Digital Trends - China - June 2017
“Consumers are more selective and have higher requirements on compelling features of digital products, but this does not stop them from trying new, innovative but less mature technologies, eg smart home appliances. Multiple functions and portability are two main purchase triggers. Interestingly, not many people would buy digital products just as a way of showing off.”
– Alina Ma, Senior Research Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Desire to live in a home which knows me more than I do
- Access to “unlimited” services
- The rising demand of embedding security features into digital products
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Covered in this Report
Executive Summary
- The new era of living in a smart, connected home has begun
- Figure 1: Ownership of digital products, 2015-17
- “Safety” the most desired smart home feature
- Figure 2: Interest in benefits of a smart home, March 2017
- Lack of compelling functions pushes consumers away
- Figure 3: Trends of using different digital products, March 2017
- Increasing product usage does not rely on blindly adding more functions
- Figure 4: Top three reasons for using each digital product less often, March 2017
- Sense of assurance and low error cost lead to purchase
- Figure 5: Factors that encourage consumers to make a purchase, March 2017
- Staying online: a norm but not an obsession
- Figure 6: Attitudes towards digital products, March 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Desire to live in a home which knows me more than I do
- Access to “unlimited” services
- The rising demand of embedding security features into digital products
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Consumers have higher expectation on quality of digital products
- Seeking a healthy and active lifestyle offline is a barrier to usage
- Demand for a good balance between online and offline
Changes in Product Ownership
- The digital products market has just reached a major millstone
- Figure 7: Ownership of smartphone, laptop, desktop, digital/video camera, tablet and smart TV, 2013-17
- Smartphones still have room to grow especially in lower tier cities
- Figure 8: Smartphone ownership, by city, March 2017
- Figure 9: Smartphone ownership, UK, America and China, 2013-16
- Four mainstream digital products are in great danger
- Figure 10: Ownership of laptop, desktop, digital/video camera and tablet, by age, March 2017
- Single-function products need unique innovations to improve sales
- Figure 11: The number of owners of e-reader and gaming console, 2015-17
- Noticeable growth in emerging digital products
- Figure 12: The number of owners of wearables, smart home appliances and drones, by 2015-17
- Owner profiles of different niche digital products
- Figure 13: User profile of niche digital products, March 2017
- Quality is more important than quantity
- Figure 14: The number of digital products consumers own, by household income, March 2017 and 2015-17
- Figure 15: Average number of digital products owned, by monthly household income, 2016 and 2017
Trends in Product Usage
- Wearables and smart home appliances rank high in usage increase
- Figure 16: Trends of using different digital products, March 2017
- Winning and losing digital categories
- Desire for more offline time and activities
- Figure 17: Percentage of consumers who have used various digital products more often, 2016 and 2017
Reasons for Using Less Often
- Lapsed consumers are keen to seek powerful product functions as well as a healthy lifestyle
- Figure 18: Top three reasons for consumers using the following digital products less often, March 2017
- Growth opportunity for mainstream digital products: targeting one special area to deliver great, specific function
- Growth opportunity for gaming console: position it as a healthy and meaningful way of relaxation
- Growth opportunity for e-readers: provide customised, “smart” services
Interest in Smart Home Features
- Addressing security concerns is the most desired
- Figure 19: Interest in benefits of a smart home, March 2017
- Figure 20: Interest in selected benefits of smart home, by dad and mum, March 2017
- Personal information plus home data are the king
- 30-39s have the most demand for a connected lifestyle
- Figure 21: Monthly household income of consumers, by age, March 2017
- 40-49s got good potential to become smart home users
- Figure 22: Interest in selected benefits of smart home, by age, March 2017
First-time Purchase Triggers
- After-sales service comes first
- Figure 23: Selected factors that encourage consumers to make a purchase, March 2017
- Recommendation from experts matters more than that from friends
- Showing off is not a strong motivation
- Figure 24: Selected factors that encourage consumers to make a purchase, by age, March 2017
Attitudes towards Digital Products
- Excited about new technology but not addicted to staying online
- Figure 25: Attitudes towards digital products, March 2017
- Figure 26: Attitudes towards digital products, by consumer classification, March 2017
- Not a men’s world any more
- Figure 27: Attitudes towards digital products, by gender, March 2017
- We are wrong about young consumers loving digital life most
- Figure 28: Attitudes towards digital products, by age, March 2017
- Use of digital devices by young children will be on the rise
- Figure 29: Attitudes towards digital products, by presence of children in household, March 2017
Meet the Mintropolitans
- Passion for technology has been increasing
- The next big hit: a connected home
- Figure 30: Percentage of consumers who use the following digital products more often, by consumer classification, March 2017
- Desire for seamless switching and sharing between devices
- Figure 31: The number of respondents who use the following digital products more often, by consumer classification, March 2017
Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
