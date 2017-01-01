Customer Satisfaction and Brands - UK - May 2017

“Almost all brands can expect a higher proportion of recommendation than satisfaction, suggesting that a certain amount of users are liable to recommend a brand even if it is not thought to have provided a good or excellent experience. Brands that are particularly noted for value or convenience often benefit from this phenomenon, suggesting that these factors can, to an extent, make up for a less than positive review.”

– Richard Hopping, Brand and Household Analyst



This report covers the following areas:

Amazon still leads, many others remain high scorers

Long-term services brands have bad reputation

Amazon and Yankee Candle maintain highest scores

Link between usage and satisfaction is not defined

Certain brands avoid losing custom despite lower satisfaction

Some link between exclusivity and satisfaction

Premium brands means fashion sector streaks ahead on satisfaction

Technology service providers experience discrepancy

Travel brands may benefit from lower expectations

Most brands earn higher proportion of recommendation than satisfaction