Digital Trends - Black Consumers - US - May 2017
"Digital electronic devices are the conduit whereby Black consumers are entertained and engage and connect with their family and friends. Their need to be at the forefront of technology trends drives their ownership, purchase intent, and desire for advanced technology. New technology, more than any other platform, opens new worlds; both real and virtual, which allow Blacks access to entertainment and information previously not available to them."
- Toya Mitchell, Multicultural Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Blacks’ purchase intent and desire for new tech eclipses the general market
- Virtual reality devices may be seen as next generation gaming among Blacks
- Anywhere, anytime television and video choice drives advanced television ownership
- Black men are the tech purchase decision makers in the household
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The insights
- Blacks’ purchase intent and desire for new tech eclipses the general market
- Figure 1: Intent to purchase hardware and services, by all and Black, January and March 2017
- Virtual reality devices may be seen as next generation gaming among Blacks
- Figure 2: Interest in VR headsets, by all and Black, January and March 2017
- Anywhere, anytime television and video choice drives advanced television ownership
- Figure 3: Household ownership of TVs and streaming devices, by all and Black, January 2017 and March 2017 vs April 2015
- Black men are the tech purchase decision makers in the household
- Figure 4: Blacks’ household ownership of select technology products, by married/partnered men, March 2017
- The opportunities
- Showcase advanced functionality to fuel device upgrade purchases
- Figure 5: Blacks’ interest in new tech – Select items, March 2017
- Identify areas of desired efficiency and connectivity not met due to lack of device ownership
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Blacks are becoming a part of the digital mainstream
- TV viewing across people in the home drive set ownership
- Blacks are becoming a part of the digital mainstream
Expenditures on Television, Computers
- Blacks’ spending on televisions, computers and peripherals under par
- Figure 6: Spending on televisions, computers, and peripherals, by all and Black consumers, 2015
- Blacks’ spending on televisions, computers and peripherals under par
The Black Population by the Numbers
- Black population represents 13.3% of the total US
- Figure 7: Total US and Black population estimates, 2012-22
- 60% of the Black population is a Millennial or younger
- Figure 8: Distribution of generations by race, 2017
- Black population will continue to skew female
- Blacks more likely than other groups to live with adult family members
- Figure 9: Family groups, by race and Hispanic origin, 2015
- Black population represents 13.3% of the total US
Market Factors
- Median household income of Blacks below $50K
- Figure 10: US median household income distribution, by all and Black, 2015
- The digital divide is closing, but many Blacks still do not have internet access at home
- Figure 11: Broadband internet subscription at home, by race and Hispanic origin, 2013-15
- Television viewing is Blacks’ leading leisure activity; gaming, computer usage lags behind the average
- Figure 12: Time spent per day in leisure and sports activities, by race and Hispanic origin, 2015
- Median household income of Blacks below $50K
Market Perspective
- Seven in 10 Blacks have home internet service
- Blacks use the same providers as the general market, but with less fragmentation
- Figure 13: Household internet service provider, by all and Black, October 2015-November 2016
- Figure 14: Xfinity “X1 Triple Play” internet, television and cable bundled service offer, April 2017
- Weekday and weekend internet usage mirror each other
- Figure 15: Blacks’ household internet usage, by daypart, October 2015- November 2016
Key Trends – What You Need to Know
- Blacks are up to date on what new devices are available
- Television set ownership indicative of higher-than-average viewership
- Blacks’ screen time driven by produced content, but gaming is gaining traction
- Device ownership increasing across traditional and new hardware
- Low-cost mobile is bridging the internet connectivity gap among Blacks
- More than half of Blacks visit Facebook every day
- Blacks are up to date on what new devices are available
What’s Working and What’s Struggling?
- Televisions
- Blacks own more, yet smaller, televisions vs the average
- Figure 16: Household television ownership and number of sets, by all and Black, October 2015-November 2016
- Figure 17: Size of television in the household, by all and Black, October 2015-November 2016
- Streaming devices gaining traction among Blacks
- Figure 18: Household streaming device ownership and type, by all and Black, October 2015-November 2016
- Single-function devices trending toward obsolescence
- Gaming
- PlayStation is the favorite system among Black gamers
- Figure 19: Video game system ownership/playing status, by all and Black, October 2015-November 2016
- Mobile
- Blacks’ smartphone ownership on par with the average, but purchase cheaper phones
- Figure 20: Smartphone ownership by brand, by all and Black, October 2015-November 2016
- AT&T is the category leader, but Blacks are more likely to subscribe to discount carriers
- Figure 21: Personal subscription to cellular/smartphone carriers, by all and Black, October 2015-November 2016
- Blacks’ preference for cell service contracts influence when they will upgrade their device
- Figure 22: Cell phone/smartphone contract type and expected device upgrade, by all and Black, October 2015-November 2016
- Social
- Facebook is number one among Black adults but platforms with culturally-relevant communities are preferred
- Figure 23: Social media sites visited on a daily bases, by all and Black, March 2017
- Televisions
What’s Next?
- Blacks will upgrade existing devices, looking forward to the next big thing
- Gaming is huge among Blacks, and the sky is the limit in engagement
- Blacks will upgrade existing devices, looking forward to the next big thing
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Blacks’ device use mirrors the general market
- Mobile use rivals traditional computers across communication methods
- Black men are the digital gatekeepers of the household
- Black Millennials are tech enthusiasts and will drive future tech purchases
- Blacks’ device use mirrors the general market
Blacks’ Personal Tech Ownership
- Blacks demonstrate greater adoption of portable and entertainment devices
- Figure 24: Personal ownership of technology products, by all and Black, January and March 2017
- Ownership of all-in-one mobile devices on the rise
- Figure 25: Blacks’ personal ownership of technology products, April 2015 vs March 2017
- Device ownership similar by gender, but men gravitate to gaming and navigation
- Figure 26: Blacks’ personal ownership of technology products, by gender, March 2017
- Black Millennials drive new tech device purchases
- Figure 27: Blacks’ personal ownership of technology products, by generation, March 2017
- College-educated Blacks are more likely than other segments to own advanced tech devices
- Figure 28: Blacks’ personal ownership of technology products, by educational attainment, March 2017
- Black parents’ device ownership may be driven by kids’ educational requirements
- Figure 29: Blacks’ personal ownership of technology products, by parent status, March 2017
Black Households’ Tech Ownership
- Black household device ownership on par with the average, skews higher for gaming
- Figure 30: Household ownership of technology products, by all and Black, January and March 2017
- Ownership increases among all-in-one and add-on devices
- Figure 31: Black households’ ownership of technology products, April 2015 vs March 2017
- Partnered Black men are the tech enthusiasts in their household
- Figure 32: Black households’ ownership of technology products, by Black men’s marital status, March 2017
- Middle-income Black households most likely to own hardware to provide home entertainment for the entire family
- Figure 33: Black households’ ownership of technology products, by household income, March 2017
Blacks’ Purchase Intent
- Blacks’ love of tech fuels their desire for the most up-to-date offerings
- Figure 34: Planned tech purchases in the next year, by all and Black, January 2017 and March 2017
- Black men’s awareness of tech trends drive their purchase intent
- Figure 35: Blacks’ planned tech purchases in the next year, by gender, March 2017
- Black Millennials’ expectation of connectivity drive their purchase intent
- Figure 36: Blacks’ planned tech purchases in the next year, by generation, March 2017
- Single Black men want tech devices for themselves, married men want tech for the household
- Figure 37: Blacks’ planned tech purchases in the next year, by gender and marital status, March 2017
- Middle-income households’ tech purchase intent provides upgraded home entertainment options
- Figure 38: Blacks’ planned tech purchases in the next year, by household income, March 2017
Blacks’ Methods of Accessing the Internet
- Blacks are similar to the average in how they access the internet
- Figure 39: Methods of accessing the internet, by all and Black, January and March 2017
- Anytime, anywhere access has increased vs 2015
- Figure 40: Blacks' methods of accessing the internet, April 2015 vs March 2017
- Black men more likely to use advanced tech for online access
- Figure 41: Blacks' methods of accessing the internet, by gender, March 2017
- How Blacks’ access the internet differs by educational attainment
- Figure 42: Blacks' methods of accessing the internet, by household income, March 2017
Online Activities and Devices Blacks Use
- Devices primarily facilitate communication, but gaming and personal expression is important
- Figure 43: Devices used for online activities – Any device, by Black and index to all, January and March 2017
- Blacks’ device use is more varied vs the average
- Figure 44: Devices used for online activities, by Black and index to all, January and March 2017
- Black men create a space online to make their voice heard
- Figure 45: Devices Blacks use for online activities – Any device for any personal expression, by key demographics, March 2017
- Black Millennials dominate mobile use across all forms of online communication
- Figure 46: Devices Black use for online activities – Tablet and smartphone, by generation, March 2017
Blacks’ Interest in New Tech
- Blacks demonstrate a greater desire for new tech vs the average
- Figure 47: Microsoft’s Kelsee and Nkeiru Explore Cortana on the HP Spectre x360 with Windows 10,” July 2016
- Figure 48: Interest in new tech, by all and Black, January 2017 and March 2017
- Multipurpose, smart technology leads the pack in desirability among Blacks
- Figure 49: Blacks’ interest in new tech, March 2017
- Black Millennials have the greatest desire to own, but older generations want to know what’s new
- Figure 50: Blacks’ interest in new tech products, by generation, March 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Consumer survey data
- Direct marketing creative
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Appendix – Key Trends
- Figure 51: Household internet access, by all and Black, October 2015-November 2016
- Figure 52: Household internet service provider, by all and Black, October 2015- November 2016
- Figure 53: Internet usage by daypart, by all and Black, October 2015-November 2016
- Figure 54: Smartphone ownership by brand, by all and Black, October 2015-November 2016
- Figure 55: Personal subscription to cellular/smartphone carriers, by all and Black, October 2015-November 2016
- Figure 56: Cell phone/smartphone contract type and expected device upgrade, by all and Black, October 2015-November 2016
- Figure 57: Cell phone/smartphone expected device upgrade, by all and Black, October 2015-November 2016
- Figure 58: Household television ownership and number of sets, by all and Black, October 2015-November 2016
- Figure 59: Size of television(s) in the household, by all and Black, October 2015-November 2016
- Figure 60: Household streaming device ownership and type, by all and Black, October 2015-November 2016
- Figure 61: Video game system ownership/playing status, by all and Black, October 2015-November 2016
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.