Developments in the European Rail Sector - Europe - May 2017

Table of contents

  1. Introduction

    • Data Sources

      • Overview

        • Europe – A Continent of Diverse Nations

            • Figure 1: Profiles of selected countries, 2016

        • The World’s Favourite Tourist Destinations

            • Figure 2: Top 10 tourist destinations for international arrivals, 2013-15
          • International arrivals in selected countries
            • Figure 3: International arrivals in the selected countries, 2011-15

        • Modes of Transport

            • Figure 4: Distances travelled within EU-28 by mode of transport, 1995, 2000, 2010 & 2014

        • Europe’s Railway Network

          • The challenges to integration
            • Railway electrification
              • Figure 5: Railway network in the selected countries, showing % of electrification, 2016

          • High-speed Rail

              • Figure 6: The evolution of high-speed rail, 1985-2015
            • Europe’s love affair with high-speed trains
              • Figure 7: Travel times between cities by high-speed rail, typical examples, 2017
            • Trains can be most efficient mode of transport
              • Types of high-speed trains
                • AVE
                  • Eurostar
                    • ICE
                      • Supercity
                        • TGV
                          • Thalys

                          • Leading Rail Operators in Europe

                              • Figure 8: Leading rail operators in the selected countries, showing number of passengers & employees, 2011, 2013 & 2015
                            • Austria – ÖBB
                              • Czech Republic – CD
                                • France – SNCF
                                  • Germany – DB
                                    • Hungary – MÁV-START
                                      • Italy – Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane S.P.A.
                                        • Smaller competitors
                                          • Spain – Renfe Operadora
                                            • Switzerland – Swiss Federal Railways

                                            • Safety Issues in the European Railway Sector

                                                • Railway accidents
                                                  • The danger of level crossings

                                                  • Economic Overview

                                                      • Figure 9: Economic profile of selected countries, 2016
                                                    • The downsides of a stagnant economy

                                                    • Demographic Overview

                                                      • The greying of Europe
                                                        • Figure 10: Age structure of the selected countries, expressed as % of the population, 2016
                                                      • The impact of the Millennials

                                                      • Funding for Railway Infrastructure

                                                          • The drawbacks of P3 projects

                                                          • Ongoing and Future Railway Investments

                                                              • Austria
                                                                • Czech Republic
                                                                  • Eurostar
                                                                    • France
                                                                      • Germany
                                                                        • Hungary
                                                                          • Italy
                                                                            • Spain
                                                                              • Switzerland

                                                                              • Booking Options

                                                                                  • Rail passes
                                                                                    • The Eurail Pass

                                                                                    • Vintage Trains and Scenic Routes

                                                                                        • Luxury trains
                                                                                          • Al Andalus
                                                                                            • Venice Simplon Orient-Express
                                                                                              • Scenic routes
                                                                                                • Golden Eagle Luxury Trains
                                                                                                  • GoldenPass Line
                                                                                                    • Historic trains

                                                                                                    • What Next?

                                                                                                      Companies Covered

                                                                                                      To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

