Desktop, Laptop and Tablet Computers - UK - July 2017
“The UK computer market is set to continue its decline, but hybrid devices represent a key area of growth in the near future. Windows tablets appear to be benefiting from a turn towards hybrid devices the most, as Windows tablets can run the same software as laptops as well as being usable in notebook form factor.”
- Mark Flowers, Research Analyst – Consumer Technology
This report covers the following areas:
- Apple risks falling behind without embracing hybridisation
- Getting consumers to switch operating system
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
Executive Summary
- The market
- Tablet ownership is flat, while PCs continue slow decline
- Figure 1: Market value for the UK desktop, laptop and tablet market, 2012-17
- Figure 2: Market volume for the UK desktop, laptop and tablet market, 2012-17
- Sales of traditional laptops and tablets face cannibalisation by hybrid devices
- Figure 3: Forecast for the value of the UK desktop, laptop and tablet market, 2012-22
- Figure 4: Forecast for the volume of the UK desktop, laptop and tablet market, 2012-22
- Smartphones continue to encroach on digital activities traditionally done on computers
- Will new hardware stimulate sales?
- Online pureplays increase their sales share, while specialist retailers lose out
- Companies and brands
- Microsoft completes the Surface family
- Wide-ranging changes to Windows
- iOS 11 and updated iPad Pro announced at WWDC 2017
- Microsoft tops adspend for second year in a row
- Apple, Lenovo and Samsung lead volume share
- Figure 5: Estimated shares of the UK desktop, laptop and tablet market, by volume,, 2016
- The consumer
- Desktop, laptop and tablet ownership static
- Good signs for the future of hybrids and Windows tablets
- Chromebooks continue to have little impact on the UK consumer laptop market
- Productive and high-performance tasks are missing from tablets’ repertoires
- Powerful laptops encroach on traditionally desktop-bound tasks
- Figure 6: Activities done on desktop, laptop and tablet computers, May 2017
- Purchase intentions show potential for hybrid devices
- Slate and tower owners look to laptops for future purchases
- Figure 7: Purchase plans for desktop, laptop and tablet computers, May 2017
- Owners of all-in-ones and hybrids more likely to be switching OS
- Figure 8: Reasons for buying new computers, May 2017
- High-end hybrids compete on battery life and picture quality
- New affordable headsets could help VR tech break out of its niche
- Figure 9: Most important features of a computer, May 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Apple risks falling behind without embracing hybridisation
- The facts
- The implications
- Getting consumers to switch operating system
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Sales in decline in all segments
- Sales of traditional laptops and tablets face cannibalisation by hybrid devices
- Smartphones continue to encroach on digital activities traditionally done on computers
- Will new hardware stimulate sales?
- Online pureplays increase their sales share, while specialist retailers lose out
Market Size and Forecast
- Sales in decline in all segments
- Figure 10: Market value for the UK desktop, laptop and tablet market, 2012-17
- Figure 11: Market volume for the UK desktop, laptop and tablet market, 2012-17
- Decline in the UK computer market expected to continue
- Figure 12: Forecast for the value of the UK desktop, laptop and tablet market, 2012-22
- Figure 13: Forecast for the volume of the UK desktop, laptop and tablet market, 2012-22
- Forecast methodology
Market Segmentation
- Laptop and tablet segments face cannibalisation by hybrid devices
- Figure 14: Forecast for the value of the UK laptop market, 2012-22
- Figure 15: Forecast for the volume of the UK laptop market, 2012-22
- The honeymoon period for tablets is over
- Figure 16: Forecast for the value of the UK tablet market, 2012-22
- Figure 17: Forecast for the volume of the UK tablet market, 2012-22
- Desktop segment to continue slow decline
- Figure 18: Forecast for the value of the UK desktop market, 2012-22
- Figure 19: Forecast for the volume of the UK desktop market, 2012-22
Channels to Market
- Online pureplays increase their sales share while specialist retailers lose out
- Figure 20: Estimated distribution of spending on electrical goods, 2015 and 2016
Market Drivers
- Will new hardware stimulate sales?
- Smartphones continue to encroach on digital activities traditionally done on computers
- Figure 21: Personal ownership of consumer technology products, December 2016
- Hybrid devices could cannibalise sales of traditional laptops and pure slate tablets
- NVidia gets closer to a fully realised cloud computing service for consumers
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Microsoft completes the Surface family
- Wide-ranging changes to Windows
- iOS 11 and updated iPad Pro announced at WWDC 2017
- Microsoft tops adspend for second year in a row
- Apple, Lenovo and Samsung lead volume share
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Microsoft completes the Surface family
- Figure 22: The Surface Studio
- Figure 23: The Surface Laptop
- Wide-ranging changes to Windows
- Windows 10 Creators Update
- Windows 10 S
- ‘The last version of Windows’ and future developments
- Apple updates the iMac and MacBook lines
- iOS 11 and updated iPad Pro announced at WWDC 2017
- Microsoft aims to make Windows the go-to platform for VR and AR technology
- NVidia creates desktop-grade GPUs for laptops
- Lenovo and Samsung demo foldable, bendable and stretchable displays and devices
- Figure 24: Lenovo foldable concept laptop
- Other developments in desktop, laptop and tablet computing:
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Microsoft tops adspend for second year in a row
- Figure 25: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on desktops, laptops and tablets, by advertisers, 01/01/2016-01/01/2017
- TV and digital account for 80% of expenditure
- Figure 26: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on desktops, laptops and tablets, by media type, 01/01/2016-01/01/2017
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
Brand Research
- Mintel Brand map
- Figure 27: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, May 2017
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 28: Key metrics for selected brands, May 2017
- Surface and Mac brands share a reputation for innovation and quality
- Figure 29: Attitudes, by brand, May 2017
- Core PC brands like Dell and Lenovo are seen as accessible
- Figure 30: Brand personality – macro image, May 2017
- HP is most strongly associated with reliability and being user-friendly
- Figure 31: Brand personality – micro image, May 2017
- Brand analysis
- Mac brand maintains its premium image
- Figure 32: User profile of Apple Mac, May 2017
- HP sees highest rates of brand commitment
- Figure 33: User profile of Hewlett-Packard, May 2017
- Microsoft Surface brand seen as innovative, avoids being seen as expensive
- Figure 34: User profile of Microsoft Surface, May 2017
- Dell struggles on differentiation, but has positive associations
- Figure 35: User profile of Dell, May 2017
- Lenovo’s focus on innovation is not impacting consumer opinion in the UK
- Figure 36: User profile of Lenovo, May 2017
- Awareness of ASUS brand remains low
- Figure 37: User profile of ASUS, May 2017
- Acer most strongly associated with affordability
- Figure 38: User profile of Acer, May 2017
Market Share
- Apple, Lenovo and Samsung lead volume share
- Figure 39: Estimated shares of the UK desktop, laptop and tablet market, by volume, 2016
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Desktop, laptop and tablet ownership static
- Good signs for the future of hybrids and Windows tablets
- Chromebooks continue to have little impact on the UK consumer laptop market
- Productive and high-performance tasks are missing from tablets’ repertoires
- Powerful laptops encroach on traditionally desktop-bound tasks
- Purchase intentions show potential for hybrid devices
- Slate and tower owners look to laptops for future purchases
- Owners of all-in-ones and hybrids more likely to be switching OS
- High-end hybrids compete on battery life and picture quality
- New affordable headsets could help VR tech break out of its niche
Desktop, Laptop and Tablet Ownership
- Desktop, laptop and tablet ownership static
- Figure 40: Desktop, laptop and tablet ownership, May 2017
- Good signs for the future of hybrids and Windows tablets
- Figure 41: Ownership of tablets with detachable keyboards, May 2017
- Android tablets are largely confined to the low end of the market
- Figure 42: Tablet operating systems, May 2017
- Tower units still the most popular desktop form factor
- iMacs appear to be driving the popularity of all-in-ones
- Figure 43: Desktop ownership, May 2017
- Figure 44: Desktop operating system, May 2017
- Lack of hybridisation may hurt MacBooks in the future
- Chromebooks continue to have little impact on the UK consumer laptop market
- Figure 45: Laptop ownership, May 2017
- Figure 46: Laptop operating system, May 2017
Activities Done on Desktop, Laptop and Tablet Computers
- Laptops are central to the digital activities of students and younger consumers
- Powerful laptops encroach on traditionally desktop-bound tasks
- Productive and high-performance tasks are missing from tablets’ repertoires
- Figure 47: Activities done on desktop, laptop and tablet computers, May 2017
Purchase Plans for Desktop, Laptop and Tablet Computers
- Purchase intentions show potential for hybrid devices
- Figure 48: Purchase plans for desktop, laptop and tablet computers, May 2017
- Most only consider one type of device for purchase
- Figure 49: Repertoire of purchase plans for desktop, laptop and tablet computers, May 2017
- Slate and tower owners look to laptops for future purchases
Reasons for Buying New Computers
- Affluent Millennials the most likely to be switching OS
- Opportunities to leverage cloud storage services to stimulate device sales
- Manual upgrades an unattractive alternative to buying new devices
- Gamers continue to be a reliable audience for high-performance PCs
- Figure 50: Reasons for buying new computers, May 2017
- Owners of all-in-ones and hybrids more likely to be switching OS
Most Important Features of a Computer
- High-end hybrids compete on battery life and picture quality
- One in four want biometric log-in to help them prepare for the worst
- New affordable headsets could help VR tech break out of its early niche
- Figure 51: Most important features of a computer, May 2017
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Total market forecast
- Figure 52: Forecast for the value of the UK desktop, laptop and tablet computer market, 2017-22
- Figure 53: Forecast for the volume of the UK desktop, laptop and tablet computer market, 2017-22
- Laptop segment forecast
- Figure 54: Forecast for the value of the laptop segment, 2017-22
- Figure 55: Forecast for the volume of the laptop segment, 2017-22
- Tablet segment forecast
- Figure 56: Forecast for the value of the tablet segment, 2017-22
- Figure 57: Forecast for the volume of the tablet segment, 2017-22
- Desktop segment forecast
- Figure 58: Forecast for the value of the desktop segment, 2017-22
- Figure 59: Forecast for the volume of the desktop segment, 2017-22
- Forecast methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.