"Propelled by growth in mobile and social, digital ad sales in total increased by more than 20% annually from 2014-17, but rapid growth in mobile and social is stunting other opportunities, particularly considering that desktop remains the primary platform for browsing and streaming video among large sections of the adult population. As delineated in other research findings, advertisers may be paying too much heed to concerns regarding privacy that are promoted more by anecdote than statistical analysis. Other potential pitfalls in navigating the rapidly changing digital environment include efforts to stimulate immediate purchasing when digital is evolving toward brand awareness, and assumptions regarding the value of video display ads."

- Billy Hulkower, Senior Analyst, Technology and Media

This report looks at the following areas: