"Canada is experiencing a shift with respect to dairy milk as usage has declined and this trend is expected to continue. As the category contracts it remains important to benchmark usage across different demographics to hone in on relevant target groups and identify gaps, understand the drivers for drinking milk, understand how milk (both dairy and non-dairy) is used and ascertain general attitudes towards both dairy and non-dairy milk as a tool to help inform messaging and promotional strategies. This information can also be used to better understand the competitive landscape, including non-dairy milk alternatives, which prove more popular with younger Canadian adults (versus older adults)."

- Joel Gregoire, Senior Food & Beverage Research Analyst

This Report discusses the following key issues: