Dairy Milk - US - October 2017
"Sales in the dairy milk category have declined since 2012 and are expected to continue this trend, as non-dairy milk gains momentum and consumers are faced with a myriad of nutritious, functional beverages to choose from. A bright spot in the category has been flavored and whole milks, especially among parents, as consumers primarily choose milk based on taste and flavor. Sales of traditional milks seen as a commodity may be price driven, but brands that stand out by adding a value to consumers’ lives, with added vitamins or aiding in digestion, can win consumer dollars and remain competitive with other categories."
- Megan Hambleton, Beverage Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- The dairy milk category continues sales declines
- Habitual purchase patterns stall the category
- Non-dairy milks continue strong growth
- Skim/low-fat milks lack appeal to general population
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- The dairy milk category continues sales declines
- Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of market, at current prices, 2012-22
- Habitual purchase patterns stall the category
- Figure 2: Shifts in consumption of any dairy milk, July 2017
- Non-dairy milks continue strong growth
- Figure 3: Non-dairy milk purchase, July 2017
- Skim/low-fat milks lack appeal to general population
- Figure 4: Perceptions of whole and skim/low-fat milk, July 2017
- The opportunities
- Less traditional milks see increased purchase
- Figure 5: Shifts in consumption, July 2017
- 98% of parents purchase dairy milk
- Figure 6: Dairy milk purchase, by parental status, July 2017
- Natural, nutritional value of milk increase importance
- Figure 7: Purchase incentives, by dairy milk purchase, July 2017
- Brands matter for milks with added value
- Figure 8: Attitudes toward milk, by dairy milk type purchased, July 2017
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Dairy milk category continues to struggle
- Whole, flavored milks’ growth can’t stop category loss
- Price volatility, demand strains industry
- Millennials reaching pivotal life stages for dairy milk consumption
- Dairy milk category continues to struggle
Market Size and Forecast
- Future of dairy milk to maintain a downward trend
- Figure 9: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of market, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 10: Total US retail sales and forecast of dairy milk, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 11: Total US retail sales and forecast of dairy milk, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Future of dairy milk to maintain a downward trend
Market Breakdown
- Skim/low-fat losing way to whole milk, flavored options
- Figure 12: Total US retail sales of dairy milk, by segment, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Category loss driven by skim/low-fat milk
- Figure 13: Total US retail sales of dairy milk, percent change in sales, by segment, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Figure 14: Total US retail sales of dairy milk, by segment, at current prices, 2012-22
- Lactose-free offerings flourish at natural channel
- Figure 15: Natural supermarket sales of dairy milk, by lactose free, at current prices, rolling 52 weeks ending 7/19/15 and 7/16/17
- Animal welfare claims grow
- Figure 16: Natural supermarket sales of dairy milk, by animal welfare label, at current prices, rolling 52 weeks ending 7/19/15 and 7/16/17
- Sales split between supermarket and ‘other’ channels
- Figure 17: Total US retail sales of dairy milk, market share by channel, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Figure 18: Total US retail sales of dairy milk, percent change by channel, at current prices, 2016-17
- Skim/low-fat losing way to whole milk, flavored options
Market Perspective
- Interest in non-dairy milk grows
- Figure 19: Non-dairy milk purchase, July 2017
- FDA approves ultra-filtered milk in cheese production
- Dairy milk fights back against non-dairy alternatives
- Heightened production, low milk prices, and demand strain industry
- Figure 20: Milk production and average price per gallon by year, 2000-16
- Perimeter of the store gains attention
- Figure 21: Attitudes toward the perimeter, April 2017
- Organic claims resonate stronger with fresh foods
- Figure 22: Category preferences, April 2017
- Interest in non-dairy milk grows
Market Factors
- Lactose intolerance higher among multicultural consumers
- Millennials are parents
- Figure 23: Households with own children under age 18, by age of householder, 2016
- Loyal older generations shrink
- Figure 24: Percentage of population by generation, 2012-22
- Consumers experiment with plant-based food and drink
- Figure 25: Attitudes toward BFY foods, by age and gender, June 2016
- Lactose intolerance higher among multicultural consumers
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Private label brands dominate sales
- Taste and nutrition win out
- Skim, low-fat milks fail to keep up
- Branding and added nutrition will excite the category
- Private label brands dominate sales
Company and Brand Sales of Dairy Milk
- Minimal shifts within the category
- Figure 26: MULO sales of dairy milk, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 27: MULO sales of dairy milk, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Private label brands dominate skim/low-fat and whole milk segments
- Figure 28: MULO sales of whole and skim/low-fat milk, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2017
- fairlife makes its mark in flavored dairy milk segment
- Figure 29: MULO sales of flavoured milk, by leading companies and brands, percent change, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Whitewave sees minimal growth amid declining shelf-stable sales
- Figure 30: MULO sales of shelf stable milk, by leading companies and brands, percent change, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Minimal shifts within the category
What’s Working?
- Private Label
- Figure 31: US number of entries per year of white or flavored dairy milk by branded and private label
- Whole milk
- Flavored milk
- Lactose-free expands beyond the dietary restricted
- Figure 32: Natural supermarket sales of dairy milk, by lactose free, at current prices, rolling 52 weeks ending 7/19/15 and 7/16/17
- Private Label
What’s Struggling?
- Skim, low-fat milks
- Figure 33: Total US retail sales and forecast of dairy milk, skim/low-fat milk segment, at current prices, 2012-22
- Skim, low-fat milks
What’s Next?
- Value-added dairy milk
- Branded dairy milk
- Value-added dairy milk
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- 2%, whole milks most popular
- Flavored milks appeal to kids, consumed by adults
- Purchase of dairy milk stalls
- Taste drives dairy milk purchase
- Despite sales growth, lactose-free milks not seen as healthy
- Cereal drives dairy milk consumption, drinking a glass of milk and cooking secondary uses
- Consumers begin to avoid dairy
- Consumers willing to pay extra for milks less commodified
- Skim, low-fat milks trail whole milk in associations that drive purchase
- 2%, whole milks most popular
Dairy Milk Purchase
- 2%, whole milks receive consumer preference
- Figure 34: Dairy milk purchase, July 2017
- Half of dairy milk consumers purchase non-dairy milk
- Figure 35: Dairy milk purchase, by non-dairy milk purchase, July 2017
- Non-dairy milk purchase encroaches dairy milk space
- Figure 36: Dairy and non-dairy milk purchase, by age, July 2017
- Specialty dairy milk purchase driven by parents
- Figure 37: Dairy milk purchase, by parental status, July 2017
- Black consumers dedicated to 2%, whole milk
- Figure 38: Dairy milk purchase by race, July 2017
- 2%, whole milks receive consumer preference
Household Consumption of Dairy Milk
- Milks lower in fat more for adult consumption
- Flavored milk appeals to adults, too
- Figure 39: Household consumption, July 2017
- Parents purchase non-dairy for self, dairy for children
- Figure 40: Household consumption, by dairy and non-dairy milk type, July 2017
- Milks lower in fat more for adult consumption
Shifts in Purchase
- Purchase of dairy milk has somewhat stalled
- Figure 41: Shifts in consumption of any dairy milk, July 2017
- Traditional dairy milks making way for others
- Figure 42: Shifts in consumption, July 2017
- Dairy milk consumers also increasing non-dairy milk purchase
- Figure 43: Shifts in consumption of any non-dairy milk, by dairy milk purchase, July 2017
- Life stage determines milk habits
- Figure 44: Shifts in consumption of any dairy milk, by age, July 2017
- Purchase of dairy milk has somewhat stalled
Incentives for Purchase
- Taste drives purchase of milk, dairy and non-dairy
- Figure 45: Purchase incentives, July 2017
- Consumers of dairy milk hold lower concern of nutritional factors than non-dairy
- Figure 46: Purchase incentives, by any dairy and non-dairy purchase, July 2017
- Vitamins, natural ingredients, protein drivers of growing dairy milk types
- Figure 47: Purchase incentives, by dairy milk purchase, July 2017
- Men, fathers swayed by protein content
- Figure 48: Purchase incentives of dairy or non-dairy milk, by gender and parental status, July 2017
- Hispanic and Asian consumers seek natural milks
- Figure 49: Purchase incentives of dairy or non-dairy milk, by race and Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Taste drives purchase of milk, dairy and non-dairy
Health Perceptions
- Whole milk leads ranking of healthiest milks
- Figure 50: Health perceptions, July 2017
- Non-dairy milk consumption shifts views of healthfulness away from dairy
- Figure 51: Health perception, any rank, by any dairy milk purchase and any non-dairy milk purchase, July 2017
- Females see more healthfulness in skim/low-fat, almond milks
- Figure 52: Health perceptions, any rank, by gender, July 2017
- Younger consumers mixed about healthiest milks, older stay loyal to dairy
- Figure 53: Health perception, any rank, by generation, July 2017
- Whole milk leads ranking of healthiest milks
Usage Occasions
- Dairy milk still a go-to for cereal, drink, and ingredient
- Figure 54: Usage occasions, by any dairy and non-dairy purchase, July 2017
- Flavored milk used as a drink, post workout, on-the-go
- Figure 55: Usage occasions, July 2017
- Youngest consumers driving mealtime consumption
- Figure 56: Usage occasions – Drink with a meal, part 1, by age, July 2017
- Figure 57: Usage occasions – Drink with a meal, part 2, by age, July 2017
- Urban consumers use milk for broad range of tasks
- Figure 58: Usage occasions of any dairy milk, by type of area, July 2017
- Dairy milk still a go-to for cereal, drink, and ingredient
Attitudes toward Dairy Consumption
- One in five adults is consuming less dairy to stay healthy
- Figure 59: Attitudes toward dairy, July 2017
- Non-dairy milk consumers limit overall dairy for health reasons
- Figure 60: Attitudes toward dairy, by any dairy and any non-dairy purchase, July 2017
- Low-fat, organic milk consumers more likely to limit dairy consumption
- Figure 61: Attitudes toward dairy, by dairy milk purchase, July 2017
- Young consumers starting to look outside of dairy for health benefits
- Figure 62: Attitudes toward dairy, by generation, July 2017
- One in five adults is consuming less dairy to stay healthy
Attitudes toward Brands
- Brands may catch the eye, but for the right price
- Figure 63: Attitudes toward milk, July 2017
- Brands matter less to dairy consumers than non-dairy
- Figure 64: Attitudes toward milk, by any dairy or non-dairy milk purchase, July 2017
- Less traditional milks ignite more brand loyalty
- Figure 65: Attitudes toward milk, by dairy milk type purchased, July 2017
- Brands appeal regardless of age, older not as willing to pay
- Figure 66: Attitudes toward milk, by generation, July 2017
- Brands may catch the eye, but for the right price
Attitudes toward Flavor
- Innovative flavors appeal to niche audiences, not overall consumers
- Figure 67: Attitudes toward milk, July 2017
- New flavors draw in non-dairy consumers, less so dairy
- Figure 68: Attitudes toward milk, flavor innovation, July 2017
- Fathers intrigued by flavor innovation in milk
- Figure 69: Attitudes toward milk, by gender and parental status, July 2017
- Flavor sparks interest among Hispanics
- Figure 70: Attitudes toward milk, by race and Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Innovative flavors appeal to niche audiences, not overall consumers
Milk Associations
- Associations with dairy milk link to purchase
- Figure 71: Perceptions of dairy and non-dairy milk, July 2017
- Skim/low-fat trails whole milk in nearly all areas
- Figure 72: Perceptions of whole and skim/low-fat milk, July 2017
- Milk’s association with drinking is lessening
- Figure 73: Perceptions of whole and skim/low-fat milk, “good to drink with a meal,” July 2017
- White consumers more likely to see benefits of skim/low-fat milk
- Figure 74: Perceptions of whole and skim/low-fat dairy milks, by race and Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Associations with dairy milk link to purchase
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
- Data sources
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 75: Total US retail sales of dairy milk, by segment, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Figure 76: Total US retail sales and forecast of skim/low-fat milk, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 77: Total US retail sales and forecast of skim/low-fat milk, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 78: Total US retail sales and forecast of whole milk, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 79: Total US retail sales and forecast of whole milk, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 80: Total US retail sales and forecast of flavored milk, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 81: Total US retail sales and forecast of flavored milk, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 82: Total US retail sales and forecast of shelf stable dairy milk, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 83: Total US retail sales and forecast of shelf stable dairy milk, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 84: Total US retail sales of dairy milk, by channel, at current prices, 2012-17
- Figure 85: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of skim/low-fat milk, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 86: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of whole milk, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 87: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of flavored milk, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 88: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of shelf stable dairy milk, at current prices, 2012-22
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 89: MULO sales of skim/low-fat milk, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 90: MULO sales of whole milk, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 91: MULO sales of flavoured milk, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 92: MULO sales of shelf stable milk, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
Companies Covered
