranking
- Operating systems’ excellent reviews increase
- Figure 18: Top ranking of brands, by proportion of excellent reviews, January 2014-March 2016 (for 2016) and January 2015-March 2017 (for 2017)
- Amazon still leads, many other remain high scorers
Brand Recommendation
- Other factors influence recommendation
- Figure 19: Ranking of brands, by proportion of likely recommendation, January 2015-March 2017
- A general link with satisfaction
- Figure 20: Proportion of positive endorsement (Net of “Good” and “Excellent” reviews), by likely recommendation, January 2015-March 2017
- Negative reviews = lack of recommendation
- Figure 21: Ranking of brands, by proportion of consumers not likely to recommend, January 2015-March 2017
- Other factors influence recommendation
Brand Recommendation – A Comparison with 2016
- Amazon and Yankee Candle maintain highest scores
- Figure 22: Top ranking of brands by likely recommendation, January 2014-March 2016 (for 2016) and January 2015-March 2017 (for 2017)
- Virgin Holidays, Bosch and Victoria’s Secret are new entrants
- TripAdvisor represents impact of online travel aggregators
- Netflix’ focus on exclusive content increases recommendation
- Olbas and Google drop out of top rankings
- Amazon and Yankee Candle maintain highest scores
Sector Review – What You Need to Know
- Alcoholic drinks more likely to create satisfaction despite lower loyalty
- Premium brands help to create high satisfaction in fashion sector
- Challenger financial services brands able to compete on satisfaction
- Unhealthier treats create excellent reviews from eaters
- Retailers with lower usage often create highest satisfaction
- Streaming brands make a huge impact on technology service providers
- Alcoholic drinks more likely to create satisfaction despite lower loyalty
Automotive
- Mercedes-Benz encourages the highest satisfaction in automotive sector
- Figure 23: Top ranking of brands, by positive endorsement (Net of “Good” and “Excellent” reviews) in the automotive sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Recovery brands less likely to provide excellent experience
- Figure 24: Top ranking of brands, by excellent reviews in the automotive sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Volkswagen yet to return to pre-scandal level of recommendation
- Figure 25: Top ranking of brands, by likely recommendation in the automotive sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Recovery brands offer peace of mind
- Figure 26: RAC Valentine’s Day post, February 2017
- Mercedes-Benz encourages the highest satisfaction in automotive sector
Beauty and Personal Care
- Benefit offers a particularly satisfactory experience in BPC sector
- Still a place for function
- Figure 27: Top ranking of brands, by positive endorsement (Net of “Good” and “Excellent” reviews) in the BPC sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Youthful, quirky brands may be more divisive
- Females potentially more likely to be enthused by BPC brands
- Figure 28: Top ranking of brands, by excellent reviews in the BPC sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Reputation for efficacy can help to prompt recommendation
- Figure 29: Top ranking of brands, by likely recommendation in the BPC sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Benefit offers a particularly satisfactory experience in BPC sector
Drink
- Alcoholic drinks more likely to create satisfaction
- Rekorderlig and Kopparberg fit the profile of a “great cider”
- Figure 30: Top ranking of brands, by positive endorsement (Net of “Good” and “Excellent” reviews) in the drinks sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Premium brands can go above expectations
- Figure 31: Top ranking of brands, by excellent reviews in the drinks sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Fewer alcohol brands rank highly for recommendation
- Figure 32: Top ranking of brands, by likely recommendation in the drinks sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Alcoholic drinks more likely to create satisfaction
Fashion
- Premium brands help to create high satisfaction in fashion sector
- Figure 33: Top ranking of brands, by positive endorsement (Net of “Good” and “Excellent” reviews) in the fashion sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Premium image also helps to enthuse users of fashion brands
- Figure 34: Top ranking of brands, by excellent reviews in the fashion sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Personal pride in premium brands creates recommendation
- Figure 35: Top ranking of brands, by likely recommendation in the fashion sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Premium brands help to create high satisfaction in fashion sector
Financial Services
- Challenger financial services brands able to compete on experience
- Figure 36: Top ranking of brands, by positive endorsement (Net of “Good” and “Excellent” reviews) in the financial services sector, January 2015-March 2017
- First Direct scores particularly highly on excellent reviews
- Newer brands have had less time with which to disappoint
- Figure 37: Metro Bank Bank Holiday Twitter Post, April 2017
- Figure 38: Top ranking of brands, by excellent reviews in the financial services sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Recognisable brands more likely to benefit from recommendation
- Figure 39: Top ranking of brands, by likely recommendation in the financial services sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Challenger financial services brands able to compete on experience
Food
- Market-leading food brands most likely to satisfy
- Figure 40: Top ranking of brands, by positive endorsement (Net of “Good” and “Excellent” reviews) in the food sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Treats create excellent reviews from eaters
- Figure 41: Top ranking of brands, by excellent reviews in the food sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Tradition and accessibility also likely to influence recommendation
- Figure 42: Top ranking of brands, by likely recommendation in the financial services sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Market-leading food brands most likely to satisfy
Foodservice
- Niche foodservice brands more likely to create positive experience
- Figure 43: Top ranking of brands, by positive endorsement (Net of “Good” and “Excellent” reviews) in the foodservice sector, January 2015-March 2017
- McCafé position suggests that big-name brands may suffer from fatigue
- Figure 44: Top ranking of brands, by excellent reviews in the foodservice sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Price and geographical accessibility may impact on recommendation
- Figure 45: Top ranking of brands, by likely recommendation in the foodservice sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Niche foodservice brands more likely to create positive experience
Household Care
- Market leaders in household sectors joined by Dyson and Yankee Candle
- Figure 46: Top ranking of brands, by positive endorsement (Net of “Good” and “Excellent” reviews) in the household care sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Brands with lifestyle aspect create excellent experience
- Figure 47: Top ranking of brands, by excellent reviews in the household care sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Added functionality may help to promote recommendation
- Figure 48: Top ranking of brands, by likely recommendation in the household care sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Market leaders in household sectors joined by Dyson and Yankee Candle
Media
- Media brands struggle to create a positive experience
- Figure 49: Top ranking of brands, by positive endorsement (Net of “Good” and “Excellent” reviews) in the media sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Only two titles score above average for excellent reviews
- Figure 50: Top ranking of brands, by excellent reviews in the media sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Limited sphere of interest may impact upon recommendation
- Figure 51: Top ranking of brands, by likely recommendation in the media sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Media brands struggle to create a positive experience
Retail
- Retailers with lower usage often create highest satisfaction
- Figure 52: Top ranking of brands, by positive endorsement (Net of “Good” and “Excellent” reviews) in the retail sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Amazon continues to go above and beyond
- Figure 53: Top ranking of brands, by excellent reviews in the retail sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Reliability and fun experience may contribute to high recommendation
- Figure 54: Top ranking of brands, by likely recommendation in the retail sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Retailers with lower usage often create highest satisfaction
Technology Products
- Google tops ratings in technology product sector
- Figure 55: Top ranking of brands, by positive endorsement (Net of “Good” and “Excellent” reviews) in the technology product sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Apple creates most enthusiastic support
- Figure 56: Top ranking of brands, by excellent reviews in the technology product sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Samsung most likely to be recommended
- Figure 57: Top ranking of brands, by likely recommendation in the technology product sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Google tops ratings in technology product sector
Technology Service Providers
- Streaming brands make a huge impact on technology service providers
- Figure 58: Top ranking of brands, by positive endorsement (Net of “Good” and “Excellent” reviews) in the technology service provider sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Streaming brands cut through divisive nature of sector
- Figure 59: Top ranking of brands, by excellent reviews in the technology service provider sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Streaming brands likely to continue growth based on word of mouth
- Figure 60: Top ranking of brands, by likely recommendation in the technology service provider sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Streaming brands make a huge impact on technology service providers
Travel
- Virgin brands most likely to satisfy in the travel sector
- Figure 61: Top ranking of brands, by positive endorsement (Net of “Good” and “Excellent” reviews) in the travel sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Travel aggregators offer an excellent experience
- Figure 62: Top ranking of brands, by excellent reviews in the travel sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Price and accessibility may influence likelihood of recommendation
- Figure 63: Top ranking of brands, by likely recommendation in the travel sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Virgin brands most likely to satisfy in the travel sector
Influences on Trust – What You Need to Know
- Link between usage and satisfaction is not defined
- Certain brands avoid losing custom despite lower satisfaction
- Some link between exclusivity and satisfaction
- Correlation between satisfaction and worth paying more for
- Link between usage and satisfaction is not defined
The Link Between Usage and Satisfaction
- Link between usage and satisfaction is not defined
- Figure 64: Proportion of usage in the last year, by proportion of positive endorsements (Net of “Good” and “Excellent” reviews), January 2015-March 2017
- People use brands for differing reasons, not just experience
- Figure 65: Proportion of users who describe their usage as “All the time”, by proportion of positive endorsement (Net of “Good” or “Excellent” reviews), January 2015-March 2017
- Figure 66: Proportion of overall usage, by proportion of likely recommendation, January 2015-March 2017
- Link between usage and satisfaction is not defined
The Link Between Lapsed Users and Satisfaction
- Certain brands avoid losing custom despite lower satisfaction
- Brands benefit from having one eye on the future
- Figure 67: Proportion of lapsed users (users who have not used in the last 12 months), by proportion of positive endorsement (Net of “Good” and “Excellent” reviews), January 2015-March 2017
- Bad experience does not mean customers always switch
- Figure 68: Proportion of lapsed users (users who have not used in the last 12 months), by proportion of negative endorsement (Net of “Poor” and “Unsatisfactory” reviews), January 2015-March 2017
- Certain brands avoid losing custom despite lower satisfaction
The Link Between Exclusivity and Satisfaction
- Some link between exclusivity and satisfaction
- Figure 69: Agreement with “Exclusive”, by proportion of positive endorsements (Net of “Good” and “Excellent” reviews), January 2015-March 2017
- Some link between exclusivity and satisfaction
The Link Between Worth Paying More For and Satisfaction
- Stronger correlation between satisfaction and worth paying more for
- Some discrepancy between experience and reputation
- Figure 70: Agreement with “A brand that is worth paying more for”, by proportion of positive endorsement (Net of “Good” and “Excellent” reviews), January 2015-March 2017
- Stronger correlation between satisfaction and worth paying more for
Cross-Category Review – What You Need to Know
- Premium brands means fashion sector streaks ahead on satisfaction
- Most brands earn higher proportion of recommendation than satisfaction
- Not a recent decline in satisfaction for print media
- Mobile key to building satisfaction amongst bundled comms brands
- Premium brands means fashion sector streaks ahead on satisfaction
Sector Review
- Premium brands means fashion sector streaks ahead on satisfaction
- Figure 71: Average proportion of excellent reviews and positive endorsements (Net of “Good” and “Excellent” reviews), by sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Media sector struggles
- Figure 72: Average excellent review to overall satisfaction ratio, by sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Technology service providers experience discrepancy
- Figure 73: Average proportion of poor and unsatisfactory reviews, by sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Travel brands may benefit from lower expectations
- Figure 74: Average proportion of likely recommendation, by sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Premium brands means fashion sector streaks ahead on satisfaction
Satisfaction to Recommendation Conversion Ratios
- Most brands earn higher proportion of recommendation than satisfaction
- Figure 75: Brands with the highest satisfaction to recommendation conversion ratio, January 2015-March 2017
- Convenience can outweigh the need to go above and beyond
- Figure 76: Spar Twitter Post, April 2017
- Lower prices lessen expectations
- Recommending to a receptive audience
- Figure 77: Ranking of brands with the lowest recommendation to satisfaction conversion ratio, January 2015-March 2017
- Challenger brands struggle to promote the trust required
- Expense can cost recommendation
- Retail and foodservice brands most likely to benefit
- Figure 78: Average recommendation to satisfaction conversion ratio, by sector, January 2015-March 2017
- Fewer consumers willing to compromise on fashion recommendation
- Most brands earn higher proportion of recommendation than satisfaction
Satisfaction and Print Media
- Not a recent decline in satisfaction
- Figure 79: Positive endorsement for national newspapers, December 2011-February 2017
- Referendum may have increased satisfaction among newspaper brands
- National newspapers are divisive
- Figure 80: National newspaper brands, by proportion of negative endorsements (Net of “Poor” and “Unsatisfactory” reviews), February 2017
- Similar pattern for magazines
- Figure 81: Scores for positive satisfaction for selected magazine brands, March 2012-November 2016
- Media titles not necessarily read by those seeking them out
- Fake news provides an opportunity to turn the tide
- Not a recent decline in satisfaction
Satisfaction and Bundled Communications
- Satisfaction fading among traditional providers
- Figure 82: Satisfaction of bundled communications provider brands, November 2011-February 2017
- Figure 83: Topic cloud around mentions of TalkTalk, April 2014-April 2017
- Sky’s main attribute is sports offering
- Figure 84: Topic cloud around mentions of Sky, April 2014-April 2017
- Streaming brands putting pressure on
- Figure 85: Positive endorsement (Net of “Good” and “Excellent” reviews) of video streaming brands and bundled communications providers, February 2017
- Mobile could be a key part of future strategy
- Figure 86: Satisfaction of mobile network provider brands, November 2011-February 2017
- Satisfaction fading among traditional providers
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
Appendix – Brands Covered
