"Sales in the dairy milk category have declined since 2012 and are expected to continue this trend, as non-dairy milk gains momentum and consumers are faced with a myriad of nutritious, functional beverages to choose from. A bright spot in the category has been flavored and whole milks, especially among parents, as consumers primarily choose milk based on taste and flavor. Sales of traditional milks seen as a commodity may be price driven, but brands that stand out by adding a value to consumers’ lives, with added vitamins or aiding in digestion, can win consumer dollars and remain competitive with other categories."

- Megan Hambleton, Beverage Analyst

This Report looks at the following areas: