Digital Trends: Fall - US - September 2017
"This Report tracks ownership of electronics, intent to purchase electronics, hardware used to access the internet, and online activities, identifying shifts in consumer behavior on the basis of comparing data from semiannual surveys. Findings in this report include, for the first time, trends in the frequency of online activities, bearing witness to a shift from social behavior to more passive forms of entertainment."
- Billy Hulkower, Senior Technology Analyst
This report will look at the following areas:
- Slowing adoption for wearables
- Softening interest in televisions
- Product pricing at launch and early adopter budgets often misaligned
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Slowing adoption for wearables
- Figure 1: Ownership of wearable technology, June 2016 vs June 2017
- Softening interest in televisions
- Figure 2: Intent to purchase televisions, February 2016 vs June 2017
- Product pricing at launch and early adopter budgets often misaligned
- Figure 3: Interest* in smart ear buds and smart glasses, by household income, June 2017
- The opportunities
- Voice interface a hit
- Figure 4: Ownership of new tech hardware, January vs June 2017
- Streaming products carry momentum, potential
- Figure 5: Ownership of smart TVs and streaming media players, January 2014 vs June 2017
- Substantial case for continuing smartphone upgrades
- Figure 6: Smartphone and tablet ownership, April 2015 vs April 2017
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Median income bright spot
- Median income bright spot
Market Factors
- Population of young adults
- Figure 7: US population by age, 2012-22
- Households with children
- Figure 8: Households with related children, 2006-16
- Median income
- Figure 9: Median household income, in inflation-adjusted dollars, 2005-15
- Population of young adults
Key Trends – What You Need to Know
- Use of sVOD, streaming music, rising
- Shifts from connectivity to passivity
- Cravings for smart thermostats, digital assistants
- Use of sVOD, streaming music, rising
What’s Working?
- Entertainment in cloud becomes bedrock of web
- Figure 10: Weekly usage of streaming media, February 2016 vs June 2017
- Figure 11: Daily usage of streaming media, February 2016 vs June 2017
- Mobile web access
- What’s changing: faster service
- What’s changing: unlimited data
- What’s changing: larger screens on phones
- What’s changing: smaller screens for video
- Figure 12: Devices used to access the internet, January 2014-June 2017
- Entertainment in cloud becomes bedrock of web
What’s Struggling?
- Interest in ourselves
- Figure 13: Daily social activity, February 2016 vs June 2017
- Figure 14: Weekly social activity, February 2016 vs June 2017
- Interactivity takes a small dive
- Figure 15: Daily gaming, February 2016 vs June 2017
- Figure 16: Weekly gaming, February 2016 vs June 2017
- Interest in ourselves
What’s Next?
- Interest in smart home, wearable tech rising
- Figure 17: Ownership of new tech hardware, January vs June 2017
- Smart audio marks looming shift in interfaces
- Figure 18: Interest* in new tech products, January vs June 2017
- Interest in smart home, wearable tech rising
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Plethora of pursuits result in decreased daily usage
- Mobile video, solitary viewing threaten home theater
- Wearables struggling to mainstream
- Plethora of pursuits result in decreased daily usage
Online Activities
- Taking it easy via intermittent usage
- Figure 19: Daily and weekly engagement in online activity, June 2017
- Figure 20: Weekly use of social media services, February-July 2017
- Women stream nearly as much as men
- Figure 21: Weekly engagement with online activities, by gender, June 2017
- Women lead on Facebook, Snapchat, and Pinterest
- Figure 22: Daily use of social media services, by gender, July 2017
- Few sources for daily contact
- Figure 23: Engagement in social activities multiple times per day, June 2017
- Figure 24: Social media services used multiple times per day, July 2017
- Potential brand ambassadors assembling among 18-34s
- Figure 25: Engagement in social activities multiple times per day, by gender and age, June 2017
- Taking it easy via intermittent usage
Home Theater
- Stalling penetration
- Figure 26: Home theater technology ownership, February 2016 vs June 2017
- Declines in intent to purchase televisions
- Figure 27: Intent to purchase televisions, February 2016 vs June 2017
- Bright spots streaming
- Figure 28: Ownership of smart TVs and streaming media players, January 2014 vs June 2017
- Larger households invest
- Figure 29: Home theater technology ownership, by household size, June 2017
- Focusing on the high-end
- Figure 30: Home theater technology ownership, by household income, June 2017
- Men gearing to upgrade consoles
- Figure 31: Gaming console ownership and intent to purchase, by gender and age, June 2017
- Stalling penetration
Wearable Tech
- Small gains in fitness, brighter future possible
- Figure 32: Ownership of wearable tech, June 2016 vs June 2017
- VR, hearables garner interest
- Figure 33: Interest* in VR headsets, smart ear buds, and smart glasses, June 2017
- Finding the middle ground comes at a cost
- Figure 34: Interest in smart ear buds and smart glasses, by household income, June 2017
- Small gains in fitness, brighter future possible
Mobile Tech
- Smartphone remains worthy of upgrades
- Figure 35: Smartphone and tablet ownership, April 2015 vs April 2017
- Smartphone tops intent to purchase and makes gains
- Figure 36: Intent to purchase smartphones and tablets, February 2016 vs June 2017
- Smartphone intent to purchase crosses all demographics
- Figure 37: Intent to purchase smartphones and tablets, by gender and age, June 2017
- Smartphone remains worthy of upgrades
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
- Data sources
Appendix – The Consumer
- Figure 38: Social activities conducted online, April 2015 vs June 2017
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.